Best day trips from Barcelona: Explore Costa Brava’s beaches, wineries, art and ancient ruins

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Explore Catalonia beyond buzzy Barcelona, by making day trips or having a driving holiday in Costa Brava.

Summarise

COSTA BRAVA, Spain – The Catalonian capital city of Barcelona is endlessly captivating. There are the architectural masterpieces by Antoni Gaudi and Lluis Domenech i Montaner to marvel at; buzzy tapas bars and Michelin-starred restaurants; rooftop bars for drinks at sunset; and museums to wander through.

Beyond the city are laid-back beaches, wineries and restaurants, ancient ruins and art museums to amplify your Catalonian travel adventures.

I sample a slice of its riches on a media trip in April, exploring the wine region of Penedes, and then cities in the coastal region of Costa Brava, with its beaches, museums, ancient ruins, wine and food. Most of the attractions I visit are about a 90-minute drive from Barcelona.

Whether you are making day trips or going on a driving holiday, these are some good places to visit.

Food and wine

Familia Torres

Where: Familia Torres Visitor Center, Finca el Maset s/n, 08796 Pacs del Penedès

Info: www.torres.es/en/wine-tourism

Harnessing solar energy at the Familia Torres winery. PHOTO: FAMILIA TORRES

Less than an hour by car from Barcelona is the wine region of Penedes. The Torres family’s involvement in wine-making dates as far back as 1559, but it was in 1870 that brothers Jaime and Miguel Torres Vendrell founded the winery in Vilafranca del Penedes.

Today, Familia Torres makes wine in Spain, Chile and the United States. Signatures include Mas La Plana (€82, or about S$123 ), made with cabernet sauvignon grapes. In 2008, it launched Natureo, a range of alcohol-free wines. That was spearheaded by Mireia Torres, 56, director of innovation and sustainability.

She says that the project started in 2004, as a research project for a company that runs motorway restaurants in Spain. The range now has six expressions – Muscat, Chardonnay, Rose, Red, Sparkling and Sparkling Rose and retails for €9 a bottle.

“We quickly realised the enormous potential, as it fitted perfectly with the emerging trend towards more responsible consumption and healthier lifestyles,” she says.

Familia Torres launched its alcohol-free wine range, Natureo, in 2008, way before the current declining demand for alcohol. PHOTO: FAMILIA TORRES

Book winery tours online on the website. Prices range from €37 for a winery tour with wine tasting to €125 for a day trip, with transport included from Barcelona, for a winery tour, wine tasting and tapas lunch.

Peralada

Where: Paratge la Granja, s/n, 17491 Peralada

Info: perelada.com/en/home

Wine-making at Peralada Castle dates back to the Middle Ages. PHOTO: PERALADA

Winemaking at Peralada Castle dates back to the Middle Ages, and walking through the complex, which houses a chapel, and museums dedicated to glass, ceramics, wine and books, I feel the weight of history.

But there is life and activity everywhere. Couples hold weddings in the chapel. There is a resort with 54 rooms and 10 suites, a golf course, spa, three restaurants and a bar. In July and August, the owners, the Mateu-Suque family, mount the Peralada Castle Festival, with concerts and recitals.

Wine tasting at Peralada's winery. PHOTO: JOAN DIVI

Nowhere else is this blend of old and new more apparent than in the winery, charming on the outside, sleek inside. Lighting, sound and images tell the story of Peralada’s wines, and how the different soil conditions in its vineyards add character to them.

A winery tour is a must. Book on the website, with options such as a 90-minute tour with a tasting of three wines, priced from €26 a person; a three-hour tour of the castle, winery and tasting of three wines from €35; or splash out on a two-night stay at Hotel Peralada, with winery tour and tasting, spa treatments and three meals included, priced from €1,095 for two.

Girona

The city of Girona is a base for exploring Costa Brava. PHOTO: ALEX TREMPS

To really explore the Costa Brava region, Girona is a good alternative to Barcelona to use as a base.

