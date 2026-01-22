Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Some of the best hotels in Bali for couples, honeymooners and families

Bali’s popularity among Singaporeans endures, whether it be for an extended breakaway from the city or for a quick, fun coastal vacation.

Aside from tropical beaches, vast landscapes and Bali’s food culture make the island extra appealing. Not to mention, it is only a 2.5-hour flight from Singapore, which makes it a favourite for short weekend trips.

Depending on your travel preferences, choosing where to stay in Bali and picking the right area is essential to getting the best out of the island.

From peaceful retreats in Ubud’s highlands to romantic hotels on the edge of a cliff in Uluwatu, here are some of the best hotels in Bali.

Disclaimer: Hotel rates are evaluated and compared three months in advance across hotel booking platforms, as of Jan 2, 2026.

Where to stay in Bali: Ubud

PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

With its number of temples, Ubud has earned the status of the island’s spiritual heart. Here is a quick overview of Ubud:

Best for wellness-seekers, yogis, couples and nature lovers

Ubud is located in the central highlands (part of the Gianyar Regency) and is famous for its rice terrace views, rainforests and jungle landscapes

The art and cultural hub of Bali has travellers come here to escape the typical Bali bustle (it’s a 1.5-hour drive from Denpasar International Airport)

Dive into Balinese culture in Ubud by participating in traditional workshops such as wood carving, Batik-making and silver smithing.

This highland oasis is littered with yoga centres and wellness retreats. A strong vegan community resides in Ubud and the result is many plant-based restaurants/cafes and eco-friendly shops around in the neighbourhood.

There is plenty to do in Ubud. Discover restaurants with unique romantic views. Lounge at tropical day pool clubs such as TUJU, Jungle Fish and D’Tukad River Club.

Go temple-hopping to the Pura Tirta Empul (holy spring purification temple), Ubud Water Palace and Goa Gajah (Elephant Cave) and explore local craft villages like Celuk, Mas, Penestanan, Batuan, Peliatan and Nyuh Kuning.

Accommodation is sprinkled between the rice paddies, forests, next to rivers and near local villages. Check out options such as Adiwana Unagi Suites, Arya Wellness Retreat, The Kemilau Ubud and Samsara Ubud.

Adiwana Unagi Suites, from $159 per night

Original price: from $252 per night (37 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: ADIWANA HOTELS & RESORTS

PHOTO: ADIWANA HOTELS & RESORTS

Address: Jl. Rapuan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia

From gushing river waters to a lush thicket of tropical flora, a night at the tranquil Adiwana Unagi Suites offers peace and serenity amid Mother Nature. The hotel is located within the Mas Village - an epicentre renowned for its woodwork, artisanal artists and galleries.

Adiwana Unagi Suites is one of the best hotels for private pool villas. Choose between a one or two-bedroom villa and both options boast river and garden views.

The hotel resort offers quintessential Ubud experiences. For example, a Bali heritage cooking lesson, a pottery class, Balinese dancing, yoga and romantic riverfront dinners.

Book Now at Expedia

Book Now at Trip.com

Arya Wellness Retreat, from $148 per night

Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: Jl. Monkey Forest, 92 Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Arya Wellness Retreat is one of the best hotels for yogis and is a female-only wellness retreat. If you’re planning a girls’ trip, consider this Ubud option that is close to the Monkey Forest Sanctuary.

They offer different daily activities such as various styles of yoga classes, meditation, free therapeutic massages, cacao ceremonies, sound healing and more.

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Choose between private double or twin rooms for more privacy. Alternatively, you can opt for a four-sleeper dormitory if you want to socialise with and meet like-minded women who have the same interests.

Book Now at Agoda

Book Now at Booking.com

The Kemilau Ubud, from $146 per night

Original price: from $163 per night (10 per cent off) Book here

PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM

Address: Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia

Fusing modern architecture with classic Balinese eco-friendly design, The Kemilau Ubud is a stylish hotel that can be considered one of the best hotels in Bali for couples.

A standout feature of the accommodation is the curved guest swimming pool running through the middle of the property. Certain rooms have direct-pool access, whilst others boast a private terrace.

