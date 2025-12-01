Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In autumn, Tasmania’s only native cool-climate deciduous tree – the fagus, or deciduous beech – transforms highland landscapes into a tapestry of gold and amber.

Autumn announces itself in many ways, such as fresh, temperate weather and shorter days, but perhaps most telling is how landscapes shift from green to blazing reds.

In Tasmania’s alpine highlands, locals have a name for this transformation – the turning of the fagus.

Between late April and May, Tasmania’s only native cool-climate deciduous tree – the fagus, or deciduous beech – transforms the highland landscapes of Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair and Mount Field National Parks into a tapestry of gold and amber.

These hardy, ancient trees form part of one of Tasmania’s oldest ecosystems, alongside other flora and fauna such as pencil pines.

Situated south of the Australian mainland, Tasmania experiences autumn from March to May, with average temperatures hovering between 9 and 17 deg C.

With nearly a quarter of the island dedicated to agriculture, Tasmania offers a diverse range of seasonal autumn produce, from kale and rhubarb to apples and plums. These can be found at farmers’ markets, local restaurants and vineyards across the state.

In the capital city of Hobart, Salamanca Market – open every Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm – features fresh produce from local growers, handmade products and food and beverages from more than 300 stalls.

Salamanca Market has more than 300 stalls selling souvenirs, fresh produce and more. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA

Harvest Market in the northern city of Launceston also carries a wide range of produce such as nuts, pine mushrooms and fresh berries, and is open on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

In 2021, Launceston was named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy for its vibrant food culture and role as the region’s gastronomic hub. A 30-minute drive from Launceston, Tamar Valley – the largest wine region in Tasmania – has more than 30 cellar doors such as Holm Oak Wines and sparkling wine producer Jansz Tasmania.

Tamar Valley, surrounded by moorland and dotted with charming villages, also has a network of nature trails where travellers can immerse in the vibrant autumn foliage.

In Launceston’s Stillwater Restaurant, autumn dishes such as Tasmanian pork belly with stone fruit and Tasmanian wild venison with mushroom, beetroot and locally sourced truffles feature in its menu.

The Agrarian Kitchen is a farm-to-table restaurant that serves seasonal menus. PHOTO: ANNA CRITCHLEY

And farm-to-table restaurant The Agrarian Kitchen grows its own tomatoes, peppers and cabbages, which are incorporated into its seasonal menu. The restaurant is located in the suburban neighbourhood of New Norfolk, around 30 minutes from Hobart by road.

Autumn also heralds Tasmania’s harvest festivals, with various activities to usher in the season.

From March 6 to 9, 2026, the Heartlands Autumn Harvest Festival will take place in Ross, a village roughly 1½ hours by road from Hobart. Festivities include a bush feast with foods cooked over a fire, as well as the Tasmanian Chilli and Cheese Festival for spice fiends.

And from April 10 to 12, 2026, food and drink event TrailGraze will celebrate the best of north and north-west Tasmania with a weekend-long selection of tours, family-friendly activities and showcase of locally produced goods.

For more information on Tasmania’s autumn festivals, seasonal produce and scenery, go to Discover Tasmania .