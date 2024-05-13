Are disposable hotel slippers the next plastic straws?

COSTA RICA – In November 2023, managers at the Arenas del Mar resort near Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica challenged employees to come up with ways to operate more sustainably.

The maintenance crew suggested electric locks on guest room doors. The food and beverage department proposed making jams from fruit peels. The housekeepers advised: Ditch the slippers.

“It didn’t make sense because you use them once and throw them out,” said president and co-founder Hans Pfister of Cayuga Collection, the hotel group that manages the resort, which took housekeeping’s advice. “It’s very wasteful.”

Like plastic straws and mini bottles of shampoo, disposable slippers – flimsy models usually made of plastic and fabric, and often found bedside at turndown or bagged in hotel closets – are the next single-use item in the crosshairs of sustainability activists.

“Anything single-use is problematic,” wrote Professor Willy Legrand, a sustainable hospitality expert and a professor at the IU International University of Applied Sciences in Bad Honnef, Germany, in an e-mail.

He cited the large footprint of a small slipper once you factor in production, shipping and waste. Single-use slippers, he said, “feel out of place and out of touch”.

Ms Nina Boys, vice-president of sustainability for Beyond Green, a group of hotels vetted for their sustainability practices, called slippers “low-hanging fruit” in the fight against plastic.

While plastic straws can be easily replaced with paper versions and small shampoo bottles by larger dispensers, subbing for slippers is more complicated based not just on materials, but cultural expectations and perceptions of luxury.

Providing slippers in hotels is rooted in the Asian tradition of removing your shoes indoors, said Ms Diana Verde Nieto, a sustainability expert and author of Reimagining Luxury.

“As hotels started to cater to international guests, particularly those from Asia, the provision of slippers became a way to accommodate and respect these cultural norms,” Ms Verde Nieto wrote in an e-mail. She added that the comfort and hygiene associated with slippers has become a universal luxury standard today.

Offering slippers also helps hotels earn status ratings from travel organisations like AAA or the European Union’s Hotelstars.

Some resorts have found it easier to address sustainability through food waste and community engagement than footwear.

Winvian, the boutique resort with 18 cottages and one suite on 45ha in Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills, grows about 70 per cent of its produce on the property and built a cottage from the wood cleared at the site.

Guests receive reusable sandals in the spa, but in the rooms, visitors will find plusher designs that they are encouraged to take home and reuse. About half do and the rest are discarded.

“The problem is, it’s one of those things that people have come to expect,” said Ms Heather Smith Winkelmann, the resort’s managing director.