The Conscious Traveller
Behind the scenes at Angkor Wat: How experts are saving Cambodia’s ancient temples
Leslie Koh
- Experts are restoring Angkor Archaeological Park's temples to protect them from natural decay, climate change and tourism damage.
- Park Hyatt Siem Reap and World Monuments Fund offer exclusive tours and training to raise awareness and build local conservation skills.
- Sustained funding and responsible tourism are crucial to preserve Angkor's heritage for future generations.
AI generated
SIEM REAP – The moment I have my first taste of num banhchok, I am convinced: this is one of the best rice noodle dishes I have tasted. The noodles are extremely soft and fluffy, like biting into a marshmallow rather than hor fun. They are packed with the fresh flavour of rice, which even the lemongrass fish curry broth fails to overwhelm.
As my eyes widen in surprise, Himanshu Kapoor, general manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap, who brought us here, laughs. “See what I mean?”