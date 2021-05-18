Toys are him

From the age of five, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains such as home-country favourite Jollibee. “The toy is like a storyteller in itself,” said Lugue, 50, explaining his hobby while sitting among an eclectic mix of toys in his three-storey home, which was especially built to house his collection. “For example, it gives me a glimpse of that particular period when I got it, the story of what’s going on, what are the incidents that are attached in the acquisition.”

He now has about 20,000 toys. He has a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items. While most items were through personal purchases, some were donated by friends and family. “I would invite my friends to... have lunch at McDonald’s... and, in one sitting, I would be able to complete the whole set,” he says.

Lugue, who lives in Apalit in Pampanga, a province north-west of Manila, dreams of putting his collection on display for the public or opening a museum to “give others a chance to revisit their own childhood memories”.