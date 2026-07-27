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The NDP fireworks view from Andaz Singapore’s rooftop bar Mr Stork on the 39th floor.

SINGAPORE – The 2025 National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang put many hotels within easy sight of the fireworks, giving staycationers plenty of options with spectacular views.

With the 2026 parade returning to the National Stadium after nine years , the list of hotels offering front-row seats to the display is much shorter.

Unlike previous editions held at the Padang or Marina Bay Floating Platform, the 2026 parade cannot be viewed from those hotel rooms or vantage points within the hotels.

While several properties offer excellent views of the fireworks, the National Stadium’s design obscures the performance area , and surrounding buildings are neither high nor close enough to look directly into the venue .

Still, if you would rather watch the fireworks in comfort than jostle for space at popular public viewing spots around Kallang, Tanjong Rhu and Promenade, there are several hotels worth considering. Better yet, you will have a room to retreat to as soon as the show ends.

The main NDP fireworks show is expected to begin at around 8.15pm and last between five and 10 minutes. Fireworks are expected during the final NDP rehearsal on Aug 1 and the actual parade on Aug 9.

Here are six hotels to book.

1. Hotel Traveltine Downtown Singapore, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Hotel Traveltine Downtown Singapore’s National Day package starts at $300, which comes with priority access to its rooftop pool deck for fireworks viewing. PHOTO: CARLOS MONFORTE

Next to Golden Mile Tower in Beach Road, Hotel Traveltine Downtown Singapore offers both superior and deluxe rooms with unblocked views of the National Day fireworks. It lines up along the same stretch of road as Andaz Singapore and Parkroyal on Beach Road, and is the nearest of the three to the National Stadium.

Its superior rooms occupy levels six to 12 and come with twin beds or a queen bed. Its deluxe rooms , fitted with queen beds, are on levels 13 to 15. Both room types are around 20 sq m in size.

Guests can request a superior or deluxe room with a fireworks view at Hotel Traveltine Downtown Singapore. PHOTO: HOTEL TRAVELTINE DOWNTOWN SINGAPORE, TRADEMARK COLLECTION BY WYNDHAM

Its National Day package starts at $300 a night and includes breakfast for two, as well as priority access to the rooftop pool deck on the 16th floor for fireworks viewing.

To make a reservation, e-mail reservations@hoteltraveltine.com or call 6679-2000 and request a room with a fireworks view. For more information, go to www.hoteltraveltine.com/

2. Parkroyal on Beach Road

Parkroyal on Beach Road’s location grants it stunning unobstructed views of the fireworks from its poolside deck on the fourth level. PHOTO: PARKROYAL ON BEACH ROAD

Facing the National Stadium from the edge of Nicoll Highway, Parkroyal on Beach Road is among this year’s most strategically located hotels for fireworks viewing.

According to the hotel, all fireworks-facing rooms are sold out for Aug 9, and are not guaranteed upon check-in for Aug 1. However, guests who are unable to secure a room with a fireworks view will still be able to enjoy unobstructed views of the spectacle from the open-air poolside deck on the fourth level.

On Aug 9, the hotel will also host a Poolside BBQ National Day Party featuring a barbecue buffet and free-flow beer, mocktails, juices and soft drinks. Guests can watch a live screening of the parade before enjoying the fireworks overhead. The event, which starts at 5pm, costs $138++ for adults and $69++ for children aged six to 12.

Hotel guests with no ticket to the Aug 9 event will have to pay a $30 cover charge to experience the fireworks from the poolside area, which includes one beverage and is subject to availability.

Rates start at $220 a night for an entry-level 35 sq m superior room on Aug 1, based on checks by The Straits Times. For more information, go to str.sg/D5u2r

3. Andaz Singapore

Andaz Singapore offers views of the National Stadium and the sky above it from multiple vantage points. PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE

Located at 5 Fraser Street between the Bugis and Kampong Glam enclaves, Andaz Singapore offers views of the National Stadium and the sky above it from multiple vantage points.

The hotel’s 39th-floor rooftop bar, Mr Stork, offers prime fireworks views, thanks to its proximity and direct orientation towards the National Stadium. The bar offers three seatings at 5pm, 7.15pm and 9.30pm, each lasting two hours.

Book the 7.15pm seating and request a table along the edge facing the National Stadium for the best views.

The National Day cocktail menu features drinks such as the gin-based Andaz Sling ($22) and Berry Patriotic beer cocktail ($22). PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE

Throughout August, Mr Stork will serve a National Day cocktail menu featuring drinks such as the gin-based Andaz Sling ($22) and Berry Patriotic beer cocktail ($22). From Aug 5 to 10, it will also offer Singapore-themed bar bites including salted egg fries ($25) and otah murtabak ($28).