Enjoy a romantic floating breakfast or dine at the contemporary on-site IMBU Restaurant.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Traveloka

Samsara Ubud, from $276 per night

Original price: from $314 per night (10 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: AGODA

Address: Banjar Ayah, Desa Kelusa, Payangan Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Samsara Ubud is one of the best luxury hotels in Ubud. Descending a hillside in Ubud, these one, two and three-bedroom villas are designed to represent the makeup of a traditional Balinese rice terrace.

PHOTO: AGODA

Every villa option comes with its own private pool and there is also a main guest pool.

Samsara was awarded a One MICHELIN Key - a distinction given out by The MICHELIN Guide for outstanding hotels.

If you’re planning a destination wedding in Bali, know that Samsara Ubud offers various wedding packages accommodating up to 40 guests.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Where to stay in Bali: Canggu

PHOTO: LA BRISA BALI

Stay in Canggu if you plan on doing a lot of socialising, want to meet new people and enjoy excellent dining options. Here’s a quick overview of Canggu, Bali:

Best for first-time travellers, digital nomads, foodies, yogis and those after a laid-back atmosphere

Bohemian Canggu has a strong international expat presence

Accommodation in coastal Canggu is more affordable and has lots of trendy cafes, beach clubs and wellness options

Situated on Bali’s Southwest Coast, Canggu is a 20-minute drive from Seminyak

The ocean is never far from sight in Canggu and its town centre is opposite sandy shores. You can learn to surf in Canggu thanks to its calmer waters and surf schools.

The neighbourhood is home to a handful of Bali’s most well-known beaches such as Echo Beach, Batu Bolong and Berawa Beach and famous beach clubs, including FINNS and La Brisa.

Foodies especially love Canggu, with its plethora of acclaimed restaurants and cafes, including co-working spaces, specialty coffee stops and vegan options. Its trendy bar scene, clubs and parties have made this part of Bali a nightlife hotspot.

You can spot many reformer pilates and yoga studios around Canggu, as well as wellness centres, spas and beauty aesthetic clinics. Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong is the main strip in the neighbourhood.

Wondering where to stay in Canggu, Bali? Choose from these wallet-friendly hotels: The Akasha Canggu Hotel, Further Hotel and The Komu.

The Akasha Canggu Hotel, from $105 per night

Original price: from $209 per night (47 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: THE AKASHA CANGGU HOTEL

Address: Jl. Munduk Kedungu, No.48, Pererenan, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia

Towards the north of Canggu sits The Akasha Canggu Hotel, situated in Pererenan. This part of Canggu is slightly less busy than its central parts, like Batu Balong, as it is an up-and-coming area in this coastal neighbourhood.

PHOTO: THE AKASHA CANGGU

The Akasha Canggu can be considered one of the best hotels in Canggu. The room and suite interiors are clean, contemporary and chic.

Certain deluxe rooms grant guests pool access straight from the room’s doorstep.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Traveloka

Further Hotel, from $181 per night

Original price: from $216 per night (15 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Address: Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.84, Pererenan, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badun, Bali, Indonesia

Further Hotel is one of the best hotels for architecture-appreciators. It is a multiple-award-winning accommodation in Pererenan, owning the GQ award as one of the most stylish hotels.

A terracotta palette colours the entire hotel and its combination of natural materials, such as stone and wood, amplifies its trendy architectural elements.

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Adding to its design appeal is the artwork, from paintings to cool structural works to designer chairs.

Around the rooftop bar and pool are double daybed sun loungers. These are partially covered and offer sun protection if you plan on spending a couple of hours up there.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Booking.com

The Komu, from $78.37 per night

Original price: from $104.49 per night (25 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: THE KOMU

Address: Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Tibubeneng, Kuta Utara, Canggu, Badung, Bali, Indonesia

The Komu is one of the best affordable hotels which matches Canggu’s trend-setting vibes. Guests especially love its location in the heart of Canggu and it is within walking distance of the beach.

PHOTO: THE KOMU

Bedrooms sport modern industrial interiors, coupled with natural materials. The hotel notes that it is also inspired by Japanese design.

If you’re set on a room with a private pool, book either the Pool Studio King/Twin, Premier Pool Suite King or the Premier Pool Suite Plus King/Twin.

