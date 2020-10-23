A journey to South Korea: 6 attractions to heal your mind, body and soul

While practising Korean with my students over Zoom this year, a common topic we discuss is the places we’d visit in South Korea once it’s safe to travel again. Seoul, Busan and Jeju are popular destinations among Singaporeans, but there are other options that merit a trip as much as, if not more than, their famous counterparts.

Having lived in South Korea for many years, I’ve travelled to many off-the-beaten-track destinations such as Namhae, Geojedo and Oedo. The trekker in me misses the rich wonders of nature that the country is able to offer.

The months of October and November would have been one of the best times to visit, to enjoy beautiful autumn foliage and refreshing cool weather that will soothe your senses and clear your mind of the stresses of these past months.

It may be some time before I’d be able to hop on the next plane to South Korea, but the newly decorated Korea Plaza on 3 Church Street offers a little taste of the autumn experience in Singapore. And until the borders reopen, I have in mind six places (including ones in Seoul) that combine the luxuries of modern life with the primitive therapeutic power of nature to rebalance weary bodies and souls.

The scenery of these sites are so breathtaking that some have appeared in top Korean dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch, Secret Garden, Temperature of Love and The World of The Married. Embark on a healing journey through these stunning destinations, many of which are surrounded by the seas or mountains — away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Forest bathing: Resom Forest Have9 Healing Spa



Soak in Have9 Healing Spa’s outdoor pool surrounded by breathtaking views of nature. PHOTO: RESOM FOREST HAVE9 HEALING SPA



Imagine waking up to the sight of lush, green forests that stretch out as far as the eye can see. Surrounded by a 1,000-year-old primeval forest, the eco-friendly Resom Forest resort outside of Jecheon in Chungcheongbuk-do province brings its guests the best that nature can offer.

Take a dip in Have9 Healing Spa’s many indoor and outdoor pools, and marvel at the sights of the forests and mountains. Soaking in breathtaking views of nature does wonders to relax tense muscles and soothe tired minds. My mind would probably be too occupied trying to recall the scene where the picturesque spa appeared in the highly rated K-drama Secret Garden that starred South Korean actor Hyun Bin.

K-Drama Fact: This resort made its appearance in The World of The Married, My Secret Hotel, Can't Lose and Secret Garden.

Drinking wellness: Tea Therapy



Enjoy the array of teas available at Tea Therapy cafe. PHOTO: TEA THERAPY



I quit coffee and started drinking tea this year, so this tea cafe in a hanok is the perfect hidden gem in Seoul for me to enjoy a cup of tea while soaking my feet in a footbath outdoors.

Opened by a certified Korean traditional medicine doctor, the cafe features a wide range of teas and a Yes or No flowchart to determine the tea that suits my personality and habits. Its teas are infused with traditional herbs such as solomon’s seal and boxthorn. Tea Therapy’s popular flavours include the "Weight Loss" blend, which combines the zingy scent of dried tangerine peel with the toasty notes of buckwheat, and the Stress-Free blend whose refreshing scent of mint helps clear the mind. Various healthy brunch items are also available if you wish to enjoy a meal.

Picture perfect: Suncheonman Bay National Garden



There’s no shortage of things to do and sights to see in the massive Suncheonman Bay National Garden. PHOTO: SUNCHEONMAN BAY NATIONAL GARDEN



Be whisked away to a world where you’re surrounded by some of the world’s most beautiful flora, as you enjoy a leisurely picnic of gimbap under the trees and explore the surrounding wetlands on a cruise. No, this is not a thing of fantasy, but a reality at Suncheonman Bay National Garden in South Jeolla province.

South Korea’s first national garden is a whopping 1.12 million sq km, or the size of more than 3,900 soccer fields. Home to over 790,000 trees across 505 species and some 113 species of 3.15 million flowers, the park features many thematic gardens filled with plants from different countries. Imagine the variety of Instagram-worthy photos you’d be able to take on the grounds! What’s more, Suncheonman Bay National Garden is also home to the largest colony of reeds in South Korea, making it a must-visit place during autumn.

K-Drama Fact: Suncheonman Bay National Garden provided a gorgeous, romantic setting for the K-drama Temperature of Love.

Disconnect to de-stress: Healience Seonmaeul



Undergo a digital detox at five-star healing resort Healience Seonmaeul. PHOTO: HEALIENCE SEONMAEUL



Located on a hill on Jongjasan in Hongcheon, Healience Seonmaeul is the perfect escape to disconnect and heal from the stresses of everyday life. In this five-star healing resort founded by a psychiatrist, Wi-Fi connection can be found only at one secluded spot so its residents can undergo a digital detox. It’s also a great place for people who are recuperating from an illness or seeking to rebalance the mind and body.

Although the resort provides a range of activities like yoga and meditation, and serves a diet that heals the body and soul, my choice of activity would be taking the morning trail into the nearby woods and up the surrounding mountains. Nothing soothes my mind more than the sounds of the forest and the scent of the trees.

Live it up in luxury: South Cape Owners Club



South Cape Owners Club is an ultra-luxe resort that will offer guests an exclusive experience unlike any other. PHOTO: SOUTH CAPE OWNERS CLUB



Step into the world of the rich and famous at this exclusive resort. Nestled along the rugged coastline of Namhae Island is the futuristic architectural wonder of South Cape Owners Club in Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do.

Designed by internationally acclaimed golf architect Kyle Phillips, the 18-hole championship course is the No. 1 golf course in South Korea and enjoys a World’s Top 100 ranking.

The dramatic coastline where the mountains meet the sea offers an unparalleled view of cobalt blue waters meeting rich green islands. South Cape is home to a 40-suite boutique hotel and spa facilities, as well as 130 privately owned luxury sea-view villas.

K-Drama Fact: South Cape Owners Club’s futuristic design formed the perfect backdrop for K-drama Are you Human? Cinderella and the Four Knights was also filmed here.

Nature’s secret: Taepyeong Salt Farm Maritime Healing Spa



Experience the healing properties of salt from South Korea’s largest salt farm. PHOTO: TAEPYEONG SALT FARM MARITIME HEALING SPA



It is believed that salt has wonderful healing and anti-inflammation properties. The mineral is said to be able to help cleanse, heal and balance energy, making Taepyeong Salt Farm in Jeungdo Island an important venue for any healing journey.

Developed in 1953 as a refugee settlement, Taepyeong Salt Farm is now the largest salt farm in South Korea and the largest producer of organic, sun-dried sea salts in South Korea. Spanning 4.62 million sq m, the rolling farm grounds of tidal salt flats, waterways and warehouses is a sight to behold as the salty air tickles your nose.

I would love to try my hand at farming the salt, but a less back-breaking activity would be to visit the Salt Cave Healing Center where a 45-minute session is believed to be sufficient for the body to absorb 88 kinds of minerals and iodine beneficial to one’s general well-being.

The salt from the farm is also used in its various healing centres in other parts of South Korea, and is a popular choice among locals when they make kimchi.

Taepyeong Salt Farm was registered as a Modern Times Cultural Heritage in 2007 by South Korea and designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2009.

K-Drama Fact: Several scenes in The King: Eternal Monarch were filmed here.

PHOTO: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION



Ong Wann is the founder and principal of HANOK Korean Language School. Her life’s work is to make students speak and communicate confidently in the Korean language.