A retreat in Thailand to reboot for 2023

BANGKOK – The world has reopened, but “post-pandemic stress disorder” is real. The global pandemic has caused “mass trauma” on a larger scale than World War II, according to the World Health Organisation. The damage to emotional and psychological health is said to be long-lasting.

Weight gain from a sedentary life is just the tip of the iceberg for many people, when it comes to health issues brought on by the pandemic. Inactivity also affects gut health and mobility. And because of poor posture sustained from being a couch potato and working from home, shoulders stiffen.