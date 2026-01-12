For subscribers
$11,000 super-yacht holidays may be the next splurge for Singaporeans
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Luxury hotel brands like Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton are launching super-yachts, offering exclusive, intimate sea voyages mirroring five-star hotel experiences, with curated excursions and high staff ratios.
- CLIA's report shows luxury cruises are booming, with the global fleet tripling since 2010. Travellers seek immersive, authentic experiences, influencing mainstream cruises towards smaller groups and longer stays.
- Singapore aims to leverage growing ocean travel in Asia-Pacific, with STB diversifying cruise offerings and using Changi Airport's connectivity to boost fly-cruise demand, expecting significant economic growth.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The mainstream ocean travel industry has been trying to outgrow a dated image. Some younger travellers associate cruises, particularly mass-market ones, with crowded buffets, bingo nights (every night) and being stuck on board.
Even as ships have upgraded their amenities over time – many now have spas, swimming pools with water slides, swanky bars and world-class entertainment – there are travellers who avoid cruising because of the sense of being herded from port to port.