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Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore's Glamping Under The Stars Experience has an indoor camping set-up complete with a children’s tent.

SINGAPORE – Most holidays begin with inspiration, then quickly turn into spreadsheets, bookings and mounting costs – especially during the June school holidays, when airfares climb and popular destinations overflow with crowds.

For families, the ideal break may be much closer to home.

Singaporeans are no stranger to staycations, with many embracing their convenience, especially as fuel costs drive up airfares around the world.

In 2025, 16 per cent of hotel conglomerate Marriott International’s business in Singapore was driven by domestic stays , says Oriol Montal, regional vice-president of Luxury for Marriott International Asia-Pacific excluding China, and regional vice-president of its Singapore market.

“Singaporeans have always had a strong appetite for travel and, increasingly, we are seeing that the desire to disconnect, recharge and spend quality time together does not always require getting on a plane,” he adds.

In line with the June school holidays, hotels in Singapore are rolling out family-friendly packages featuring complimentary activities, attraction passes and other perks for all ages.

Here are seven deals to consider for your next staycation.

1. Nautical Family Suite package at M Hotel Singapore

The 72 sq m suite comes with a king-size bed and two single beds in separate bedrooms for parents and children. PHOTO: M HOTEL SINGAPORE

M Hotel Singapore, located in Tanjong Pagar, is within walking distance of a wide range of restaurants. Rooms offer sweeping views of either the city skyline or harbour.

Its Nautical Family Suite package features a nautical-themed suite designed in collaboration with indoor playground Kiztopia. It is decked out with ocean-themed wallpaper, anchors and fishing nets that complement panoramic harbour views. There will also be seafaring props and familiar Kiztopia characters.

The 72 sq m suite comes with a king- size bed and two single beds in separate bedrooms for parents and children, a living and dining area, and a private in-room jacuzzi.

Children will get a Nautical Activity Booklet featuring crafts and ocean conservation lessons, while a gentle lighting projector paired with calming music helps little ones wind down at bedtime.

Each booking comes with a nautical-themed afternoon tea from 2 to 4pm, and evening canapes served with a bottle of prosecco in the room. PHOTO: M HOTEL SINGAPORE

Each booking includes admission to Kiztopia at Marina Square for two adults and two children, along with a breakfast buffet, nautical-themed afternoon tea from 2 to 4pm, and evening canapes served with a bottle of prosecco in the room.

Info: The Nautical Family Suite package costs an average of $650++ a night and is available year-round.

2. Riverside Family Escape package at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

Voyage Among The Stars turns the room into a mini space station with a spaceship-inspired set-up. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE

For this staycation package, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore transforms its premier room into one of two concepts: a spaceship-themed adventure or an indoor glamping retreat.

The 35 sq m room comes with a king-size bed as well as a convertible day bed that guests can request to be made up at no extra charge.

Glamping Under The Stars includes an indoor camping set-up with a children’s tent, a projector that simulates a starry night sky, a storybook torch for bedtime storytelling and family-friendly games.

Meanwhile, Voyage Among The Stars turns the room into a mini space station featuring a spaceship-inspired set-up, a Nintendo Switch gaming console with games such as Super Mario Party Jamboree and Mario Kart World, as well as interactive space-themed elements like a rocket-ship play structure.

Both rooms include child-friendly amenities, with themed rooms pre-assigned by the hotel before arrival.

The package also includes a one-way heritage shuttle service to nearby places such as Chinatown, Tiong Bahru and Marina Bay on weekdays from 11am to 3pm, as well as a mini afternoon tea set for children aged 12 and below.

Guests can get 25 per cent off children’s edutainment theme park KidZania admission tickets, and a one-way shuttle service to KidZania from the hotel at 10am daily .

Info: The Riverside Family Escape package costs an average of $391++ a night and is available year-round.

3. Marriott Bonvoy’s Never Ending Staycation package

A total of 18 hotels under the Marriott brand, including The Westin Singapore, are part of its staycation campaign. PHOTO: THE WESTIN SINGAPORE

Marriott Bonvoy – the loyalty programme of hospitality company Marriott International – launched its Never Ending Staycation campaign in April. A total of 18 participating hotels are offering the package, where a minimum two-night stay includes daily buffet breakfast for two and dinner for two at a speciality restaurant or all-day dining venue.

Guests can ask for early check-in at 10am and late checkout at 3pm, subject to availability. For guests dining in the hotel, up to two children under 12 years old can eat for free with a paying adult.

Participating hotels include the luxury-tier JW Marriott Singapore South Beach and The Singapore Edition, the resort-style W Singapore and city hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena and Varel Singapore, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel.

