Bangkok day trip? Why some Singaporeans are embracing spontaneous, ultra-short breaks

As air travel becomes more accessible, some Singaporeans are spending just a day abroad in places such as Bangkok.

SINGAPORE – For an easy getaway, Singaporeans have long relied on familiar favourites not too far from the Republic’s shores, such as Johor Bahru, Batam and Bintan.

But when these options start to feel routine, where do travellers head to next for quick trips, and how far are they willing to go for a holiday that lasts just a day or two?