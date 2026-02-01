Blackpink singer Lisa unveiled as Thailand’s tourism ambassador

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Blackpink star Lisa arrives for the Amazing Thailand Ambassador Exclusive Night at Wat Arun in Bangkok on Jan 28.

BANGKOK – Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink was officially unveiled by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as its Amazing Thailand Ambassador at the Wat Arun temple on Jan 28, with the Thai singer attending the event and the launch of an advertising film to boost Thai tourism throughout 2026.

This announcement was part of TAT’s Feel All The Feelings campaign, inviting visitors to Thailand to experience what the country has to offer.

Lisa, 28, will serve as the representative to promote Thai tourism from a new perspective to global tourists, while encouraging Thai people to be “good hosts”.

The artiste, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, shared on the red carpet that she felt excited and honoured to collaborate with TAT on the campaign . She expressed her desire to present a fresh perspective on the country , working together with TAT to support tourism and take it further than before.

Blackpink star Lisa on stage as she attends the Amazing Thailand Ambassador Exclusive Night at the Wat Arun in Bangkok on Jan 28. PHOTO: EPA

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “TAT believes that telling the story of Thailand’s beauty through the perspective of ‘Lisa’ Lalisa Manoban will open up a new perception – allowing people to see Thailand as a leading, high-quality tourism destination with depth that goes beyond the beauty of its attractions.

“We want every trip in Thailand to be not merely travel, but the creation of deep memories – rich in meaning and lasting value in travellers’ hearts for a long time . We also want to spark the desire to travel in Thailand, to return again and to share stories of Thai travel experiences.”

The campaign concept is expressed through the advertising film Feel All The Feelings, which can be viewed on Amazing Thailand’s YouTube channel.

The production also features well-known actors , such as Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong and Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen , who travel together and convey shared feelings through Thailand’s destinations .

This follows the earlier release of still photos of Lisa promoting Wat Chedi Luang temple in Chiang Mai and the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, which led to a significant increase in tourists travelling to the location .

The new milestone for Thailand created by Lisa in her role as tourism ambassador is part of the Amazing Thailand’s brand communication strategy. It aims to build on the “Lisa Effect” and turn it into a creative force that attracts global attention, helping drive Thailand’s tourism economy towards sustainable growth.

TAT expects the campaign to attract at least five million to 10 million additional foreign tourists and generate 250 billion baht (S$10 billion) to 500 billion baht in revenue. It is hoping that total tourism revenue in 2026 will exceed that in 2019 – the best-performing year for tourism revenue – at around three trillion baht. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK