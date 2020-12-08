Let's face it, breakfast in bed is overdone. But why not have breakfast with horses instead?

As hotels here find creative ways to pique the interest of well-travelled Singaporeans, they are coming up with a plethora of special interest packages.

Fur parents can chill out with their felines at a meow-cation on Sentosa. Anglers itching for reel action can book a Bait and Breakfast package. And friends can watch movies in the balcony of their hotel room while snacking on popcorn.

Jaded staycationers should check out the new Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore at Laguna National Golf & Resort Club, as well as the refurbished Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay (formerly Marina Mandarin Singapore).

The Straits Times highlights some of the most novel and attractive staycation deals. But check with the hotels if you plan to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Great for families

MEET THE NEIGHBOURS

The Gallop Barn Stay Experience at Gallop Hill Top Resort in Horsecity in Bukit Timah allows guests to get up close with horses.

The deal for two includes a 60-minute session at the Gallop Stable, where you can feed the equine occupants; a pony or horse ride; and a farmhouse breakfast experience with horses by the paddock on the hotel's lawn.

The stable experience and horse rides are limited to ages three to 55, and riders must weigh 75kg or less.

Rates: From $348++ a room a night. Pay an extra $100 a child. Stay by Jan 9 next year.

PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



GARDEN IN A HOTEL

The new Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay boasts lush landscaping and unique architectural elements.

Its Garden Escapade launch package gives 15 per cent off room rates, breakfast at farm-to-table restaurant Peppermint, a la carte dining at half price and one of four stay experiences.

The Day Out option, for instance, includes tickets to Gardens by the Bay, while Family Fun (above) throws in an extra bed, a tent, sand art and free-flow ice cream.

Rates: From $293++ a room per night. Stay by March 31.

Info: str.sg/JEat



PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



THE ZOO COMES TO YOU

Capella Singapore's pop-up activities this month include Your Edible Garden, ideal for those wanting to learn about growing microgreens and brewing kombucha, while the musically inclined can jam with local award-winning drummer Er Chow Kiat.

The hotel has also partnered Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) for The Zoo Comes To Capella (above) on Dec 16, where you can meet native species such as the reticulated python and pangolin.

Rates: From $1,050++ a room a night. The pop-ups are free, except for The Zoo Comes To Capella, which is $180++ a family for a tent of five. Proceeds go to WRS.

Info: str.sg/JeZh



PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE



OTTERLY ADORABLE

Besides otter plush toys, the kids' welcome kit in Orchard Hotel's Otter Family Christmas Adventure Staycation includes a travel adventure planner and crayons.

The hotel's new Premier family-themed rooms (above) sleep two adults and two children below 12 comfortably.

The package pays it forward too - $20 goes to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which helps kids in need.

Rates: From $498++ a night, including breakfast for up to two adults and two children and $100 in food and beverage credits. Book by Dec 24 and stay by Dec 31.

Info: bit.ly/Otters-Family



PHOTO: RAFFLES SINGAPORE



YULE HAVE FUN

Celebrate the festive season with the old-world charm of a beloved Singapore landmark.

A Raffles Family Christmas Stay includes breakfast for two adults and two children up to the age of 12, $50 in dining credits and $50 in shopping credits at Raffles Boutique, among other perks. The little ones can help decorate a live miniature Christmas fir tree (above), which they can take home as a souvenir.

Rates: From $969++ a room a night. Stay by Dec 25.

Info: str.sg/JERo



PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE



WARM WELCOME

The Conrad Centennial Singapore reopens for staycations on Dec 16 with attractive deals.

Its Family Escape package includes a complimentary connecting room for two children under 12, Kids' Club access and a teepee for youngsters aged five and below. The Lavish Retreat promotion for couples includes breakfast for two and $80 in dining credits.

Rates: From $360++ for the Family Escape deal and from $300++ for the Lavish Retreat deal.

