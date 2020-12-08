Breakfast with horses, movies in hotel balcony: Staycation deals get creative

SINGAPORE - Let's face it, breakfast in bed is overdone. But why not have breakfast with horses instead?

As hotels here find more creative ways to pique the interest of well-travelled Singaporeans, they are coming out with a plethora of special interest packages.

Fur parents can chill out with their felines at a meow-cation on Sentosa. Anglers itching for reel action can book a Bait and Breakfast package. And friends can watch movies in the balcony of their hotel room while snacking on unlimited popcorn.

Jaded staycationers should check out the new Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore at Laguna National Golf & Resort Club, as well as the refurbished Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay (formerly Marina Mandarin Singapore).

The Straits Times highlights some of the most novel and attractive staycation deals. But check with the hotels if you plan to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Check in and chill out



PHOTO: DUSIT THANI LAGUNA SINGAPORE



Have a taste of Thai hospitality at Dusit International's first property here, which opened last Friday. Boasting 198 tastefully decorated rooms, the hotel is a stunning addition to the two championship golf courses at Laguna National Golf & Resort Club.

However, you do not have to tee off to enjoy its wellness offerings - the 3,972 sqft DFiT fitness centre, Devarana Wellness spa and Dusit Wellness, a programme to help guests eat and sleep well.



PHOTO: DUSIT THANI LAGUNA SINGAPORE



Take a dip in one of the three pools or request for a bike to explore East Coast Park nearby. The hotel will add three tennis courts early next year.

Rates: From $650++ per room per night. Its Discover Dusit package offers 30 per cent off the best available rate, fitness centre access, complimentary minibar and a care kit. Book directly to enjoy breakfast for two, $30 in dining credit and other benefits,

Click here for more information.

Meet the neigh-bours



PHOTO: GALLOP HILLTOP RESORT



Nothing excites kids (and kids at heart) like a pony. The Gallop Barn Stay Experience at Gallop Hilltop Resort in Horsecity in Bukit Timah allows guests to get up close with horses.

Besides accommodation for two, the deal includes a 60-minute stable experience at the Gallop Stable, where you can feed the equine occupants; a pony or horse ride; a farmhouse breakfast experience with horses brought to the paddock in the hotel's lawn; a barbecue dinner; and a horseshoe art activity.



PHOTO: GALLOP HILLTOP RESORT



The stable experience and horse rides are limited to ages three to 55, and riders must weigh 75kg or less.

Rates: From $348++ per room per night. Pay an additional $100 for one child. Stay by Jan 9 next year.

Info: Call 6463-6012 or e-mail enquiry@gallopstable.com

Garden in a hotel



PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



The newly reopened Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay boasts lush landscaping and unique architectural elements.

Its Garden Escapade launch package gives 15 per cent off room rates, breakfast at farm-to-table restaurant Peppermint, a la carte dining at half price, as well as one of four stay experiences. The Day Out option, for instance, includes tickets to Gardens by the Bay, while Family Fun throws in an extra bed, a tent, sand art and free flow of ice cream.

Rates: From $293++ per room per night. Stay by March 31.

Click here for more information.

Netflix under the stars



PHOTO: HOTEL G SINGAPORE



Why watch TV in your hotel room when you can do it in the balcony - with comfy bean bags and rugs, a popcorn machine with unlimited refills and a bucket of beer? Log into your Netflix or YouTube account using the projector provided and you are all set.

The Great Outdoors: Movie Night package at Hotel G Singapore in Middle Road includes a stay in a Greater Room with Balcony, as well as an It Takes Two burger box from 25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar downstairs, delivered to your room the next day.

Rates: From $250++ per room per night. Stay by June 30.

Click here for more information.

The zoo comes to you



PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



Guests at Capella Singapore can take part in several pop-up activities this month.

Your Edible Garden is ideal for those who want to learn about growing microgreens and brewing kombucha, while the musically-inclined can jam with local award-winning drummer Er Chow Kiat.

The hotel has also partnered with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) for The Zoo Comes to Capella on Dec 16, where you can meet native species such as the Oriental pied hornbill, reticulated python and pangolin.

