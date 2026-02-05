Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

With the new year comes new getaway plans, and many of us are planning to jet off to the likes of Japan, Thailand and China.

But there are times that we just need a short escapade that doesn't involve rushing to the airport, worrying if we've left our passport behind, and the hassle of getting through customs - which is when staycations are a fab idea.

Plus, there is a bevy of exciting new hotels that just opened last year in 2025, alongside those that have just reopened. Here's where to pack your bags if you’re planning a staycation in Singapore.

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, from $403 per night

Original price: from $454 per night (11 per cent off)

PHOTO: BANYAN TREE

Address: 60 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729979

This highly anticipated nature-inspired 338-room Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree is the luxury hospitality group’s inaugural resort in Singapore. Sprawling across a lush 4.6 hectares, the Resort is nestled within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, offering guests exclusive wildlife experiences.

From early morning visits to Bird Paradise through the Wild Walk programme, to the Wild ZooDay Camp for little ones, guests will also enjoy special rates on park entry and signature programmes.

The resort is designed by award-winning Wow Architects, who have seamlessly integrated the forestscape surroundings. The resort was designed around the mature trees on the site, with the wings of the resort elevated from the ground to accommodate the movement of native wildlife.

Nature-inspired light features, bespoke furniture pieces incorporated with upcycled wood, and mindful touches to the rooms have won the resort Singapore’s Green Mark Platinum first-ever Super Low Energy (SLE) distinction.

Each of the resort’s 24 cosy treehouses overlooks the Upper Seletar Reservoir and are designed to resemble the seed pods of the Purple Millettia (Callerya atropurpurea), each with its own private patio hovering above the ground.

The adjacent five-storey resort building houses the rooftop, 314 naturally-vented guest rooms and suites, as well as the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa.

The Laurus, from $755 per night



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Address: 28 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098139

What was once Hard Rock Hotel is now The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Singapore , Resorts World Sentosa's new luxury hotel that opened in Q3 2025.

Surrounded by lush greenery, The Laurus is home to 183 suites, with its deluxe and premier suites starting at 72 sqm in size.

Spanning five storeys, its grounds include courtyard spaces, a function room, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa and a new all-day dining concept restaurant.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore, from $1,414 per night



PHOTO: RAFFLES SENTOSA SINGAPORE

Address: 4 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa, Singapore 099947

Raffles Sentosa Singapore is Singapore’s first all-villa resort, and the second Raffles’ property in the country. Located on a hilltop in Sentosa and surrounded by lush gardens, the resort offers guests a luxurious and secluded sanctuary.

Designed by design studio, Yabu Pushelberg, there are 62 private pool villas, ranging from (211 sqm) one-bedroom pool villa to the (650 sqm) four-bedroom Royal Villa. The property is nestled within 100,000 sqm of tropical greenery, with views overlooking the South China Sea.

Each of the luxury villas boasts a generous outdoor terrace (perfect for dining al fresco by the private pool), expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and the legendary Raffles Butler service to ensure every need is met.

As always, there is a strong focus on wellbeing, and the Raffles Sentosa Spa is set in a converted heritage landmark, with 13 treatment rooms offering different therapies for holistic wellness.

As for F&B options, the resort’s signature Empire Grill offers authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist; Royal China features refined Cantonese cuisine; while Iyasaka by Hashida serves a distinctive Japanese omakase journey.

Indulge in the signature Raffles Afternoon Tea in the elegant Raffles Room, or for something stronger, head to the Chairman’s Room for a refined selection of whiskies, cognacs, and fine wines and champagnes by the glass. Don’t miss The Sentosa Sling cocktail debuting as part of Raffles' legendary welcome.

The Standard, Singapore, from $255 per night

Original price: from $284 per night (10 per cent off)

PHOTO: THE STANDARD, SINGAPORE

Address: 12 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258353

Created by Standard International’s acclaimed in-house design team in collaboration with Ministry of Design, The Standard, Singapore is easily one of the most coveted addresses in town for a luxe urban oasis staycation.

