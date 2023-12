KOBE – The first sign that my stay in Kobe is going to be food-packed is the presence of a do-it-yourself machine in the hotel lobby that doles out free soft-serve ice cream. In five flavours no less.

My recent holiday to the Japanese city is built around cooking workshops by chef Yuko Furuya. Friends who had attended previous lessons were back for more. Knowing that I am an avid home cook, they invite me to tag along on the four-day tour in late September.