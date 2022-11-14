Bali refreshed – it’s about making human connections

BALI – Travellers are flocking back to Bali, and the Balinese are glad to breathe easy again. One of them is Mr I Komang Anugrah, 27, my guide on an e-bike tour in Ubud.
He left high school to work as a waiter at a “resto” (local slang for “restaurant”) for a year, then joined a cruise ship for better income. After two years, he missed his family and returned home, tilling the land. But farming meant only subsistence earnings.
He wanted to return to cruising, but his girlfriend got pregnant. “I marry her and work in Bali,” he says in basic English. “I get less pay, but I can feel the happiness every day.”
Then came the pandemic. Our shared moment, as I wait for my kopi luwak at a plantation, is priceless.
Connections are what make new wellness memories as the pandemic eases. And these connections are seen worldwide now.
Padi field peacefulness
But I digress. The eBikes Bali (www.ebikesbali.com) tour (690,000 rupiah or S$61.40 for two) starts with warm-up rounds on its lawn. I am unpractised and, unwilling to risk the safety of other cyclists on the one-lane country road, I hop on the buggy. (No shame: There is one buggy accompanying six cyclists on every trip.)
The half-day outing takes me past rice farms. I hear from Mr Komang how farmers must decide between growing organic and GMO or genetically modified versions. I see cyclists whizz past my buggy and scores of penjor lining the streets of Ubud. Penjor are bamboo poles that arch metres high, reminding Balinese of their deep faith in the account of good over evil.
Then, it is a 2km trek across another padi field. Brackish water contrasts with green crops. Brown and white ducks take a bath and cicadas sing their song. An elderly Balinese woman carries a food basket offering, en route to a nearby shrine.
I am immersed in sounds and sensations. It is bliss in Bali.
Nourish the soul, then the body. I head to the Bebek Tepi Sawah restaurant (www.bebektepisawahrestaurant.com), recommended by locals, and see only Indonesians dining there. I sample the crispy duck rice set, fried water carp, kangkung and, a restaurant favourite, duck with aromatic spices grilled in bamboo.
In between, I stop at the famous Tegallalang Rice Terrace (str.sg/w9kK) that lies north of Ubud for an Instagram-worthy shot on the I Love Bali swing.
Ask, and it shall be arranged
Personalisation is key with the pandemic easing. People want experiences that mean something to them. So, as far as it is possible, staff members at resort Conrad Bali (str.sg/w9kr) bend over backwards to curate the type of leisure you treasure. Room rates start at 2,420,000++ rupiah. My lagoon room starts at 3,920,000++ rupiah.
Paint your own batik colet or make canang sari or floral offerings. Each activity costs 50,000++ rupiah a person.
During a full moon, you may want to take the offerings to the resort temple as part of a purnama (full moon) ritual. As do honeymooners Regina and Kieran O’Connell from Ireland.
Says Mr O’Connell: “We’ve come halfway around the world, so we’d like to learn about Balinese tradition and culture.”
For a more signature experience, immerse in an hour of sound healing at dusk (550,000++ rupiah a person) at the resort’s Infinity Chapel. Through mantras and scriptures that a sound healer chants amid tunes from bamboo flutes and Tibetan singing bowls, body and mind are soothed.
Or opt for a day-long forest foraging excursion (from 1,530,000++ rupiah a person). Get up at the crack of dawn, hop into an off-road vehicle and take a couple of hours’ drive around Denpasar town and admire scenic views of the Jatiluwih Rice Terraces.
Head up to Lake Beratan and paddle 45 minutes in a traditional kayak or jukung across the still waters, past temples till lake meets forest rim. For those who need washrooms, there is none once past the Beratan harbour.
Trek inwards into the Bedugul rainforest and unearth edibles such as begonia and tabia bun (a local pepper) from the forest floor. Learn some survival tips too. Soon enough, it is lunchtime. Lots more footwork later, behold, a clearing – and a 35m-high waterfall. Then, back to the resort for dinner.
Meals, whether you eat at the all-day-dining Suku restaurant or the beachfront Eight Degrees South, yield different flavours. That is because the resort supports 42 local suppliers that include fisheries and farms, eco-consciousness being vital for today’s wellness travellers.
As part of the resort’s cooking class, visit Kusamba sea salt farm for a spot of traditional salt panning or go marketing in a fishing village in the Jimbaran area to buy anything from tuna to mahi mahi, then start cooking.
I cook ayam betutu (800,000++ rupiah a person). It is a special Balinese dish for temple ceremonies and occasions like weddings.
Betutu is the mother of all spices, says chef Sudiarta. A blend of spices, including candlenut, galangal and kencur (aromatic ginger), betutu is also used for sate lilit (satay on lemongrass skewers) and babi guling (roasted suckling pig).
In his village, the chef adds, spices are pounded and chicken is marinated overnight in the mix. The chicken is slow-cooked in palm leaves, roasted or steamed. For my one-hour class, the spices are blended in a food processor, the paste smothered on the fowl, and cooking is fast-tracked in an industrial oven.
On that food note, do not go home without trying the hotel’s lapis legit (pronounced “luhggit”; 99,000++ rupiah a portion). It is 12 layers of lapis heaven.
I fit in other pleasures: a beachside barbecue and a perfumery class, blending my own fragrance, Vacay by Eve. I also book an obligatory massage at Jiwa Spa (str.sg/w9kV).
As the masseuse’s deft fingers knead tired shoulders and limbs, I make mental notes.
No. 1: As the pandemic eases, I am more than a faceless tourist bringing in foreign dollars. My presence in a place like Bali means something to people like Mr Komang.
No. 2: Wellness is like the multi-layered lapis legit. I leave the spa feeling that wellness is both luxe and legit.
- Independent editor and freelance travel writer Eve Yap, a former Straits Times Life correspondent, loves sun, sea and wagyu beef.
- The writer’s trip was hosted by Conrad Bali.
- Suite Life is a series on destination hotels and their locales.
Travel tips
When forest foraging, leeches are par for the course. Wear a long-sleeved T-shirt, long pants and high socks. Take along alcohol spray to spritz the crawlies off and sanitise your hands before lunch.
Other must-dos: Get splashed at the Waterblow reef, a 10-minute drive from the hotel. Go at high tide when waves crashing into the reef shoot up several metres. Or, chill on the property – wade in the pool that hugs the resort, with an ice cream stop. Go for arak or liquor-coconut ice cream.
Take along cash for excursions. Earnings are meagre, so tour guides appreciate a tip. For instance, a tip of 60,000 rupiah is equivalent to the price of a cup of luwak coffee.
Take an early-morning flight out of Singapore to arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport before the mid-afternoon crush. I arrive around 2pm on a Monday and wait an hour to clear immigration.