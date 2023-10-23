Aomori: Apple juice as thick as milkshake, best autumn colours in Japan

AOMORI, Japan – In a windswept coastal village, the fishermen consistently set world-record prices for their catch: A single tuna can fetch millions of yen, enough to buy a house in Japan.
On the fertile plains, let the kids delight in apple-picking on a farm. The northern tip of Honshu, the main island of Japan, is home to the country’s sweetest apples.
Drive deep into an ancient forest for an onsen stay so off-grid that only oil lamps light up the premises. For an anti-ageing fix, check into a seaside onsen known for its “immortal” hot spring.
And, in a stark contrast to Japan’s whooshing bullet trains, hop on a rickety, retro train. On board, order some squid and watch the train attendant grill it on top of a pot-belly stove. Time stands still here.
But the star experience is being immersed in Japan’s most stunning autumn colours, amid endless forests and mountains.
Aomori prefecture, at 13 times the size of Singapore but with only a fifth of the population, is a storybook land of luxuriant nature and countryside charm.
Within a three-hour train ride from downtown Tokyo, the region has idyllic environs and heartwarming rural experiences. Here are five gems well worth a venture beyond the oft-visited circuit of Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.
1. A is for Apple Kingdom
In 2005, an Aomori farmer picked a 1.8kg juggernaut from his farm – the world’s largest apple.
Called ringo in Japanese, the apple was a shade smaller than a football.
That was a feat, given Aomori’s harsh environment that records some of the highest snowfall in Japan.
But, over generations, farmers have perfected the cultivation of the fruit. Today, Aomori produces more than 60 per cent of Japan’s delicious apples, often regarded as the best in the world.
This apple has curious origins. The saplings were first given to jobless samurai after their military-nobility caste was abolished. They swopped their swords for pruning saws to grow apples instead. Like true warriors, they worked their farms with discipline, devotion and pride.
Their legacy of painstaking care continues. Today, farmers still wrap protective bags on a specific variety of hanging apples, remove the inferior ones and prune the trees so that the fruits bask in just the right amount of sunlight.
At harvest time, fluffy mats are placed under the trees to ensure a soft landing for the heavy fruit. In Aomori, apple juice is as thick as a milkshake.
In November 2022, at the crack of dawn, I watched hardworking farmers pick the apples that fell overnight.
“Take as much as you want. It is our gift,” an elderly harvester said, when she saw me snapping photos on my phone.
An eye-catching red, the apple I happily accepted was juicy, sweet and crisp, with a little tartness.
Tips: Harvests occur from July to November. Among the varieties, the king is Sekai Ichi (meaning the “World’s No. 1” and rightly named). Within the prefecture, Hirosaki city, with its three million trees, holds the title of Japan’s capital of apple production.
Everywhere, cafes tempt with a range of apple pies, pastries and heady ciders. Look out for a tall red banner that will signal “apples on the menu”.
For an elegant afternoon tea, drop by the Taisho Roman Tea Room (str.sg/iG5h). Located near the beautiful Hirosaki Castle, the classy, Victorian-inspired cafe has generous French windows with a view of an enchanting garden.
2. Being one with nature
For all six of my trips to Aomori, I have planned my itinerary to include “forest time”.
At Oirase Gorge, one of Japan’s most beautiful river valleys, I run on a trail past fast-flowing water and cross moss-laden wooden bridges, oblivious to “Beware Bears” signs.
In autumn, my trail is framed by red and yellow foliage. The easy trail is good for all ages, with access to hop-on and hop-off buses.
In deep winter, I join night excursions to admire five-storey-high waterfalls.
Frozen solid, the falls are illuminated by spotlights in mesmerising hues. The beauty of the landscape, blanketed in snow, is both wondrous and intimidating.
Another must-do is a late afternoon rendezvous with Jogakura Bridge, which I dutifully visit every trip.
Tagged as Japan’s longest arch bridge, it towers over a river creek. In autumn, this photogenic bridge offers 360-degree views of mountains and valleys saturated in vivid crimson and yellow.
Another autumn favourite is the Tsuru no Maihashi Bridge (or Tsuru no Mai Bridge), a 300m-long triple-arched bridge of cypress wood.
There, I spend quiet moments at dawn watching the sky change colour from champagne yellow to warm gold. The mist lifts to reveal a snow-capped mountain ahead.
The bridge reposes in perfect harmony with nature, and I hear the courtship calls of red-crowned cranes in a nearby sanctuary.
Put this on your winter bucket list: Ride on the 20km Tsugaru Railway Line that runs between Goshogawara and Tsugaru-Nakasato Station.