In June, a stay in Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena can cost $305 a night, while a stay in The Singapore Edition can cost $688 a night, based on checks by The Straits Times.

Each hotel might also offer specific perks. At Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, for instance, Marriott Bonvoy members booking the package can win FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets if they dine at its restaurants Man Fu Yuan, Luce or The Lobby Lounge when paying with a Visa credit card in June.

Info: Rates for the Never Ending Staycation package differ based on hotels. The promotion is available till Dec 23 with the promotion code “HOL”.

4. Amara Singapore x KitKat A Sweet Escape package

The Deluxe Family Room costs from $408++ a night. PHOTO: AMARA SINGAPORE

Amara Singapore has partnered chocolate brand KitKat to create a sweet staycation deal with in-room treats and themed family amenities.

The collaboration includes themed staycation packages with perks such as games and colouring activities, a KitKat-inspired high tea at Cafe Oriental and takeaway desserts at the hotel’s Lobby Bar.

Guests who book the staycation package can choose from six room types – from its entry-level 32 sq m Deluxe room at $328++ a night to its largest 85 sq m two-bedroom apartment option at $688++ a night.

The package comes with perks such as neck pillows, a reusable bag and an inflatable beach ball. PHOTO: AMARA SINGAPORE

For the Deluxe room, the package includes a KitKat-inspired high tea set and breakfast for two. Five other room types come with more perk s incl uding neck pillows, a reusable bag and an inflatable beach ball.

A high tea set is also available from June 1 to July 5 for $68++ for two adults. Highlights include chicken satay skewers with chocolate and peanut emulsion, and a banana and chocolate cheese French toast.

Info: Rates for the Amara Singapore x KitKat A Sweet Escape package, which is available till June 28, start at $328++ a night.

5. The Great Changi Family Escape package at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

The aviation-themed suites are designed in collaboration with Kiztopia. PHOTO: IHG HOTELS & RESORTS

A staycation at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, located at Changi Airport Terminal 3, might be as close to leaving the country as it gets.

The Great Changi Family Escape package comes with two tickets to Hidden – Changi Boulevard – an indoor game at Jewel Changi Airport inspired by the Monopoly board game.

Players will have to solve clues and open chests to win rewards while learning more about the retailers and landmarks in the mall.

Each package comes with breakfast for two adults and one child, 24-hour parking, one admission ticket to Kiztopia Club at Jewel Changi Airport and late check-out until 2pm, subject to availability.

The hotel also offers an Aviation Family Suite package. The suites, designed in collaboration with Kiztopia, feature themed decor, plush toys, activity kits and in-room play features that allow children to role-play as pilots or cabin crew.

The 72 sq m suites come with a king-size bed and a bunk bed, as well as a separate living space.

The package includes a breakfast buffet for two adults and two children aged 11 years and below, 24-hour parking at the hotel’s main entryway, late check-out until 2pm – subject to availability – and two tickets to Kiztopia Club at Jewel Changi Airport and Canopy Park.

Info: The Great Changi Family Escape package starts at $400++ a night, while the Aviation Family Suite package starts at $1,200++ a night. Both packages are available until Dec 31.

6. Stay three nights, pay for two at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa

Guests at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa will receive a complimentary third night as part of the package. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA RASA SENTOSA

Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa is offering families more time to unwind with its Stay 3 Pay 2 promotion. Guests can enjoy the resort’s line-up of complimentary activities such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, or free bicycle rentals.

Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa offers complimentary activities such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA RASA SENTOSA

The resort is located minutes from The Palawan@Sentosa, home to attractions such as mini golf course UltraGolf and electric indoor go-karting experience HyperDrive.

In-house guests can enjoy perks including 20 per cent off participating attractions and dining outlets, alongside a free round at UltraGolf for stays until June 28.



Info: The Stay 3 Pay 2 package starts at $390++ a night, with guests receiving a complimentary third night as part of the package, and is available until June 30.

7. Family Escapade package at voco Orchard Singapore

Those looking for a city escape can check into voco Orchard Singapore, where a new staycation package combines family bonding with easy access to the shopping and dining options in Orchard Road.

The package includes breakfast for two adults and two children aged six to 12. PHOTO: IHG HOTELS & RESORTS

The package includes breakfast for two adults and two children aged six to 12, and welcome amenities such as a soft toy. It comes with admission to indoor playground Skypark by Kiztopia at Orchard Cineleisure for one adult and one child.

Guests booking two rooms can enjoy connecting rooms, subject to availability. The entry-level 32 sq m Deluxe room comes with either a king-size bed or twin beds.

Info: The Family Escapade package starts at $300++ a night and is available until Dec 31.