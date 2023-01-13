Top Tipples: Cocktails, boozy gift sets for Chinese New Year

It has become a tradition for Chinatown speakeasy Junior The Pocket Bar to offer a special Chinese New Year menu, which is available until Feb 4 this year.

Head bartender Hazel Long’s House Of The Water Rabbit cocktails ($25++) – created in partnership with whisky brand Chivas Regal and cognac label Martell – turn seasonal flavours into fun, modern concoctions.

I am delighted with the Ang Bao Na Lai – a lychee martini made with Monkey 47 sloe gin and Beefeater gin, and basil and grapefruit to cut through the lychee’s sweetness.

For those who do not have a sweet tooth, the Blooming Gratitude should hit the spot, with its balanced blend of Martell Noblige cognac, chrysanthemum-infused Lillet Blanc aperitif wine, vermouth and sherry – all served in a traditional Chinese teapot and cup.

Alternatively, the Guaranteed Abundance (Chivas Extra 13 Tequila Cask Blended Whisky, lapsang souchong-infused green walnut liqueur and vermouth) carries a more-ish savoury note, as accented by its garnish of a house-braised king oyster mushroom.

Also on the menu are five Chinese New Year-inspired bites (from $12++). My pick is the Sweet For Rabbits ($12++), a dessert of housemade White Rabbit candy ice cream and multicoloured muah chee.

Info: Junior The Pocket Bar is at 6 Ann Siang Hill, open: 6pm to midnight on Tuesdays to Saturdays. Go to juniorthepocketbar.com

