Beyond the Great Wall of China: Wondrous walls from Xi’an to Nanjing

CHINA – The Great Wall of China winds 21,000km across the country and is the longest wall on the planet.

Yet it is only one of many magnificent and important walls in China, which began building fortifications 5,000 years ago to protect settlements from invaders.

Many of these city walls are long gone, having been razed by raiders or subsumed by expanding urban centres. But travellers can visit other walls that still stand tall.

Beyond the Great Wall, I have also visited smaller but still impressive versions in the cities of Xi’an, Nanjing, Suzhou, Kaifeng, Dali and Songpan.

Travellers can now explore these wonders, now that China has decided to reopen its borders after almost three years of being walled in by the pandemic. The Chinese Embassy in Singapore in March resumed issuing all types of visas to foreigners, including visas for tourism.

1. Songpan