Rates: From $1,050++ per room per night. The pop-ups are free, except for The Zoo Comes to Capella, which is $180++ per family for a tent of five. Proceeds will go to WRS.

Click here for more information.

Hooked on luxury



PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING



The Bait and Breakfast package from Parkroyal Collection Pickering will appeal to anglers who want to live it up.

Stay the night in a 786 sq ft Collection Signature Suite and then cruise around the Southern Islands on a private fishing trip with yacht charter company Wanderlust Adventures. Stop over at scenic Lazarus Island along the way.

The suite comes with Collection Club benefits like champagne breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails at the club lounge.

Rates: $1,100++ to $1,500++ per room per night. Book and stay by June 30.

Click here for more information.

Otterly adorable



PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE



Besides cute otter plush toys, the kids' welcome kit in Orchard Hotel's Otter Family Christmas Adventure Staycation includes a travel adventure planner, stickers, a placemat and crayons.

The hotel's new Premier family-themed rooms sleep two adults and two children below 12 comfortably. It is also spreading festive cheer with treats such as chocolates and gingerbread men.

The package pays it forward, too - $20 goes to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which helps kids in need.

Rates: From $498++ per night, including breakfast for up to two adults and two children and $100 in food and beverage credit. Book by Dec 24 and stay by Dec 31.

Click here for more information.

Three is better than one



PHOTO: M SOCIAL HOTEL



Why limit yourself to one restaurant when you can sample dishes from three? Unleash your inner gourmand with the Triple Treat Staycation at M Social Hotel Singapore.

Your first course starts at Grissini, known for its Italian grilled specialities. Hop over to Grand Shanghai Restaurant for your six-dish main course before ending your night with dessert at Beast & Butterflies.



PHOTO: M SOCIAL HOTEL



After all that feasting, hit the sheets in your Alcove Cosy room. Breakfast for two is included, if you still have space for it.

Rates: $240++ per room per night. Stay by Dec 23.

Click here for more information.

Yule have fun



PHOTO: RAFFLES SINGAPORE



Celebrate the festive season with the old world charm of a beloved Singapore landmark.

A Raffles Family Christmas Stay includes breakfast for two adults and two children up to age 12, $50 in dining credit and $50 in shopping credit at Raffles Boutique, among other perks.

The little ones can help decorate a live miniature Christmas fir tree, which they can bring home as a souvenir.

Rates: From $969++ per room per night. Stay by Dec 25.

Click here for more information.

Time for a meow-cation



PHOTO: AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SENTOSA



Several hotels offer fur-cations for dogs, so it is about time that cats got to stay and play, too.

The Pampered Meows package at Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa lets you sleep over with your BFF (Beloved Feline Friend) in a deluxe room.

While you enjoy breakfast for two, kitty can tear into its Pampered Paws Meow Kit, which contains premium wet and dry food, treats, wet wipes and a plush toy.

Note that pets are not allowed in the lobby.

Rates: From $350++ per night for two adults and one cat.

Click here for more information.

Cultural feast



PHOTO: ONE FARRER HOTEL



Foodies and heritage buffs will like One Farrer Hotel's A Walk in the Farrer Park package, which is designed for those who want to redeem their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

This three-day, two-night staycation includes a two-hour Secrets of Jalan Besar tour by Tour East on the first day, followed by a Tekka Market to Table tour on day two, where you will buy fresh produce for your culinary masterclass and lunch at Escape restaurant.



PHOTO: ONE FARRER HOTEL



After all that exploring, relax in the newly renovated Mint Den rooms. Breakfast for two is provided.

Rates: $599 nett for twin sharing. Book at least 48 hours before the stay through approved platforms such as Klook and Changi Travel Services. Visit the Singapore Tourism Board's website for more information on redemption.

Info: Call 6363-0101 or e-mail reservations@onefarrer.com.

Urban retreat



PHOTO: LLOYD'S INN



A five-minute walk from Orchard Road, Lloyd's Inn is a hidden gem lauded by design insiders from Monocle to Vogue. Its minimalist aesthetic invites contemplation and there are just 34 rooms spanning eight room types.

