Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Bangkok day trip? Why some Singaporeans are embracing spontaneous, ultra-short breaks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The sun sets above Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa 

As air travel becomes more accessible, some Singaporeans are spending just a day abroad in places such as Bangkok.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Sarah Stanley

Follow topic:
  • Singaporeans are increasingly taking ultra-short trips to regional destinations like Bangkok and Jakarta, driven by accessible flights and a need for quick getaways.
  • Travellers prioritise convenience, affordability and spontaneity, leveraging flight connectivity and last-minute deals for trips as short as 24 hours.
  • While appealing, these trips require familiarity with the destination and consideration of hidden costs, showcasing a shift towards personalised travel experiences.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – For an easy getaway, Singaporeans have long relied on familiar favourites not too far from the Republic’s shores, such as Johor Bahru, Batam and Bintan.

But when these options start to feel routine, where do travellers head to next for quick trips, and how far are they willing to go for a holiday that lasts just a day or two?

See more on

Travel and leisure

Thailand

Vietnam

Tourism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.