The rickety train chugs through blizzards and past snow-covered fields.
Inside, like a scene from a 1920s movie, a train attendant shovels coal into pot-belly stoves to warm up the cabins. For 500 yen (S$4.60), he or she will grill a squid on the stove.
The winter service, which runs between December and March, is a 50-minute ride and costs 1,370 yen each way.
Tips: Aomori’s best treats are in autumn, when mountains and forests glow in hues of red and gold. There is still time to plan a spontaneous autumnal escape, since this year’s warmer temperature has extended the peak leaf-peeping season by an extra two weeks to mid- or late-November.
Winter can be hazardous, as blizzards are common and roads disappear under thick cloaks of snow. Yet, the snowscapes are also hauntingly beautiful.
When driving, avoid the secondary roads, even if Google Maps shows that those are the shortest routes. Stick to the national roads or highways. Last winter, I had to backtrack many times when Google Maps directed me to impassable roads.
3. Million-dollar fish
Lucky fishermen can become millionaires overnight.
In 2013, a tuna was auctioned off at a world-record price of 155 million yen.
Then in 2019, a tuna landed by fishermen from the same village was sold for another record-breaking 333 million yen – enough to buy a few apartments.
The sleepy fishing village of Oma, at the tip of Aomori prefecture, lays claim to the most expensive fish caught in the world.
Here, the Pacific Bluefin (Hon Maguro) grows into a 300kg torpedo as it feeds on squid and Pacific saury. Its diet and the cold waters create melt-in-the mouth marbling resembling that of top-grade wagyu.
The unique fishing method here is part of the fishermen’s success story. By day, they use a bamboo pole to catch the fish, one at a time. At night, long lines of bait wait in the waters.
With the fishing grounds just an hour offshore, the fish will arrive supremely fresh at the port. On the shore, blood is quickly drained from the fish to maintain its freshness, sheen and top quality.
The best tuna in the world is found here (str.sg/iGiT), so make the ultimate foodie pilgrimage for the otoro (fatty tuna sashimi).
This migratory fish is caught only between September and January. Every Sunday in October, the town organises the Oma Cho-maguro Matsuri (Oma Super Tuna Festival).
In October 2022, I ticked an item off my bucket list, joining a crowd of sashimi connoisseurs, to watch skilful fishermen slice a 220kg fish. Caught 36 hours earlier, its eyes still bright and skin glistening, it looked alive.
I gorged on brick-size blocks of buttery otoro at an unbelievable price of 4,452 yen for 160g. This price easily quadruples in Tokyo.
Tips: Many have tasted the common otoro belly cut, called jabara, which is fatty but laced with sinewy veins. You can try to get better cuts.
At sushi joints, try your luck and ask the chef if these cuts are available: toniko (crown of the head) or the sinew-free shimofuri (marbled meat behind the jaw).
These are the best, with a balance of fat and sweetness that is unparalleled. These prized cuts add up to only 2kg in a 150kg fish. Fishermen generally keep these for themselves and chefs reserve them for their most important customers.
Even if these cuts are not available, the chef will be mindful that you know your sashimi and will probably slice a better cut for you.
Those who miss the tuna festival can still eat at Omanzoku, an unpretentious fisherman-owned Oma restaurant. A rice bowl set with three grades of tuna starts at 3,740 yen.
Marvel at the restaurant’s walls, plastered with hundreds of Oma tuna labels, each with a different serial number for every fish. You will also see newspaper clippings of record catches.
Bus services to Oma are infrequent, so renting a car will be best. Stay at Mutsu Town, an hour away, and explore the surrounding areas on the journey to Oma.
4. Thanksgiving, prayer and folklore
Aomori’s rural culture is a rich tapestry of customs, filled with thanksgiving events and prayers.
In early August, millions of visitors descend on Aomori prefecture for its Tachineputa festivals, where rival teams parade lanterns and floats emblazoned with bold graphics.
The gigantic lanterns that loom over the tallest buildings feature fearsome warriors, terrifying beasts and beautiful fairies. The floats, pulled by platoons of people and pushed round tight corners, are flanked by taiko drums, boisterous musicians and energetic dancers.
For a preview, head to the museums in Aomori city (str.sg/iGiG, admission 620 yen) or Goshogawara city (str.sg/iGiN, admission 650 yen) to see the floats and lanterns up close.
My favourite is the museum in Goshogawara city, which houses three monstrous prize-winning lanterns from the past parade.