The boutique hotel's Eat-Sleep-Spa-Repeat! package comes with a la carte add-ons so you can customise your stay.

These include brunch and dinner bowls by MasterChef Singapore finalist Sharon Gonzago ($39.90++ for two, including cold pressed juice), as well as massages, facials and manicures or pedicures done in your room (from $80++).

Rates: From $160++ per room per night.

Click here for more information.

Hot boards



PHOTO: THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE



The game of Monopoly gets a local twist in the bespoke edition by The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, which comes with three customised tokens and introduces players to the hotel's facilities and iconic artworks, as well as local attractions.

It's yours to keep when you book its Game Night stay, which also includes breakfast and a themed welcome amenity.

While you are there, take advantage of its three-hour spa-cation deal for two, which gives you $1,100++ worth of treatments for $770++, including a 90-minute Signature Massage and a 60-minute butler-drawn rose petal bath with views of the city, plus champagne. This promotion is valid until next month.

Rates: From $550++ per room per night (minimum two nights if you book a Deluxe Kallang room). Stay by Dec 28 next year.

Click here for more information.

Black, white and chic all over



PHOTO: HOTEL MONO



A counterpoint to the colourful and sometimes chaotic Chinatown district, Hotel Mono's 46 stylish rooms housed in heritage shophouses beckons to a design-conscious crowd. It offers eight room types - from single rooms to family and loft rooms.

Rates: From $120++ to $320++ per room per night. Enjoy 30 per cent off when you book by Dec 30 and stay by Dec 31.

Click here for more information.

Opulence redux



PHOTO: THE VAGABOND CLUB



If you appreciate a mighty fine tipple, head to The Vagabond Club Singapore for its All I Want For Christmas Is Whiskey staycay.

Enjoy seven amuse bouche starters from well-regarded modern Chinese restaurant Yellow Pot to pair with seven types of whiskey from around the world. Breakfast is included.

Tucked away in Jalan Besar, the 41-room luxury boutique hotel stands out for its bold design choices, renowned whiskey bar and artist in residency programme.

Rates: From $374++ per room per night. Stay by Jan 11.

Click here for more information.

Warm welcome



PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE



The Conrad Centennial Singapore re-opens for staycations on Dec 16 with attractive deals.

Its Family Escape package includes a complimentary connecting room for two kids under age 12, Kids' Club access, a teepee for youngsters aged five and below, and children's amenities.

There is also a Lavish Retreat promotion for couples which includes breakfast for two and $80 in dining credit. Both packages allow for late checkout.

Rates: From $360++ for the Family Escape deal and from $300++ for Lavish Retreat.

Info: Call 6432-7192 or e-mail sinci.res@conradhotels.com

Leaf your cares behind



PHOTO: VILLA SAMADHI



Escape the city at Villa Samadhi, a 20-room boutique hotel in Labrador Nature Reserve.

Its Peace & Tranquillity promotion comes with perks such as afternoon tea served at the Library to sundowner cocktails. Choose from five room types, including those with indoor and outdoor pools.

Rates: From $450++ per room per night. Valid for stays between Sundays and Thursdays. Stay by June 30.

Click here for more information.

Eat, play, love



PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE



Mark your anniversary with a Romantic Epicurean Soiree staycay at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Its team has thought of everything - from champagne and chocolate dipped strawberries in your room, to a five-course dinner with aperitifs at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, to waking up to a romantic breakfast in your room.

The hotel also has a glampcation package for families.

Rates: $888++ per room per night for a Grand Deluxe Room or $988++ for the Stamford Suite. Stay by March 31.

Click here for more information.

Farm to table



PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE



Be among the privileged few to dine at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's in-house farm, which grows a variety of plants and herbs for use in the hotel's cocktails and dishes.

The Dine at Fullerton Farm promotion, which starts next year, includes a special four-course vegan degustation dinner there, a one-way transfer in a vintage Rolls Royce, as well as a cocktail-making experience for two in your room. In addition, there is a Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails and canapes to enjoy as well.

Rates: From $1,050++ per room per night. Stay from Jan 2 to March 31 next year.

Click here for more information.