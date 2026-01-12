$11,000 super-yacht holidays may be the next splurge for Singaporeans

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Luminara is The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's third super-yacht in its fleet, and is currently sailing Asia-Pacific.

SINGAPORE – The mainstream ocean travel industry has been trying to outgrow a dated image. Some younger travellers associate cruises, particularly mass-market ones, with crowded buffets, bingo nights (every night) and being stuck on board.

Even as ships have upgraded their amenities over time – many now have spas, swimming pools with water slides, swanky bars and world-class entertainment – there are travellers who avoid cruising because of the sense of being herded from port to port.