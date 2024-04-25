19 best hotels in Seoul from Myeongdong to Gangnam and more

From the latest chart-topping K-pop hits to delectable cuisine and iconic landmarks like the Namsan Tower and historical palaces, South Korea is loved by many for its culture, never-ending trends, delicious food and activities to indulge in.

When planning a trip to South Korea, a popular destination for travellers is its capital city where old meets new in a delightful fusion. Picture modern skyscrapers and glittering buildings juxtaposed against traditional heritage palaces, temples and street markets.

Depending on your interests, those looking forward to exploring Seoul and putting an itinerary together will consider visits to different areas in the city.

Whether it's the lively shopping streets of Myeongdong, trendy and creative Hongdae or other locations, there's a good variety of experiences available.

If you're planning a trip to Seoul, here are some of the best areas to stay at, along with recommended hotels that range from affordable to luxurious. Don't forget to book your hotels in advance to enjoy better prices and deals on your bookings too.

In this article:

Hotels in Myeongdong

Hotels in Gangnam

Hotels in Hongdae

Hotels in Insadong

Hotels in Itaewon

Travel essentials for Seoul

Hotels in Myeongdong

Known as one of Seoul’s most popular shopping hotspots, Myeongdong has streets and alleys lined with trendy cosmetic stores, local Korean saunas, shooting ranges and even street vendors selling unique little trinkets and souvenirs.

This neighbourhood is also known for its famous rows of tantalising street food stalls where you’ll find local treats from grilled seafood to chicken skewers, spicy rice cakes and more.