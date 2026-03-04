Actor Robert Downey Jr christens Disney Adventure cruise ship at Marina Bay Cruise Centre

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Disney Adventure, Asia’s first Disney cruise ship , was christened by Oscar-winning American actor Robert Downey Jr at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) on March 4 ahead of its first public sailing on March 10.

On Feb 24, Downey – best known for his portrayals of Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films – was announced as the Disney Adventure’s godparent .

At the ship’s christening ceremony, he appeared onstage in a plume of smoke after a performance featuring a medley of Disney songs.

Mr Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, turned to him and quipped: “It’s going to have to be kind of a big blessing. I assume you can handle this.”

Downey responded: “I have three words for you: I’m your guy.”

He went on to announce: “I christen the Disney Adventure. May God bless this ship and all who sail upon it.”

In a post on Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) social media pages on March 4, Downey was seen touring various facilities on the Disney Adventure.

The ship arrived on March 3 at around 7.30pm against a backdrop of fireworks and a water salute – intersecting arcs of water that ships sail through as part of a maritime tradition to welcome new vessels.

The ship, which has a passenger capacity of 6,700 and is the newest and largest ship in DCL’s fleet, will homeport in Singapore for at least five years.

The christening was also marked by a plaque exchange between DCL and its partners, including the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and MBCCS.

“Today marks a historic milestone as the first Disney cruise ship establishes a home in Asia, right here on our shores in Singapore,” said Ms Melissa Ow, STB’s chief executive.

“Disney’s commitment to homeport in Singapore over the next five years reflects the confidence in our strength as a cruise hub – our global connectivity, world class infrastructure and as a compelling destination.”

(From left) Disney Signature Experiences president Joe Schott, Captain Fabian Dib, Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Melissa Ow and Singapore Tourism Board assistant chief executive Jean Ng at a plaque exchange ceremony on the Disney Adventure on March 4. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The Disney Adventure has the potential to generate substantial economic benefits across the tourism and maritime sectors while cementing Singapore’s position as a leading cruise hub in the region, said STB.

Mr Bruce Vaughn, chief creative officer at Walt Disney Imagineering – the creative, research and development arm of The Walt Disney Company – said the ship’s design was tailored to the Asian market.

“We have a lot of experience in the South-east Asian region with our various theme parks. For instance, we know (teddy bear character) Duffy is very popular in our Asia market... So, we leaned into those nuances (when we designed this ship),” he said.

Performers mingling with the audience during the Disney Adventure’s christening ceremony on March 4. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The ship will feature Marvel-themed experiences among its seven immersive areas. Marvel Landing, for instance, will be located on its upper deck and have three attractions – Groot Galaxy Spin, Pym Quantum Racers and Ironcycle Test Run, the longest roller coaster at sea.

Other areas include San Fransokyo Street, inspired by the film Big Hero 6 (2014), and Wayfinder Bay, themed after the Moana animation film (2016).

The Disney Adventure launches against the backdrop of DCL’s most ambitious growth phase yet, with the company aiming to expand its fleet from its current eight ships to 13 ships by 2031.

“Hopefully, our passengers are going to feel slightly overwhelmed – in the best way possible – when they board. I hope they feel awe, wonder, and a sense of curiosity,” said Mr Vaughn.



Bookings for sailings up to August 2027 are currently open. Prices for a three-night voyage in June start from $1,460, and $1,876 for a four-night voyage.