Book Now at Traveloka

Book Now at Agoda

Kos One Hostel, from $30 per night

Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong Gg. Canggu 78, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Bali, Indonesia

Whilst the following selection isn’t categorised as a hotel, Kos One Hostel is arguably one of the best boutique hostels in Canggu, Bali.

It is a playground for digital nomads, surfers, yogis, creatives and health-conscious people.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

Designed to encourage social interaction among hotel guests, every Saturday night, DJs turn up the party heat. Have fun on the water slide and over-water swing at the stay’s artificial beach pool and swim-up bar.

At Kos One Hostel, the beds are large and generously-sized. You can choose between four or eight-sleeper dorm rooms, including female-only options.

Book Now at Agoda

Book Now at Booking.com

Where to stay in Bali: Uluwatu

PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Located on the southwestern tip of the Bukit Peninsula, Uluwatu is a clifftop location. Here is a quick overview of Uluwatu:

Best for couples, culture enthusiasts, surfers, photographers, adventurers and those looking for ocean hotels with views

Uluwatu is more tranquil than other parts of Bali and has wild and rugged cliffs

The sunsets in Uluwatu are known to be extremely beautiful and there are many great spots for photography at golden hour

Dramatic cliffs are the first thing that greets you as you arrive in Uluwatu. Below these cliffsides are the area’s famous beaches, such as Padang Padang, Impossibles Beach and Suluban Beach, where you will always see surfers in the water.

The ocean in Uluwatu has stronger currents than many other Bali beaches and is more suited for fit swimmers. Beaches for non-surfers include Bingin Beach and Dreamland Beach.

Explore the caves at the secluded Green Bowl Beach, Karang Boma Cliff and the iconic Uluwatu Temple for some of the best sunsets on the whole island. Popular beach clubs to hang out at in Uluwatu are El Kabron, Ulu Cliffhouse, Sundays Beach Club and One Eighty.

Mid-range priced Uluwatu hotels with incredible views, like Mira Hotel & Recovery and Grun Uluwatu, are great for couples or those searching for quiet time in Bali.

Mira Hotel & Recovery, from $273 per night

Book here

PHOTO: MIRA HOTEL & RECOVERY

Address: Jl. Bangbang Metuug, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia

Discover two-level studio lofts and suites with lush jungle views at Mira Hotel & Recovery Bingin. All of this hotel’s rooms are larger than most stays on this list.

Wake up to the smell of the nearby ocean and enjoy a morning coffee from your private balcony.

PHOTO: MIRA HOTEL & RECOVERY

A huge part of this boutique hotel’s appeal is its recovery spaces. Mira Bingin is one of the best hotels for healing therapies near the beach.

When you’re done soaking in the pool, take advantage of therapeutic facilities, such as cold plunges, a sauna and the outdoor jacuzzi.

Book Now at Booking.com

Book Now at Agoda

Grun Uluwatu, from $184 per night

Original price: from $251 per night (25 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: Jl. Pura Kulat, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia

Grun Uluwatu is one of the best hotels for honeymooners. The five-star hotel has won the award for the ‘Bali Best 2025 - Eco Stay,’ and you really feel fully surrounded by nature here.



Take your pick of unique lodging options at the award-winning sustainable resort, from treehouse studios with private rooftops to double-story ocean view villas.

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

The nearest beach, Padang Padang Beach, is less than 2.5 kilometres away. But there is still plenty to do on-site.

Besides suntanning or swimming in the pool, you could sign up for daily yoga sessions or join a reformer pilates class.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Traveloka

Where to stay in Bali: Kuta

PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Considered one of Bali’s busiest tourist hubs, Kuta offers a little bit of everything, including beaches, great shopping options, entertainment and a busy nightlife scene. Here is a quick overview of Kuta:

Best for families, beach-goers and those who enjoy resort-type stays

Lots of affordable accommodation options are found in Kuta, which attracts travellers on a budget to the area

Located on the southwestern coast of Bali, Kuta is a 30-minute drive from Seminyak

Kuta is a destination where all types of travellers stay and the surrounding area and activities reflect this. On the same street, you will find cheap local restaurants and warungs (local eateries) co-existing with expensive fine dining options.