For a glimpse of the underworld, drop by the 1,000-year-old Osorezan Bodaiji Temple (str.sg/iGix; admission 500 yen) on Mount Osore, one of Japan’s three most sacred mountains.
The temple grounds by the edge of an emerald crater lake are shrouded in mist and sulphur fumes, with thermal vapour hissing between rocks. Almost surreal, the place seems to live up to its reputation as the gateway to the afterlife.
Parents who have lost their children make a pilgrimage here to pray for their souls. They leave behind twirling windmills and child-size straw slippers, or place a symbolic pebble on the countless piles of stones. Being here is an enigmatic experience that is very different from the standard sights.
On a lighter note, head to Takayama Inari Shrine for its long row of torii gates that wind around the hillside towards the sea like a serpent. Admission is free to this sight, which easily outshines the much-photographed torii gates of Kyoto.
Best of all, because this is off the beaten track, you will not get umbrella-toting tourists edging into your pictures.
Tips: Given the vastness of the prefecture, split your time between the two hubs of Hirosaki city in the west and Hachinohe city in the east, with a car to cover the distance.
5. Time capsules and immortal hot springs
You will drive many kilometres without a human in sight. As you conquer the hairpin bends, you may notice the twisted road barriers that bear witness to past accidents. The road dead-ends at a ryokan.
Lamp no Yado Aoni (str.sg/iGiY), founded in 1929, is an ethereal onsen getaway.
It is frozen in time, with 200 flickering oil lamps lighting up the well-kept wooden hallways and cosy rooms. Outside, a river trickles in a soothing rhythm.
As night falls, guests gather around a crackling fireplace to warm up, swop travel tales and dine on chargrilled mountain vegetables and river fish.
The ryokan is so old and off-grid that there is no power in any room – it is the last onsen in Japan that is still illuminated with oil lamps.
Spartan yet cosy, the premises are lovingly tended to, with constant upgrading of its facilities.
“This is our newly renovated bath. We built it ourselves with wood from the surrounding forest,” says Mr H. Nagamine, the fifth-generation owner.
He proudly shows me the newest bath, with lattice frames of double glass, the air infused with the heady fragrance of cyprus wood.
It is well insulated and warm, he assures me, since temperatures drop to minus 25 deg C in winter.
As I soak in the bath, I get lost in time. I dismiss thoughts of the weak phone signals and missing hair dryer.
Single occupancy starts from 16,100 yen, with breakfast and dinner included.
But one otherworldly onsen is not really enough, so I head to another.
In the Koganezaki Furofushi Onsen (str.sg/iGiM), its natural spring water, high in oxidised iron content, is pumped directly from a deep underground source.
The water is said to have anti-ageing, healing and beautifying properties, and the Japanese name of the onsen alludes to immortality.
Many guests ignore the indoor baths and head straight to the dramatic outdoor baths at the edge of the raging sea. Some women forsake their gender-specific bath to soak in the congenial cauldron of a mixed one.
In the opaque reddish-brown waters, modesty is tossed to the winds as men and women face the cinematic seascape.
Back in my room, I happily note that some of my cellulite lines seem to have smoothened out.
Single occupancy, with breakfast and dinner, starts at 20,350 yen.
Tips: Avoid weekends and holidays, when onsen rates can easily double. Research online so you can book a room with a better view than the carpark.
- The writer has visited Japan more than 30 times. This coming winter, he will be back in Japan, this time with his 84-year-old mother, in search of more magical onsen and epicurean delights.
Getting around
Take the bullet train from Tokyo and use two hubs to explore Aomori prefecture: Hirosaki city for attractions in the west and the centre. Use Hachinohe city to explore the east.
From the hubs, a car is required to cover the attractions efficiently, especially for shorter stays.
Cherry blossoms and apple farms
Hirosaki city, 3½ hours from Tokyo by rail, is a laid-back rural hub excellent for exploring the agricultural hinterland and natural environment.
In the city, wander the grounds of the stately white Hirosaki Castle, lined with 2,600 cherry trees – many of which are more than 300 years old – around its moat. It is ranked among Japan’s top three viewing spots for cherry blossoms.
In autumn, between late October and mid-November, thousands of maple trees and chrysanthemum blossoms become a riot of red and yellow (str.sg/iGiQ, admission 510 yen). Make time for its magical evening light-up and take a meditative stroll through the gardens and parks.
This serene attraction is a far cry from the scene in Kyoto, where hundreds queue to enter a park.
With a rental car, start the day early with sunrise photography at Tsuru no Maihashi Bridge. Then, push on towards the winding torii gates of Takayama Inari Shrine – you will have the grounds to yourself.
