Be the first in Singapore to experience the spectacular World Dream cruise

It has everything you need for the much-needed getaway this holiday season, packaged as a world-class experience decked with attractions, multi-cuisine celebrity restaurants, specially-curated Christmas programmes and theme park offerings such as massive water slides, rock climbing, VR arcade, special shows, and more.

But wait, there’s more: Singapore residents will be the first in the world to experience all these on the 18-deck World Dream cruiseliner by Genting Cruise Lines’s Dream Cruises. The two and three-night Super Seacation starts at a special price from $205* per person (valid till Nov 15, 2020).

No ordinary ship, World Dream is ranked 9th in the Large Resort Ship category by the world renowned Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Ships 2020 Guide, and is the first cruiseliner to start service in Singapore, making her homeport debut. Genting Cruise Lines is also the first cruise brand in the world to resume operations this year in Asia, with voyages in Taiwan in July.

Expect a fun and safe seacation

To ensure safe cruising, World Dream has put in place stringent safety measures, giving guests a peace of mind. Mr Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises and head of International Sales, emphasises: “The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority. We’ve worked with the local authorities to re-examine and enhance all health, hygiene and operating protocols to ensure the safest environment for everyone.”

World Dream’s comprehensive safety measures include a health screening (such as a mandatory antigen nasal swab test) prior to embarkation and disembarkation, alongside safe distancing measures. Plus, thorough sanitisation, disinfection and enhanced hygiene practices are all in place. There is also a medical centre with two doctors, including an infection control officer, on standby to offer necessary triage and treatment.

Although World Dream can accommodate up to 3,376 guests in 1,686 staterooms, its capacity will be operating at 50 per cent capacity, accommodating close to 1,700 passengers. Theatre shows are limited to groups of 50, who must adhere to safe distancing measures, while dining is restricted to groups of five. Everyone onboard, including crew members, must wear a mask at all times except when dining.

Onboard, guests enjoy 100 per cent clean air in cabins and public areas filtered from fresh air ventilation systems. There is no re-circulation of air between cabins or within the ship.

Here is what you can enjoy as a World Dream seacation guest.

Savour sumptuous spreads



Enjoy hotpot by the sea. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Savour delectable Japanese cuisine at Umi Uma. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Taste the flavours of contemporary Chinese cuisine at Silk Road. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





The Blue Lagoon is where diners will find an impressive array of nosh. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Refuel from your activities and enjoy desserts at Red Lion. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Be spoilt for choice with over 35 F&B concepts offering the finest Asian and international cuisines. If lobsters and steaks are prime vocabulary in your culinary language, savour delectable fare by Australian celebrity chef Mark Best at Seafood Grill, and Prime Steakhouse. This is the second global brand next to Zouk Beach Club on World Dream.



Celebrity restaurant Seafood Grill by Mark Best. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Celebrity restaurant Prime Steakhouse by Mark Best. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



For a more casual dining experience, eateries such as The Lido offer an all-day buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Over at The Lobby Cafe, chill out over specialty brewed coffees, freshly-made pastries, and delicious snacks.



The Lido offers an all-day buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



You’ll be in good hands if you are celebrating a special occasion. The classy, private Vintage Room impresses with an exclusively curated experience that’s not only epicurean but educational, pairing your meal with bespoke wines. Rounding up the selection of F&B options is Crystal Life Cuisine, featuring bento-style lunches and light yet tasty dinners designed for the health-conscious.



Oozing with style, The Vintage Room is where you can celebrate special occasions. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Get your healthy fixes at Crystal Life Cuisine. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Guests can also make special dietary requests for vegetarian or gluten-free meals onboard or when they make their bookings.

A starry Christmas at sea

Fill your sun-drenched days and balmy evenings with activities. On World Dream, there’s something for everyone, whether you want to work up a sweat shopping or indulging in fun at a theme park with six water slides, 35-m zip line, rock climbing, mini golf course, games arcade, esports arena, VR experience lab, and more.

In the spirit of Christmas, World Dream will be transformed into a magical wonderland dressed with festive decor from Nov 20, 2020 to Jan 1, 2021. The itinerary features more than a dozen new things to discover, such as the Vitamin Sea and Dream health and wellness programme by experts from Raffles Medical Group; yoga workshops by celebrity yoga instructor Denise Keller (on selected sailings); DIY toy-making workshops; Lego Boost Robot Coding; Dream Boys; Countdown at Sea to ring in the new year and more.



Dive into the Esc EXPERIENCE LAB and experience heart-thumping, cutting-edge VR that transports you into other worlds. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Tee off at the Mini Golf Course. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Scale dizzying heights on this rock climbing wall. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Feel the rush of adrenaline on the zipline course on Dream World. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Start your day with yoga sessions at the open deck in the mornings. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Children can splash about at the Kids Water Park. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Chill out on the deck with cocktails at Zouk Beach Club. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Catch the electrifying laser show on Dream World. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Live The Palace life

You can live the luxe life on World Dream if you prefer privacy and exclusivity. Welcome to The Palace — a private sanctuary with over 150 suites and VIP facilities such as restaurants, pools, spa and lounges. Taking personalised service several notches up, guests are treated like royalty. The Palace’s dedicated team of concierge (butlers) will help you make restaurant and show reservations, and attend to your every need.



The Palace Penthouse promises luxurious comforts. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





The Palace Suite is a luxe home away from home. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





The Palace Villa is perfect for small families. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





Unwind from fun-filled days in The Palace Villa bedroom. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





High-end fittings call for indulgent pampering in the bathroom of The Palace Villa. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





The outdoor deck of The Palace Villa features a jacuzzi. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





The open deck at The Palace Villa overlooking the sea. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES





At your service is a team of professional butlers at The Palace. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Visit Dream Cruises’ website for more information on World Dream.

Don’t miss the the World Dream Seacation Cruises Special Promotion, valid till Nov 15, 2020 Two Nights | Dream Cruises: World Dream Balcony Stateroom: From $205* per person Suite: From $869* per person Three Nights | Dream Cruises: World Dream Balcony Stateroom: From $300* per person Suite: From $1,199* per person

The Balcony Deluxe Cabin that comes with a sea view. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES

UOB credit cardholders enjoy a free upgrade to Balcony Deluxe Cabin, and a 15 per cent discount for suite bookings. Quote “Superseauob” when making a booking. Book here or call 6808 2288. Free upgrade is subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

*Prices exclude port charges, gratuity and Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test.