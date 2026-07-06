Behind the scenes at Angkor Wat: How experts are saving Cambodia’s ancient temples

A view of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap. The park’s temples have been affected by natural decay, weather, climate change, natural disasters and tourism.

SIEM REAP – The moment I have my first taste of num banhchok, I am convinced: this is one of the best rice noodle dishes I have tasted. The noodles are extremely soft and fluffy, like biting into a marshmallow rather than hor fun. They are packed with the fresh flavour of rice, which even the lemongrass fish curry broth fails to overwhelm.

As my eyes widen in surprise, Himanshu Kapoor, general manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap, who brought us here, laughs. “See what I mean?”