Travellers are now making their way back to Hong Kong after four fraught years. Sequestered by the Covid-19 pandemic for three years and the 2019 protests before that, these stacked crises have sapped the vibrant metropolis of life.

In January, Bloomberg reported that Hong Kong’s isolation cost its economy US$27 billion (S$36 billion) in potential growth. Its population also dipped by 2.5 per cent to 7.33 million from end-2019 to end-2022, as locals and expatriates decamped to other places.