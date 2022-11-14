Bali refreshed – it’s about making human connections

BALI – Travellers are flocking back to Bali, and the Balinese are glad to breathe easy again. One of them is Mr I Komang Anugrah, 27, my guide on an e-bike tour in Ubud.

He left high school to work as a waiter at a “resto” (local slang for “restaurant”) for a year, then joined a cruise ship for better income. After two years, he missed his family and returned home, tilling the land. But farming meant only subsistence earnings.

He wanted to return to cruising, but his girlfriend got pregnant. “I marry her and work in Bali,” he says in basic English. “I get less pay, but I can feel the happiness every day.”

Then came the pandemic. Our shared moment, as I wait for my kopi luwak at a plantation, is priceless.

Connections are what make new wellness memories as the pandemic eases. And these connections are seen worldwide now.