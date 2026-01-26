For subscribers
Bangkok day trip? Why some Singaporeans are embracing spontaneous, ultra-short breaks
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Singaporeans are increasingly taking ultra-short trips to regional destinations like Bangkok and Jakarta, driven by accessible flights and a need for quick getaways.
- Travellers prioritise convenience, affordability and spontaneity, leveraging flight connectivity and last-minute deals for trips as short as 24 hours.
- While appealing, these trips require familiarity with the destination and consideration of hidden costs, showcasing a shift towards personalised travel experiences.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – For an easy getaway, Singaporeans have long relied on familiar favourites not too far from the Republic’s shores, such as Johor Bahru, Batam and Bintan.
But when these options start to feel routine, where do travellers head to next for quick trips, and how far are they willing to go for a holiday that lasts just a day or two?