Reservations are required for Mr Stork, although hotel guests are welcome to walk in and access the rooftop bar and its garden extension to watch the fireworks. The garden extension will be closed on Aug 9 for a private event, but will remain open during the final NDP rehearsal on Aug 1.

Another option is 665°F, the hotel’s steakhouse on the 38th floor. Diners in the Main Dining Room can enjoy partial fireworks views, while those seated in The Cellar will have a closer and more direct vantage point.

On Aug 9, guests can book the Cellar Fireworks Dining Experience at 7pm. Priced at $86++, it includes a three-course dinner featuring dishes such as Angus striploin with rendang reduction and Milo creme brulee, together with a glass of sparkling wine.

During the Aug 1 rehearsal, diners can opt for the restaurant’s regular three-course set dinner at $88++, featuring signatures such as blue swimmer crab cake and Southern Australia wagyu flat-iron steak. An a la carte menu is also available.

Rates start at $450 a night for its 38 sq m entry-level room with a king-size bed on Aug 1, based on checks by ST. For more information, go to str.sg/Nrjq

4. Conrad Singapore Marina Bay

Formerly known as Conrad Centennial Singapore, the rebranded Conrad Singapore Marina Bay has select rooms overlooking the Kallang Basin towards the National Stadium, offering unblocked views of the NDP fireworks.

The hotel’s executive lounge has a dedicated viewing area facing the Kallang Basin. PHOTO: CONRAD SINGAPORE MARINA BAY

Its National Day Stay Package features view rooms from $900 a night ( from levels 17 to 25) , and executive rooms from $1,100 a night (from levels 26 to 31) . Both include breakfast for two.

Guests staying in executive rooms enjoy access to the executive lounge on level 31, which is also accessible only to Hilton Honors Diamond and Diamond Reserve members, as well as guests staying in suites. The lounge has a dedicated viewing area facing the Kallang Basin on the same level.

Guests hoping to secure a room with the best views can call the reservations department on 6432-7198 or e-mail sinci.res@conradhotels.com and quote “CSMBNDP”.

To celebrate Singapore’s birthday, the hotel’s signature restaurant Oscar’s will serve A Symphony Of Singapore Flavours buffet from Aug 3 to 10.

Priced at $61++ a person, it will feature live rojak and prata stations, alongside local favourites such as fried carrot cake and fish congee.

For more information, go to str.sg/dEJE

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Rooms with Kallang Precinct views at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore look directly towards the National Stadium. PHOTO: THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE

All the rooms with Kallang Precinct views at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore face the fireworks area, making its signature octagonal windows an excellent spot to catch the spectacle.

Guests can choose from three stay packages during the National Day period.

The Anchored Moments package starts at $650 a night and includes 8am early check-in, daily breakfast for up to two adults and two children aged under 12, as well as a nautical-themed welcome amenity kit.

The Bed & Breakfast package starts at $630 a night and includes daily breakfast for two adults. Meanwhile, the Moonlight Stay & Dine package starts at $660 a night and includes daily breakfast together with buffet dining for up to two adults at restaurant Colony.

For more information, go to str.sg/HQmu

6. Marina Bay Sands

In 2026 , the views from Marina Bay Sands (MBS) rooms will not be able to rival those during previous National Day Parades at the Padang . But its SkyPark Observation Deck remains one of the Marina Bay area’s most elevated fireworks viewing spots.

Located atop Tower 3 on levels 56 and 57, the observation deck rises well above surrounding buildings. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Located atop Tower 3 on levels 56 and 57, the observation deck rises well above surrounding buildings and offers a clear line of sight to the National Stadium. Hotel guests enjoy complimentary access, while members of the public can purchase tickets from $39 an adult.

In May 2025, Marina Bay Sands completed the refurbishment of all 1,850 hotel rooms and suites, now split across the Sands Collection and the Paiza Collection. Rates for its entry-level 40 sq m Sands Premier Room start at $1,280 a night for Aug 1, based on checks by ST. For more information, go to www.marinabaysands.com/

Top picks

Best value: Hotel Traveltine Downtown Singapore costs less than half the price of several luxury hotels in this round-up, yet offers unobstructed fireworks views, breakfast for two and priority access to its rooftop viewing deck.

If money is no object: Conrad Singapore Marina Bay pairs unobstructed fireworks views with a luxury stay, while access to its executive lounge adds to the five-star experience. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore’s Anchored Moments package offers added value with an early 8am check-in, giving guests more time to enjoy the hotel’s facilities before the evening’s festivities.

Best alternative to a stay: If a night’s stay in a hotel is not on the agenda, book a table at Andaz Singapore’s rooftop bar Mr Stork or steakhouse 665°F – the food, drinks, atmosphere and view make for a great experience.