Opened in late November 2024, the hotel is situated between the verdant Botanical Gardens and bustling orchard road. The Standard, Singapore offers a myriad of accommodation options across eight floors.

There are 143 room and suites for guests to choose from, ranging from a 23 sqm studio to a 43 sqm retreat; each with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views of the infinity pool, and the lush greenery of the district.

Amenities include Cafe Standard, an all-day American bistro menu paired with natural wines and craft beers; Kaya at The Standard for a bold twist on Japanese izakaya with an innovative cocktail program; and the Kaya Bar, a sultry evening destination that brings the element of nightlife for which The Standard is renowned.

The property follows on the heels of the brand’s successful openings in Southeast Asia, The Standard, Hua Hin (2021) and The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon (2022) both named to Conde Nast Traveler’s prestigious Hot List, with the former being named the Best Resort in Southeast East Asia.

Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, from $632 per night



PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL, SINGAPORE

Address: 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797

A new chapter in the Mandarin Oriental, Singapore was unveiled in 2023 with the hotel’s multimillion refurbishment. Led by Principal Designer Jeffrey Wilkes of internationally-acclaimed interior design firm, DesignWilkes, the “Exceptionally Singapore” experience redesign seamlessly brings together the city- state’s distinctive nature, cultural heritage and architectural traditions.

Each of the redesigned 510 rooms and suites takes cues from the scenes outside their windows, complementing the luxurious interiors with respective stunning views of the city, sea and Marina Bay.

More uniquely, make priceless memories in the collection of family-themed suites inspired by safari adventure, outer space, and underwater explorations, complete with bunk beds and kid-friendly amenities.

Also available are two opulent signature suites: the 246 sqm Presidential Suite and the 393 sqm Royal Marina Bay Penthouse, both perched on the hotel’s two uppermost floors, boasting unparalleled exclusivity and breathtaking panoramic vistas.

Check out the hotel’s 10 F&B offerings including all-day dining Embu; award-winning MO Bar; Cherry Garden for contemporary Cantonese cuisine; classic American Morton’s Steakhouse; and Zuicho, an immersive Japanese “kappo-style” fine dining experience.

QT Singapore, from $392 per night



PHOTO: QT SINGAPORE

Address: 35 Robinson Road, Singapore 068876

A neoclassical façade, Singaporean luxe and heritage decor are the calling cards at QT Singapore . Located on the vibrant Robinson Road in Singapore’s bustling CBD area, the hotel embodies a playful take on modern opulence meets old-world local charm.

With a nod to its urban island surrounds, QT Singapore unveils a new dimension of hospitality, with designer rooms and suites; recessed balconies.

F&B offerings include Cygnet by Sean Connolly, the signature old-world charm bar and grill with a classic Manhattan steakhouse-inspired menu, and its rooftop playground, the Rooftop at QT bar and pool.

Mett Singapore, from $369 per night

Original price: from $494 per night (25 per cent off)

PHOTO: METT SINGAPORE

Address: 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881

Opened in Oct 2025, Singapore’s historic Hotel Fort Canning landmark rebranded as Mett Singapore . The hotel is helmed by Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality Group (the same group behind the June 2024 launch of Singapore’s branch of Sushisamba).

The takeover includes a complete renovation of the hotel, offering new experiences as a vibrant lifestyle destination. It features redesigned guestrooms, some of Sunset Hospitality Group’s signature dining concepts and a nightlife element with a speakeasy.

Furthermore, the swimming pool will be transformed into a beach club concept that is open to the public.

Hotel Waterloo Singapore - Handwritten Collection, from $172 per night

Original price: from $212 per night (19 per cent off)

PHOTO: ACCOR

Address: 78 Waterloo Street, Singapore 189870

After the successful launch of Hotel Faber Park Singapore - Handwritten Collection that opened late 2023, comes the Hotel Waterloo Singapore - Handwritten Collection, the group’s second property.

Located in the historic, culturally-rich Waterloo Street neighbourhood in the heart of the city-state’s civic centre, the hotel is walking distance from museums, shops, restaurants, and other attractions, offering guests a myriad of bespoke hospitality offerings and character-rich experiences.

