7 travel experiences to try: From Korea’s purple islands to Australia’s starry skywalk

SINGAPORE - A purple-hued island in South Korea. A luscious chocolate fountain in Switzerland. A world-first Monopoly theme park in Hong Kong.

Exciting new experiences await travellers after the pandemic in many destinations, which are still rolling out tourist attractions.

1. South Korea

Purple Islands

Two small islands are a purple-hued fantasy with fields of lavender, violet roofs and even purplish roads. Residents, too, get into spirit by wearing purple on little Banwol and Parkji islands.

The South Jeolla provincial government settled on the ethereal purple concept in 2019 to entice visitors. Young Koreans, unable to globetrot during the pandemic, loved the place and posted viral photos on Instagram.

2. Dubai

Dubai Eye



Opening this year, the Dubai Eye includes VIP capsules for private dining. PHOTO: DUBAI TOURISM



The 250-m Dubai Eye is the world's biggest observation wheel with 360-degree views of the superlative-loving emirate. Opening this year (2021), it includes VIP capsules for private dining.

3. Switzerland

Lindt Home of Chocolate



Gaze at a 9m chocolate fountain, create your own confection, and enjoy unlimited tastings. PHOTO: SWITZERLAND TOURISM



Gaze at a 9m chocolate fountain, create your own confection, and enjoy unlimited tastings. Chocoholics can explore every facet of the Swiss cultural asset in this interactive museum that opened last September in the town of Kilchberg.

4. New Zealand

Steaming Cliffs Kayak Tour



A new three-hour guided kayak experience at the Waimangu Volcanic Valley of Rotorua. PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND



Kayak close to steaming cliffs, fumaroles and geysers on a new three-hour guided experience at the Waimangu Volcanic Valley of Rotorua. This is like a Jurassic world of geothermal wonders unique to the country.

5. Hong Kong

Monopoly Dreams



This is the first Monopoly-themed park in the world. PHOTO: MONOPOLY DREAMS



This is the first Monopoly-themed park in the world. Mr Monopoly's "secret residence" is an immersive world of holograms and 4DX technology inspired by the classic board game. Aptly, it sits on The Peak amid exclusive properties.

6. Spain

Extremadura region



Unsung Extremadura, home to the World Heritage Cities of Caceres and Merida, is the heart of Old Spain. PHOTO: SPAIN TOURISM BOARD



This is a region of contrasts where visitors relax amid peaks and rivers, explore Medieval and Roman sites, and savour one of Spain's most highly-prized cured hams.

Unsung Extremadura, home to the World Heritage Cities of Caceres and Merida, is the heart of Old Spain. The sunny region bordering Portugal is being promoted afresh by tourism authorities.

7. Australia

Kalbarri Skywalk



At night, a stargazing tour will unwrap Western Australia's scintillating night sky. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA



The newly-built twin skywalks in Kalbarri National Park reveal vistas of rust-red cliffs, flowing river and bushland from high above.

At night, a stargazing tour will unwrap Western Australia's scintillating night sky.