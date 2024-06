SEOUL – Most guidebooks on Seoul describe a city of contradictions. Entwined in the labyrinth of skyscrapers and high-rise luxury hotels are pockets of tradition and nature.

A stone’s throw from the Gangnam branch of Lotte Department Store lie the serene gardens of Buddhist temple Bongeunsa. Walk a few metres past the business district of Jongno-gu to revel in Seoul’s premier palace, Gyeongbokgung, or the grand Deoksugung Palace, which dates back to the Joseon Dynasty (1392 to 1910).