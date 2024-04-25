19 best hotels in Seoul from Myeongdong to Gangnam and more

From the latest chart-topping K-pop hits to delectable cuisine and iconic landmarks like the Namsan Tower and historical palaces, South Korea is loved by many for its culture, never-ending trends, delicious food and activities to indulge in.
When planning a trip to South Korea, a popular destination for travellers is its capital city where old meets new in a delightful fusion. Picture modern skyscrapers and glittering buildings juxtaposed against traditional heritage palaces, temples and street markets.
Depending on your interests, those looking forward to exploring Seoul and putting an itinerary together will consider visits to different areas in the city.
Whether it's the lively shopping streets of Myeongdong, trendy and creative Hongdae or other locations, there's a good variety of experiences available.
If you're planning a trip to Seoul, here are some of the best areas to stay at, along with recommended hotels that range from affordable to luxurious. Don't forget to book your hotels in advance to enjoy better prices and deals on your bookings too.
In this article:
- Hotels in Myeongdong
- Hotels in Gangnam
- Hotels in Hongdae
- Hotels in Insadong
- Hotels in Itaewon
- Travel essentials for Seoul
Best hotels in Seoul: Recommended areas to stay
Hotels in Myeongdong
Known as one of Seoul’s most popular shopping hotspots, Myeongdong has streets and alleys lined with trendy cosmetic stores, local Korean saunas, shooting ranges and even street vendors selling unique little trinkets and souvenirs.
This neighbourhood is also known for its famous rows of tantalising street food stalls where you’ll find local treats from grilled seafood to chicken skewers, spicy rice cakes and more.
1. Must Stay Hotel Myeongdong, from $46 per night
On a shoestring travel budget and looking for something simple and economical? Must Stay Hotel Myeongdong is a cosy and affordable hostel located in the heart of the lively Myeongdong neighbourhood.
From here, you can easily explore the neighbourhood. Take a leisurely stroll to the iconic Namsan Tower located just a two-minute walk away, or head over to the Myeongdong Cathedral to snap some aesthetic shots.
Namdaemun Market is also located just a few steps away where you’ll be able to tuck into traditional Korean food and drinks whipped up by the skilled street food vendors.
Address: 15-3, Toegye-ro 2-gil, Jung-gu, Jung-Gu, 04635 Seoul, South Korea
2. Seoulite Inn Myeongdong, from $90 per night
Seoulite Inn Myeongdong is a popular choice for travellers prioritising convenience. It's a quick 10-minute walk to the famous Namdaemun Market and a short walk from the bustling Myeongdong Shopping Street where you’ll be able to shop and indulge in local street food.
If you're looking to make the most of your stay, this hostel is a good choice thanks to its convenient location.
Address: 55, Myeongdong-gil, Jung-gu, Jung-Gu, 04538 Seoul, South Korea
3. G2 Hotel Myeongdong, from $139 per night
Located just a short stroll from attractions like Myeongdong Shopping Street and Namdaemun Market, G2 Hotel Myeongdong offers a quieter respite without compromising on convenience.
Complete with an airy rooftop garden for guests to unwind and relax after a long day, this modern hotel is popular with travellers for its strategic location.
Address: 24 Supyo-ro, Euljiro-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
4. Nine Tree Premier Hotel Myeongdong 2, from $145 per night
Seoul is famous for its convenience stores, and there’s one located in Nine Tree Premier Hotel Myeongdong 2. It's also open 24 hours, perfect for your late-night instant noodle or Korean fast food cravings.
The hotel is elegant and sophisticated and is situated right in the middle of Myeongdong’s retail and entertainment action. The moment you step out of the lobby, you’ll find lots of shopping, local food, and more.
Address: 28, Mareunnae-ro, Jung-gu, Jung-Gu, 04555 Seoul, South Korea
5. The Westin Josun Seoul, from $380 per night
The Westin Josun Seoul is just a stone’s throw from Myeongdong’s many shopping attractions like Myeongdong Shopping Street, Lotte Young Plaza, Sogong Underground Shopping Mall, and more.
It's also a five-star luxury hotel equipped with full amenities like a swimming pool, gym, and a selection of restaurants and bars, making sure you have everything you need for a truly comfortable stay.