Info: Call 6432-7192 or e-mail sinci.res@conradhotels.com

Chill out or go on an adventure



PHOTO: LLOYD’S INN



URBAN RETREAT

A five-minute walk from Orchard Road, Lloyd's Inn (above) is a hidden gem lauded by design insiders from Monocle to Vogue. Its minimalist aesthetic invites contemplation and there are just 34 rooms spanning eight room types.

The boutique hotel's Eat-Sleep-Spa-Repeat! package comes with a la carte add-ons so you can customise your stay. These include brunch and dinner bowls by MasterChef Singapore finalist Sharon Gonzago ($39.90++ for two, including cold-pressed juice) as well as massages, facials and manicures or pedicures done in your room (from $80++).

Rates: From $160++ a room a night

Info: str.sg/JERc



PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING



HOOKED ON LUXURY

The Bait and Breakfast package from Parkroyal Collection Pickering will appeal to anglers who want to live it up. Stay the night in a 786 sq ft Collection Signature Suite and cruise around the Southern Islands on a private fishing trip (above) with yacht charter company Wanderlust Adventures. The suite comes with Collection Club benefits like champagne breakfast.

Rates: $1,100++ to $1,500++ a room a night. Book and stay by June 30.

Info: str.sg/JEav



PHOTO: HOTEL MONO



BLACK, WHITE AND CHIC ALL OVER

A counterpoint to the colourful and sometimes chaotic Chinatown district, Hotel Mono's 46 stylish rooms housed in heritage shophouses beckon a design-conscious crowd.

It offers eight room types - from single to family to loft (above) rooms.

Rates: From $120++ to $320++ a room a night. Enjoy 30 per cent off when you book by Dec 30 and stay by Dec 31.

Info: www.hotelmono.com



PHOTO: DUSIT THANI LAGUNA SINGAPORE



CHECK IN AND CHILL OUT

Have a taste of Thai hospitality at Dusit International's first property here, which opened last Friday.

Boasting 198 tastefully decorated rooms, the hotel is a stunning addition to the two championship golf courses at Laguna National Golf & Resort Club.

However, you do not have to tee off to enjoy its wellness offerings - the 3,972 sq ft DFiT fitness centre, Devarana Wellness spa (above) and Dusit Wellness, a programme to help guests eat and sleep well.

Take a dip in one of the three pools or request a bike to explore East Coast Park nearby. The hotel will add three tennis courts early next year.

Rates: From $650++ a room a night. Its Discover Dusit package offers 30 per cent off the best available rate, fitness centre access, complimentary minibar and a care kit. Book directly to enjoy breakfast for two, $30 in dining credit and other benefits.

Info: str.sg/JERT



PHOTO: VILLA SAMADHI



LEAVE YOUR CARES BEHIND

Escape the city at Villa Samadhi, a 20-room boutique hotel (above) in Labrador Nature Reserve.

Its Peace & Tranquillity promotion comes with perks such as afternoon tea served at the Library and sundowner cocktails. Choose from five room types, including those with indoor and outdoor pools.

Rates: From $450++ a room a night. Valid for stays between Sundays and Thursdays. Stay by June 30.

Info: str.sg/JERG



PHOTO: AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SENTOSA



TIME FOR A MEOW-CATION

Several hotels offer fur-cations for dogs, so it is about time that cats get to stay and play too.

The Pampered Meows package at Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa lets you sleep over with your BFF (Beloved Feline Friend) in a deluxe room. While you enjoy breakfast for two, kitty can tear into its Pampered Paws Meow Kit, which contains premium wet and dry food, treats, wet wipes and a plush toy.

Note that pets are not allowed in the lobby.

Rates: From $350++ a night for two adults and a cat.

Info: str.sg/JERJ



PHOTO: THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE



HOT BOARDS

The game of Monopoly gets a local twist in the bespoke edition (above) by The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, which comes with three customised tokens and introduces players to the hotel's facilities and iconic artworks as well as local attractions.

It is yours to keep when you book its Game Night stay, which also includes a themed welcome amenity.