By 10am, begin a loop backwards to Goshogawara’s Tachineputa Museum for its jaw-dropping lanterns, then weave through the apple farms and have lunch at a farm or cafe.
Burn off the calories with an easy hike around Oirase Gorge. Finally, get to Jogakura Bridge before 4pm to take in nature’s greatest palette of autumn hues or an inspiring wintry landscape. All this is easily achieved within one day.
The trick is to capture the softly lit conditions for the panoramic landscape. When the sun is overhead, go for indoor attractions or visit the forest.
Hirosaki city offers comfortable and pocket-friendly accommodation, priced between 7,000 and 9,000 yen (single occupancy). You get dependable budget options, such as Toyoko Inn and Hotel Route-Inn, next to the train station. Both brands are part of Japan’s established no-frills business-traveller hotels.
An adventurous Singaporean traveller speaks highly of Hotel Zen (hotel-zen.com), a swanky, newly built adults-only property that comes with resort-size rooms and large beds.
“They provide a canvas cover to conceal your car,” she says. The suite comes with a private garden and starts at 13,800 yen. Rooms can be rented by blocks of hours.
Pit stops for anti-ageing waters and verdant forests
With an extra day, head for the western coast for an immortal fix at the anti-ageing Koganezaki Furofushi Onsen and stay overnight.
Or escape to the atmospheric Lamp no Yado Onsen, deep in the mountains for a quiet getaway where time moves slowly.
If you are planning to stay at the Oirase Gorge, the Hoshino Resorts Oirase Keiryu Hotel (str.sg/iGiA) – the only property in the park – offers stylish accommodation with onsen facilities and a range of dining options. It also organises hikes to the pristine forests and secret viewing spots for autumn foliage.
In winter, the hotel sets up spotlights to illuminate frozen waterfalls. I have stayed at Hoshino in summer, autumn and winter, and still yearn for repeat visits. Single occupancy starts from 54,000 yen with breakfast.
Resort festivities and outdoor markets
In the east, Hachinohe city – a three-hour shinkansen ride from Tokyo – is a foodie hub for seafood lovers.
Every Sunday, rain or shine, a quiet wharf buzzes with hundreds of stalls. Vegetables, fresh seafood and other tempting dishes are cooked on the spot. Friendly, ruddy-faced women grill squid and scallops, while men insist you try their aromatic gyoza for free.
Tatehana Wharf Morning Market (str.sg/iGiP) brings back memories of Singapore’s pasar malam or school funfairs. This is the mother of all morning markets and the largest in Japan. You can even pick up artisanal bags handcrafted in rich kimono fabric or an antique samurai sword.
Even prime ministers make it a point to visit when in the area. The market is a 20-minute drive from Hachinohe Station.
For a fun-filled snapshot of the rural prefecture, stay at the nearby Hoshino Resorts Aomoriya (str.sg/iGiW), where a horse welcomes you at check-in and delivers the luggage to your tower.
Attracting visitors from afar, the family-friendly resort revolves around changing festival themes of brightly lit lanterns, goldfish, floats and, of course, apples.
Its cleverly designed passageway feels like a mini bazaar, crammed with enticing local souvenirs and tempting food produce.
Look out for the faucet attached to a mock-up of an apple tree. With a gentle twist, sweet apple juice oozes out of it, thick as a milkshake – and you can drink as much as you want.
Its buffet outlet feels like a food market, with seafood cooked before you, and eye-popping trays of quality sashimi and sushi spreads that would put pseudo-Japanese restaurants to shame.
In the evenings, guests are lured to a hall by flute music and gentle rhythmic drumbeats. In the hall, staff, garbed in colourful costumes, put on a spirited music and dance performance.
There are ample reasons to plan a return trip to experience more festivals in Aomori.
For reflective moments, stroll around the expansive lake surrounding the resort, soak your tired feet in foot baths and watch the evening light bounce off the calm water. Rates start at 48,500 yen for single occupancy with breakfast.
World’s best fish and where spirits roam
Feast on the world’s best tuna in Oma. Add an overnight stay at Mutsu City for a self-driven journey to Oma village. Along the way, explore the starkly gorgeous landscape of Osorezan Bodaiji Temple on Mount Osore, where spirits of the dead are said to roam.
I stayed at Mutsu Grand Hotel (mghotel.jp), perched on a hill that offers a view of the city. It comes with a natural hot spring.
In an early-morning weather phenomenon, I watch fog swallow nearby villages, farmland and a surrounding forest, leaving only the tops of the trees visible. Single occupancy with breakfast starts at 12,230 yen.