Address: 106 Sogong-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Hotels in Gangnam
Gangnam is a neighbourhood in Seoul that's famous for its affluent lifestyle, swanky clubs, and sleek skyscrapers. A stay in this area is ideal for those who enjoy the finer things in life.
You'll find high-end restaurants, upscale boutiques, the famous COEX Aquarium, and other hidden gems like luxurious spas and even idol photoshoot services to make you feel like a K-pop celebrity.
6. Hotel Cullinan Daechi, from $65 per night
Tucked away in a quieter alley of the Gangnam neighbourhood, Hotel Cullinan DaeChi is an affordable and comfortable stay.
While it’s not located right in the middle of Gangnam, it’s just steps away from Seolleung Station and Hyundai Department Store. It’s also just a few minutes' drive from popular attractions like Lotte World and Dongdaemun History and Culture Park which makes it pretty accessible.
Address: 14-16 Teheran-ro 78-gil, Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
7. Hotel Denim Seoul, from $84 per night
A hotel that embraces the peaceful and quieter side of Gangnam, Hotel Denim Seoul has comfortable, clean, and spacious rooms for recharging after a fun day of exploring the city.
The hotel is also within walking distance to Yangjaecheon Ecological Park where you’ll be able to enjoy outdoor activities. Take a stroll, ride a bike, or even go in-line skating while you take in the picturesque backdrop of the park and city.
Address: 66 Nonhyeon-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
8. Voco Seoul Gangnam, from $216 per night
Voco Seoul Gangnam is a stylish and modern four-star hotel located in the vicinity of the Garosu-gil area of Gangnam where you’ll find a huge variety of shopping, cafes, boutiques, and more.
On days when you feel like staying in and relaxing, feel free to enjoy on-site amenities like the gym, bar, cafes, and restaurants. The rooms also come with a free minibar topped up with complimentary beer and makgeolli every night.
if you're heading out, don't forget to check out the famous C27 Cheesecake and Coffee cafe located just steps away, and the big Olive Young store available right across the street.
Address: 144 Dosan-daero, Nonhyun-dong, Seoul 06040
9. JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, from $547 per night
With dazzling river views, elegant rooms, and great restaurants and bars, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul is a swanky stay in Gangnam.
The hotel is very strategically located, being just steps away from eateries, convenience stores, and shopping hot spots like Shinsegae Department Store, Hyundai Department Store, and Apgujeong Famous Street.
Address: 176 Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Hotels in Hongdae
Another popular area to stay in Seoul, Hongdae is best known for its contemporary street art, street performances, trendy cafes, and even the viral personal colour analysis service.
In this hip neighbourhood, you’ll find a nice mix of entertainment, art, shopping, and food experiences from day to night. Look out for a plethora of fun things to check out including street fashion boutiques, and upbeat nightclubs to dance the night away.
10. Local Stitch Creator Town Seogyeo, from $94 per night
Local Stitch Creator Town Seogyeo is a hotel located in Hongdae with a chic interior, and amenities like a gym, cafe and massage chairs.
Nearby, you’ll find many other little local eateries and cafes waiting to be discovered, as well as relaxing spas and saunas.
Address: 460-25 Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
11. Mercure Ambassador Hongdae, from $187 per night
Mercure Ambassador Hongdae is a great place to stay for those who don’t want to miss out on the activities around Hongdae.
It's located just a quick walk from Hongik University (Hongdae) Station, and there are plenty of shops, restaurants, cafes, and recreational outlets nearby too.
The hotel also has amenities like a gym, bar, and a rooftop terrace garden where you can take in the views of the city.
Address: 144 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Hotels in Insadong
Hanbok experiences, traditional houses, antique shops, and more, Insadong is a neighbourhood in Seoul best known for its rich history and heritage. It's where many travellers go to immerse themselves in Korean culture.
Stroll down the winding alleys of the area filled with art galleries, cafes, knick-knack shops and other hidden gems, and explore a fascinating locale where the old meets the new.
12. Hotel Biz Jongno Seoul, from $53 per night
Located in Insadong, Hotel Biz Jongno Seoul is surrounded by many trendy cafes and eateries, and popular cultural attractions like the famous Bukchon Hanok Village and Changdeokgung Palace Complex.
It’s also located conveniently close to the metro station, so you’ll be able to access and explore other areas and attractions nearby with ease.
