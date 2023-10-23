Aomori: Apple juice as thick as milkshake, best autumn colours in Japan

AOMORI, Japan – In a windswept coastal village, the fishermen consistently set world-record prices for their catch: A single tuna can fetch millions of yen, enough to buy a house in Japan.

On the fertile plains, let the kids delight in apple-picking on a farm. The northern tip of Honshu, the main island of Japan, is home to the country’s sweetest apples.

Drive deep into an ancient forest for an onsen stay so off-grid that only oil lamps light up the premises. For an anti-ageing fix, check into a seaside onsen known for its “immortal” hot spring.

And, in a stark contrast to Japan’s whooshing bullet trains, hop on a rickety, retro train. On board, order some squid and watch the train attendant grill it on top of a pot-belly stove. Time stands still here.

But the star experience is being immersed in Japan’s most stunning autumn colours, amid endless forests and mountains.

Aomori prefecture, at 13 times the size of Singapore but with only a fifth of the population, is a storybook land of luxuriant nature and countryside charm.

Within a three-hour train ride from downtown Tokyo, the region has idyllic environs and heartwarming rural experiences. Here are five gems well worth a venture beyond the oft-visited circuit of Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.

1. A is for Apple Kingdom

In 2005, an Aomori farmer picked a 1.8kg juggernaut from his farm – the world’s largest apple.

Called ringo in Japanese, the apple was a shade smaller than a football.

That was a feat, given Aomori’s harsh environment that records some of the highest snowfall in Japan.

But, over generations, farmers have perfected the cultivation of the fruit. Today, Aomori produces more than 60 per cent of Japan’s delicious apples, often regarded as the best in the world.

This apple has curious origins. The saplings were first given to jobless samurai after their military-nobility caste was abolished. They swopped their swords for pruning saws to grow apples instead. Like true warriors, they worked their farms with discipline, devotion and pride.

Their legacy of painstaking care continues. Today, farmers still wrap protective bags on a specific variety of hanging apples, remove the inferior ones and prune the trees so that the fruits bask in just the right amount of sunlight.

At harvest time, fluffy mats are placed under the trees to ensure a soft landing for the heavy fruit. In Aomori, apple juice is as thick as a milkshake.