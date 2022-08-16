The French call it le printemps.
For most people, the words are associated with haute couture and chi-chi boutiques. But for the French, le printemps is a season made for farmers' markets, garden parties and countryside excursions.
The French call it le printemps.
For most people, the words are associated with haute couture and chi-chi boutiques. But for the French, le printemps is a season made for farmers' markets, garden parties and countryside excursions.
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2022, with the headline Travel in a time of climate change. Subscribe