For one, it is closer to most of the attractions I visit, and the city offers excellent dining and shopping without the frenetic energy of Barcelona. There are seven Michelin-starred restaurants in Girona, including the three-starred El Celler de Can Roca.

Walking around town, I notice that the Roca brothers are everywhere. There is their boutique hotel Casa Cacao, with an attached chocolate shop, and Rocambolesc, a gelateria and a candy shop steps from each other on Carrer de Santa Clara.

Stop by the gelateria for a scoop or two (from €3.75) but better yet, have it sandwiched in El Panet (from €4.50), a fluffy brioche bun stuffed with your choice of ice cream and toppings, then toasted.

For something more traditional, pop into a cafe for xuixo (say Shu-sho), deep fried, sugar dusted doughnuts filled with custard.

Girona offers excellent dining and shopping without the frenetic energy of Barcelona. PHOTO: OSCAR VALL

Bicycle shops are everywhere in Girona and that is because the city has become a mecca for cycling. The varied terrain in the area has drawn professional cyclists such as American racing cyclist Lance Armstrong, who used to live there.

A network of shops and specialty coffee places have sprung up to cater to them, including Espresso Mafia (Carrer de la Cort Reial, 5, 17004 Girona), and Velodrom Odeon Girona (Pujada de Sant Domènec, 6, 17004 Girona), a two-storey store and cafe housed in what used to be a theatre.

Art

Dali Theatre-Museum

Where: Placa Gala i Salvador Dalí, 5, 17600 Figueres

Info: www.salvador-dali.org

Egg sculptures top the Dali Theatre-Museum in Figueres. PHOTO: JOSEP ALGANS

There are four Salvador Dali museums in Costa Brava, in Figueres, Portlligat and Pubol. We visit the Dali Theatre-Museum in Figueres, where the artist’s quirks, fetishes and genius are on full display.

Advance booking via the website is a must, with tickets priced at €18.50 each. Opt for as early a timeslot as possible – the place gets crowded fast. It is well worth the 90 minutes by car from Barcelona or the 45 minute drive from Girona.

The building that houses the museum was once a theatre. He transformed the facade, parking huge egg sculptures on the roof, and studding the brick red facade walls with replicas of the Mallorcan bread roll, the llonguet. A case of art feeding the soul perhaps?

Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali transformed an old theatre in Figueres into the Dali Theatre-Museum, filling it with his art. PHOTO: JOSEP ALGANS

It is a challenge to take it all in. Dali, to me, has always been about commerce – the perfumes he hawked, the Chupa Chups logo he designed.

Walking through the museum, I begin to appreciate the serious artist he was. There is Beethoven’s Head (1973), his painting of the composer done with live octopus and their ink. His precision comes through in Lincoln In Dalivision (1974-1976) which depicts his wife Gala looking out at the sea. Back away from the painting, point your phone camera at it, and another image emerges. And remember, he did this before mobile phones were invented.

Fundacio Joan Miro

Where: Parc de Montjuïc, 08038 Barcelona

Info: www.fmirobcn.org/en/

Sculptures by Spanish artist Joan Miro dot the grounds of Fundacio Joan Miro in Barcelona. PHOTO: FUNDACIO JOAN MIRO

A different sort of surrealist art is on display at the museum dedicated to the work of painter, sculptor and ceramist Joan Miro.

Fundacio Joan Miro, which opened in 1975, is in Barcelona, where he was born. The artist designed the iconic Sol de Miro, the instantly recognisable red sun painting, which the Spanish tourism board has used as its logo for more than 40 years.

See Joan Miro's Woman Dreaming Of Escape (1945) at Fundacio Joan Miro. PHOTO: FUNDACIO JOAN MIRO

At the museum, take in not just his famous paintings, including The Gold Of The Azure (1967) and The Smile Of The Flamboyant Wings (1953), but also his tapestry work, including the wall-sized Tapis de la Fundacio (1979), which he worked on with fellow Catalan artist Josep Royo. The garden is dotted with his playful sculptures, including Girl Escaping (1967).

Tickets are priced at €18 at the ticket office, or €17 online.