While you are there, take advantage of its three-hour spa-cation deal for two, which gives you $1,100++ worth of treatments for $770++, including a 90-minute signature massage and a 60-minute butler-drawn rose petal bath with views of the city, plus champagne. This promotion is valid until next month.

Rates: From $550++ a room a night (minimum two nights if you book a Deluxe Kallang room). Stay by Dec 28 next year.

Info: str.sg/JER5



PHOTO: HOTEL G SINGAPORE



NETFLIX UNDER THE STARS

Why watch TV in your hotel room when you can do it in the balcony (above), with comfy bean bags and rugs, a popcorn machine with unlimited refills and a bucket of beer?

Log into your Netflix or YouTube account using the projector provided and you are all set.

The Great Outdoors: Movie Night package at Hotel G Singapore in Middle Road includes a stay in a Greater Room with Balcony, as well as an It Takes Two burger box from 25 Degrees Burgers & Liquor Bar downstairs, delivered to your room the next day.

Rates: From $250++ a room a night. Stay by June 30.

Info: str.sg/JERq



PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE



EAT, PLAY, LOVE

Mark your anniversary with a Romantic Epicurean Soiree staycay at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, with champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries (above), a five-course dinner at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung and breakfast in your room.

There is also glampcation package for families.

Rates: $888++ a room a night for a Grand Deluxe Room or $988++ for the Stamford Suite. Stay by March 31.

Info: str.sg/JERN

Food and culture



PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE



FARM TO TABLE

Be among the privileged few to dine at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's in-house farm, which grows a variety of plants and herbs for use in the hotel's cocktails and dishes.

The Dine At Fullerton Farm promotion (above), which starts next year, includes a four-course vegan degustation dinner, a one-way transfer in a vintage Rolls-Royce, and a cocktail-making experience for two in your room.

In addition, there is a Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails and canapes to enjoy.

Rates: From $1,050++ a room a night. Stay from Jan 2 to March 31 next year.

Info: str.sg/JERf



PHOTO: M SOCIAL SINGAPORE



THREE IS BETTER THAN ONE

Why limit yourself to one restaurant when you can sample dishes from three? Unleash your inner gourmand with the Triple Treat Staycation at M Social Singapore.

Your first course starts at Grissini, known for its Italian grilled specialities. Hop over to Grand Shanghai Restaurant (above) for your six-dish main course before ending your night with dessert at modern Asian eatery Beast & Butterflies.

After all that feasting, hit the sheets in your Alcove Cosy room. Breakfast for two is included, if you still have space for it.

Rates: $240++ a room a night. Stay by Dec 23.

Info: str.sg/JER4



PHOTO: THE VAGABOND CLUB



OPULENCE REDUX

If you appreciate a mighty fine tipple, head to The Vagabond Club Singapore (above) for its All I Want For Christmas Is Whiskey staycay.

Enjoy seven amuse bouche starters from well-regarded modern Chinese restaurant Yellow Pot to pair with seven types of whiskey from around the world. Breakfast is included.

Tucked away in Jalan Besar, the 41-room luxury boutique hotel stands out for its bold design choices, renowned whiskey bar and artist in residency programme.

Rates: From $374++ a room a night. Stay by Jan 11.

Info: str.sg/JERS



PHOTO: ONE FARRER HOTEL



CULTURAL FEAST

Foodies and heritage buffs will like One Farrer Hotel's A Walk In The Farrer Park package, designed for those who want to redeem SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

This three-day, two-night staycation includes a two-hour Secrets Of Jalan Besar tour (above) by Tour East on the first day and a Tekka Market To Table tour on day two, where you will buy fresh produce for your culinary masterclass and lunch at Escape restaurant.

Rates: $599 nett for twin-sharing. Book at least 48 hours before the stay through approved platforms such as Klook and Changi Travel Services.

Go to the Singapore Tourism Board's website for more information on redemption (str.sg/JER3).

Info: Call 6363-0101 or e-mail reservations@onefarrer.com.