The family-friendly beaches in Kuta are popular for swimming, beach activities and learning to surf. Its shores are lined with many bars, cafes and bakeries.

Kuta’s proximity to Bali’s ferry terminals and piers makes it a popular and convenient base for exploring nearby islands.

Looking for more resort-type stays or larger hotels with many onsite facilities, such as spas and kids’ pools? Here are some of our top picks for the best hotels in Kuta, Bali: Alaya Dedaun Kuta, Blue Karma Village and Aryaduta Bali.

Alaya Dedaun Kuta, from $168 per night

Original price: from $539 per night (65 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: ALAYA HOTELS & RESORTS

PHOTO: ALAYA HOTELS & RESORTS

Address: Jl. Raya Legian 123B Kuta, Bali, Indonesia

Fostered on the Balinese philosophy of ‘Tri Hita Karana’ (the Three Causes of Well-being), 5-star Alaya Dedaun Kuta is a sustainability-focused hotel that does not compromise on luxury.

The accommodation is a choice between one, two and three-bedroom villas. Each option is completely private, flaunting a private pool and garden space.



Special guest experiences include flower baths, a ‘thousand flower romantic dinner’ or a private couple’s dinner beneath the stars.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Traveloka

Blue Karma Village, from $273 per night

Original price: from $620 per night (56 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Admittedly, staying at Blue Karma Village, one of the best 5-star hotels in Kuta, can be a splurge. But the hotel’s design and unparalleled service make it worth it.

In recognition of and as testament to Blue Karma Village’s excellence, it has earned the One MICHELIN Key award by The MICHELIN Guide - a mark of it being a remarkable stay.

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

With its thatched roofs, open pavilion facilities, traditional statues and artwork and structures made from teak and bamboo, Blue Karma Village is the definition of classic Balinese architecture.

When you are not luxuriating in the comforts of your room, visit the Heiwa Spa for Japanese treatments, do yoga or enjoy tea in the tea room.

Book Now at Booking.com

Book Now at Expedia

Aryaduta Bali, from $85 per night

Original price: from $111 per night (20 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: Jl. Kartika Plaza, Lingkungan Segara, Kuta, Bali, Indonesia

If you’re figuring out where to stay in Bali for families, consider Aryaduta Bali.

Aryaduta Bali has a designated kids’ pool area and offers services such as beach access with complimentary shuttle services. Opposite the resort is the Lippo Mall Kuta, which is home to a fun kids zone and activities.

The Family Studio is equipped with a king-sized bed and a bunk bed within one open-plan area. Alternatively, the Family Suite has separate rooms, one with a king-sized bed and the other with twin beds.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best hotels in Bali

Where is the best area of Bali to stay in?

When choosing where to stay in Bali, consider your travel goals. Read up on each neighbourhood’s attractions before you book your hotel.

For example, if you want to eat at trendy restaurants and cafes, surf and enjoy the nightlife, Canggu would be ideal.

Should I stay in Ubud or Seminyak?

If you want luxury options, easy access to the beach and a vibrant city vibe, Seminyak would be preferable.

However, if you are looking for a quiet getaway and to be surrounded by jungle and green rice paddies, book a hotel in Ubud.

Where should I stay in Bali for the first time?

If it is your first time in Bali and you are only doing a short trip, consider staying in Canggu. You’ll get quick access to the beach for surfing and beach clubs. There are trendy cafes, restaurants, cocktail bars and clubs.

Those into health and fitness will also appreciate how there are plenty of yoga and pilates studios, boutique gyms, and recovery outlets offering ice baths and salt pools.

Canggu is also close enough to Seminyak, should you want more upscale dining and shopping options.

What are the top 5 areas of Bali?

The most popular areas to stay in Bali are Ubud, Uluwatu, Canggu, Seminyak and Kuta.

Ubud is great for visiting the Monkey Forest, temples for culture and lush rice terraces. The Uluwatu area also has many iconic temples and dramatic cliff and sea views.

Both Canggu and Seminyak are closeby. Canggu is good for cafes, surfing and nightlife; Seminyak offers a similar vibe to Canggu, with luxury options available.

Kuta is great for those who are on a tighter budget and looking to explore the party scene in Bali.