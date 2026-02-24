Actor Robert Downey Jr to christen Disney Adventure ship, soon to homeport in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Academy Award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr has been named the godparent of the Disney Adventure.

SINGAPORE – Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has named Oscar-winning American actor Robert Downey Jr as the godparent of its first Asia cruise ship, the Disney Adventure.

It will be in Singapore for a christening ceremony on March 4 and set sail on its maiden voyage on March 10. It is currently the newest and largest ship in DCL’s global fleet.

Downey will perform its blessing as its godparent, bringing star power to the ceremony. The Straits Times has reached out to DCL on whether he will be in town for this event or if the blessing will take place virtually.

Christening ceremonies are steeped in maritime tradition. For centuries, ships have been formally blessed before embarking on their journeys – most famously through the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle across the bow, symbolising protection, prosperity and safe passage for all who sail on board.

At DCL, however, the tradition carries an added layer of storytelling magic. Past godparents include Peter Pan’s best friend Tinker Bell for the Disney Wonder and American singer Mariah Carey for the Disney Fantasy, and all the children – past, present and future – of the Make-A-Wish foundation are honoured as godchildren of the Disney Wish ship.

The Disney Adventure will have a themed area inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. PHOTO: DISNEY CRUISE LINE

For the Disney Adventure – a ship that will feature Marvel-themed experiences among its seven immersive areas – Downey’s appointment feels particularly apt.

He is best known for portraying Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), helping to anchor what has become the highest-grossing film franchise in history. The 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame grossed over US$2.79 billion (S$3.5 billion) worldwide.

The star is also set to return to MCU as Doctor Doom in the movie Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release in December.