History

Archaeology Museum of Catalonia Empuries

Where: Puig i Cadafalch, s/n, 17130, L’Escala

Info: www.mac.cat/ca/HOME-MAC

At Empuries, see the ruins of a Greek town overlaid with the Roman city that came after. PHOTO: COSTA BRAVA GIRONA PYRENEES TOURISM

Ruins of an ancient Greek city layered with the ruins of the Roman city that followed make for a fascinating story of a city founded in 575 BC.

The Greeks came first and established a thriving trading town that was in 218 BC occupied by the Romans in their bid to conquer the Iberian Peninsula.

Today, visitors can see the foundations of the two overlapping cities, overlooking impossibly blue Mediterranean waters. There are remains of fish sauce businesses, the intricate tiled floor – perfectly intact -– of a prosperous Roman homeowner, and the statue of Asklepios, the Greek god of medicine.

Tickets cost €7 a person, and can be bought at the ticketing office on site. It opens daily at 10am and closes, depending on the season, between 5 and 8pm. The ticket gives access to the museum, the site and an audio guide. Do watch the video at the museum, to get a sense of how the city evolved, before heading out to the ruins.

The archaelogical site is about a 90 minute drive from Barcelona. After exploring the area, drive about 30 minutes to the beach town of L’Escala for a seafood lunch. More importantly, this is where you can buy jars of terrific Spanish anchovies, and boquerones or anchovies marinated in vinegar, from one of the many shops there.

Besalu

Where: Carrer del Pont Vell, 1, 17850 Besalu, Girona

Info: https://besalu.cat/

The beautifully preserved Medieval town of Besalu is home to about 2,600 people, and is a thriving town with medical facilities, grocery shops, hotels, restaurants and bars. PHOTO: CATALAN TOURIST BOARD

The history tour continues in the beautifully preserved Medieval town of Besalu, about a 90-minute drive from Barcelona, or 30 minutes from Girona.

What’s striking is that this is not an archaelogical site. Besalu is home to about 2,600 people, and is a thriving town with medical facilities, grocery shops, hotels, restaurants and bars.

Park near the tourist office then walk into the town. Entry is via the majestic Pont de Besalu, which dates back to the 12th century. Walk the cobbled streets to take in the castle that dates back to the 10th century and around which the town took shape, the Benedictine monastery, and the Jewish quarter.

Pont de Besalu, a bridge that dates back to the 12th century, is the gateway to the Medieval village of Besalu. PHOTO: COSTA BRAVA GIRONA PYRENEES TOURISM

Take a break at the town square, with its gourmet shops, cafes and restaurants, and while wandering through the town, look up. Besalu is full of quirky chair sculptures, part of a series of art installations. They pop up at the most unexpected places – on walls, and tucked away in corners.

Travel tips

Singapore Airlines flies non-stop to Barcelona in 13 hours. Round trip economy class tickets year-round are priced from $1,428.

Mid- to end-April is an ideal time to visit. Our trip is marked by mostly sunny skies, with just one wet day, and temperatures are comfortable, at 18 to 20 deg C in the day. Take along a jacket for the evenings, when temperatures can dip below 10 deg C.

If using the city as a base, stay at Hotel Casa Fuster (www.hotelcasafuster.com/en/). The building was designed for prominent Barcelona businessman Mariano Fuster i Fuster by Montaner, and has been transformed into a luxury hotel where rooms are priced from €374 a night.

The building that houses Hotel Casa Fuster in Barcelona was designed by Spanish architect Lluis Domenech i Montaner. PHOTO: HOTEL CASA FUSTER

For a more contemporary stay, Ohla Eixample (www.ohlaboutiquehotels.com/en/) offers spacious, well-appointed rooms priced from €230 a night. The Ohla Barcelona, part of the same group, is literally eye-catching. Its facade is studded with ceramic eyeballs, created by Catalan artist Frederic Amat. Rooms are priced from €250 a night.

Ceramic eyeballs designed by Catalan artist Frederic Amat are dotted on the facade of Ohla Barcelona hotel. PHOTO: OHLA BARCELONA