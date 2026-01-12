Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

$11,000 super-yacht holidays may be the next splurge for Singaporeans

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Luminara is The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's third super-yacht in its fleet, which is currently sailing Asia-Pacific.

Luminara is The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's third super-yacht in its fleet, and is currently sailing Asia-Pacific.

PHOTO: THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

avatar-alt

Sarah Stanley

Follow topic:
  • Luxury hotel brands like Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton are launching super-yachts, offering exclusive, intimate sea voyages mirroring five-star hotel experiences, with curated excursions and high staff ratios.
  • CLIA's report shows luxury cruises are booming, with the global fleet tripling since 2010. Travellers seek immersive, authentic experiences, influencing mainstream cruises towards smaller groups and longer stays.
  • Singapore aims to leverage growing ocean travel in Asia-Pacific, with STB diversifying cruise offerings and using Changi Airport's connectivity to boost fly-cruise demand, expecting significant economic growth.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The mainstream ocean travel industry has been trying to outgrow a dated image. Some younger travellers associate cruises, particularly mass-market ones, with crowded buffets, bingo nights (every night) and being stuck on board.

Even as ships have upgraded their amenities over time – many now have spas, swimming pools with water slides, swanky bars and world-class entertainment – there are travellers who avoid cruising because of the sense of being herded from port to port.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.