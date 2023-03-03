Top Tipples: Art collabs by Ruinart champagne and sake distributor The Kabuki Works

SINGAPORE – The tradition of alcohol in art extends far back into history and cuts across the world’s oldest cultures. One can find beer and wine depicted in mediaeval European tapestries, Egyptian tomb paintings and ancient cave art.

In modern times, alcohol brands have commissioned artists to produce marketing materials or design special edition packaging.

Such collaborations allow both artists and alcohol brands to tap each other’s cultural heft and open themselves up to new audiences.

The Straits Times takes a look at two such partnerships.

The Ruinart Art Bar featuring David Shrigley

At the Art SG fair at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in January, one booth drew steady crowds at all hours: the Ruinart Art Bar by French champagne house Ruinart.

When The Straits Times dropped by, the space was packed with visitors checking out the eight works by British contemporary artist David Shrigley that were on display.

Shrigley had been tasked by Ruinart in 2021 to interpret the brand in his uniquely irreverent style, and produced 36 works that showcased the heritage and craftsmanship behind the making of the brand’s champagne, including the ones at Art SG.

The series, called Unconventional Bubbles, is a meditation on champagne production at a symbolic level, Shrigley tells ST.

“(Just) the fact that (champagne) is a living product and made from a plant that grows in the ground. It is subject to the elements – the soil, sky, weather, bugs that either destroy it or facilitate pollination.”

For instance, one of the pieces, Untitled #3, shows a person looking down at a tunnel. It is meant to represent the chalk quarries of the French city of Reims, where Ruinart champagne is aged.

Another work depicts a worm, one of the unsung heroes of champagne production because of its crucial role in enriching soil.