Top Tipples: Cocktails, boozy gift sets for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – Every Chinese New Year, alcohol brands will put together special packaging. Since people are ushering in the Year of the Rabbit, expect the bunny to appear on beer cans, liquor bottles and gift sets.
You can sip on Chinese New Year-inspired cocktails at speakeasy Junior The Pocket Bar or get into the festive mood at a pop-up by single-malt Scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich at Suntec City.
Junior The Pocket Bar’s House Of The Water Rabbit menu
It has become a tradition for Chinatown speakeasy Junior The Pocket Bar to offer a special Chinese New Year menu, which is available until Feb 4 this year.
Head bartender Hazel Long’s House Of The Water Rabbit cocktails ($25++) – created in partnership with whisky brand Chivas Regal and cognac label Martell – turn seasonal flavours into fun, modern concoctions.
I am delighted with the Ang Bao Na Lai – a lychee martini made with Monkey 47 sloe gin and Beefeater gin, and basil and grapefruit to cut through the lychee’s sweetness.
For those who do not have a sweet tooth, the Blooming Gratitude should hit the spot, with its balanced blend of Martell Noblige cognac, chrysanthemum-infused Lillet Blanc aperitif wine, vermouth and sherry – all served in a traditional Chinese teapot and cup.
Alternatively, the Guaranteed Abundance (Chivas Extra 13 Tequila Cask Blended Whisky, lapsang souchong-infused green walnut liqueur and vermouth) carries a more-ish savoury note, as accented by its garnish of a house-braised king oyster mushroom.
Also on the menu are five Chinese New Year-inspired bites (from $12++). My pick is the Sweet For Rabbits ($12++), a dessert of housemade White Rabbit candy ice cream and multicoloured muah chee.
Info: Junior The Pocket Bar is at 6 Ann Siang Hill, open: 6pm to midnight on Tuesdays to Saturdays. Go to juniorthepocketbar.com
Remy Martin Harmonia Sets
The Remy Martin XO Harmonia Limited Edition ($327) makes for a particularly eye-catching addition to any reunion dinner table. The red packaging unfolds into a fan-like structure.
Plus, cognac pairs well with Chinese New Year goodies such as pineapple tarts and bak kwa.
Also available for Chinese New Year is the Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Harmonia Limited Edition ($118), which carries a woody flavour, thanks to it being aged in toasted French oak casks.
The set comes with a cocktail shaker, so you can mix up some quick and easy drinks for your guests, such as the Sidecar. Shake two parts Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, one part lemon juice and one part orange liqueur (like Cointreau) with ice, then strain and serve in a coup glass.
Or substitute the orange liqueur with simple syrup and serve in a highball glass topped with soda water for a variation of a Collins.
Info: www.lazada.sg/shop/remy-cointreau
Carlsberg Danish Pilsner festive cans
This year, Danish beer maker Carlsberg has teamed up with Chinese illustrator Feifei Ruan, who is known for expansive, finely detailed works that blend Eastern elements with Western landscapes.
She has added a festive touch to the Danish Pilsner cans, with a design symbolising reunion, complete with frolicking golden rabbits.
Until Feb 28, Carlsberg is also holding festive promotions, with redemptions such as Tefal pots and New Moon abalone up for grabs, along with prizes such as Grab vouchers and round-trip air tickets to Tokyo.
Info: www.carlsbergsgcny23.com
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year Of The Rabbit
For an elegant boozy gift, consider the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year Of The Rabbit limited-edition release ($288).
The blended Scotch whisky’s iconic blue box and glass decanter have undergone a festive transformation, courtesy of Shanghai-based designer Angel Chen, whom you might recognise from Netflix’s reality competition show Next In Fashion (2020).
White rabbits and mountain motifs feature prominently on both the box and bottle, set against an abstract landscape.
Info: Available at str.sg/wFAR and other major specialist alcohol retailers and online partners
Glenfiddich Lunar New Year Pop-Up
At this pop-up at Suntec City, organised by single-malt Scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich, a virtual lantern-launching wall lets visitors engage in the age-old tradition in a fun and eco-friendly way.
There is also an interactive digital game, where the daily highest scorer wins a bottle of Glenfiddich.
Visitors, who must be aged 18 and above, can also purchase Glenfiddich’s limited-edition Chinese New Year gift packs (from $105). Get the label personalised on-site in English or Chinese, and sip on a free Fortune Highball (Glenfiddich 12, pineapple tart reduction, soda water) at the bar while waiting.
Info: The pop-run runs till Sunday, noon to 10pm, at Towers 3 & 4 Atrium, Suntec City, 8 Temasek Boulevard