Address: 7 Samil-daero 26-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
13. Hotel Cullinan Jongno, from $78 per night
Simple, affordable, and conveniently located just a quick 15-minute walk from several popular attractions in the area, Hotel Cullinan Jongno offers great accessibility for the discerning traveller.
From exploring the traditional Bukchon Hanok Village in the Insadong neighbourhood to taking a 21-minute bus ride to the busy shopping streets of the Myeongdong area, you'll enjoy the best of both worlds during your stay here.
Address: 6 Supyo-ro 26-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
14. The Post Hotel, from $102 per night
In the vicinity of The Post Hotel, you’ll find many local eateries and convenience stores to satisfy your late-night hunger pangs.
It’s also just a short 10-minute walk from the popular Myeongdong Shopping Street and Gwangjang Traditional Market, so you’ll be able to easily experience famous attractions within Insadong and Myeongdong.
Address: 15-1 Supyo-ro 18-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
15. The Shilla Seoul, from $432 per night
With both indoor and outdoor pool access rooms available, a stay at The Shilla Seoul in Insadong is nothing short of luxurious.
The hotel is well-equipped with a gym, restaurants, bars, and even a poolside bar that's lovely for lounging with a book or drink in hand.
Walk just a few steps, and you’ll be able to shop at Shilla Duty Free or travel to other areas of the city easily via the metro station.
Address: 249 Dongho-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Hotels in Itaewon
If you’re looking for a neighbourhood that never sleeps, Itaewon is best known for its vibrant nightlife.
Think local bars serving honeycomb makgeolli and soju, international bistros with the finest wine, and exciting pub crawls.
For those who aren’t into nightlife, Itaewon is also famous for its wide variety of international cuisine and tantalising street food.
16. Itaewon Yellow Guesthouse, from $36 per night
Itaewon Yellow Guesthouse is situated in a convenient location right in the middle of Itaewon’s bars and eateries.
Just a quick walk from Itaewon Station, this cosy hostel also features a scenic rooftop and provides shared kitchen facilities that cater to practical and social needs.
Address: 3, Bogwang-ro 51-gil, Yongsan-gu, 04391, Itaewon, Seoul, Seoul Special City, South Korea, 04391
17. Hamilton Hotel Itaewon, from $103 per night
Hamilton Hotel Itaewon provides good accessibility if you’re looking to explore other areas as it's located just a few minutes' walk from Itaewon Station, and a short 5-minute drive to Namdaemun Market.
For those looking forward to experiencing Itaewon's bustling nightlife, you’ll find yourself greeted by lines of bars and clubs ready for you to choose from outside the hotel.
Whether you’re feeling like having a quiet and relaxing drink or looking to dance the night away, there’s no lack of options here.
Address: 179 Itaewon-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
18. Nouvelle Seoul Hotel Itaewon, from $153 per night
Nouvelle Seoul Hotel Itaewon is a newly-built hotel great for travellers who value convenience and comfort.
It's surrounded by restaurants, bars, clubs, and convenience stores waiting to be explored the moment you step out of the lobby.
The hotel is also just a 5-minute drive from popular attractions like Namdaemun Market where traditional Korean street food awaits.
Address: 2-7F, 11, Usadan-ro 14-gil, Yongsan-gu, Yongsan-Gu, 04405 Seoul, South Korea
19. Grand Hyatt Seoul, from $395 per night
Grand Hyatt Seoul is a great place to stay if you’re looking for a peaceful and luxurious retreat without missing out on all the fun and action that Itaewon has to offer.
This five-star hotel is situated just a 15-minute walk from Itaewon Station, and is also in the vicinity of both the Namsan Mountain and Han River.
If you're looking to book a room with a view, the hotel provides a fine selection of rooms with different views from zen mountain views to sparkling city and river views.
Address: 322 Sowol-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Travel essentials for Seoul
Here’s a handy list of travel essentials to prepare for your trip to make your holiday in Seoul more convenient and comfortable.
- Private car charter (from $297.27 at KKday and Klook)
- e-SIM card (from $5.31 at KKday and Klook)
- Portable power bank (from $47.99 at Amazon)
- Universal travel adapter (from $29.99 at Amazon)
- Smartphone tripod (from $30.59 at Amazon)
- Comfortable walking shoes (Adidas is currently running a season sale where shoes like the Ultra Boost 1.0 for men and women are up to 45 per cent off)
