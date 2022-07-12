Beach getaway

New hotels, attractions and a ferry service launched last week make the coastal Johor destination a convenient weekend trip

Travel Correspondent In Desaru, Johor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Desaru is cool again.

The beach destination on Johor's eastern coast, known in the 1980s and 1990s for its quiet coastline and rustic, chalet-like accommodation, has had a facelift over the past few years.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2022, with the headline Beach getaway. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top