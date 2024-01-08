100 years on, Barcelona starchitect Lluis Domenech i Montaner is hidden by Antoni Gaudi’s legacy

BARCELONA – Antoni Gaudi’s fantastical buildings dominate Barcelona’s cityscape and millions of visitors would have gazed at his colossal church La Sagrada Familia, the gardens of Park Guell and the Casa Vicens mansion, his first major work.

His legacy has cast an enormous shadow over a genius colleague, Lluis Domenech i Montaner (1850-1923). Many who visit this Spanish city to admire its Catalan Modernism architecture might not know that several wonders were created not by Gaudi, but Domenech i Montaner, who helped pioneer this dynamic and vibrant architectural style.

In fact, Gaudi died in 1926 in Domenech i Montaner’s finest creation.

Sant Pau Recinte Modernista is the most extraordinary hospital I have seen. So intricate was Domenech i Montaner’s design that it took almost three decades before this complex was completed in 1930. Eschewing the drab, clinical appearance associated with medical facilities, he went colourful and lavish.

Every building within this former hospital, now an open-air museum and a Unesco World Heritage site, is embellished by bold flourishes. Polychromatic light floods some interiors through stained-glass windows.