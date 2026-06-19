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Our Amazon picks for beauty, toys, books and more

In partnership with The SG Women’s Weekly

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is almost here and it’s going to be big. From Jun 23-26, you’ll get four days to shop, save and score some of the year’s most jaw-dropping deals.

With sizzling offers rolling out, it’s the perfect time to pounce on that dream kitchen upgrade, grab the latest tech gadgets, or stock up on beauty and baby essentials. Think massive markdowns and more chances than ever to shop before the best buys disappear from your cart.

But before the Amazon Prime Day sale arrives, we’ve picked out some bargains for mum, baby and kids worth buying. We’ll update the discounts we find when the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale goes live, so do save this article and check back.

In this article

Amazon Prime Day 2026: What to expect

Best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2026: Beauty and skincare

Best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2026: Mum and baby

Best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2026: Toys, books and games

Amazon Prime Day 2026: What to expect

This year’s Amazon Prime Day 2026 is loaded with some of the lowest prices Singapore has seen all year. Wondering what’s up? Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect:

Fashion: Up to 40 per cent off Nautica and up to 30 per cent off Skechers

Kitchen: Up to 30 per cent off Joseph Joseph, up to 25 per cent off Corelle and up to 20 per cent off Brabantia

Sports equipment: Up to 25 per cent off Joola

Drinkware: Up to 20 per cent off Owala

Toys: Up to 20 per cent off Hot Wheels

Only Amazon Prime members will have access to Prime Day 2026 discounts. Not an Amazon Prime member? You can sign up now for a free 30-day trial to access the best Prime Day deals.

If you want to begin shopping for discounts now, you can browse the ‘Today’s Deals’ tab on Amazon. Additionally, you can shop these ongoing deals and collect vouchers for extra savings before the actual Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale starts.

Best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2026: Beauty and skincare

While we wait for Amazon Prime Day 2026 to arrive, here are some of the best Amazon deals we found for beauty and skincare.

Amazon deals for beauty and skincare: Quick picks

Le Petit Marseillais Extra-Soft Shower Gel, Pomegranate, $8.81

Original price: $11.82 (25 per cent off)

R+Co Dart Hair Wax Stick, $20.08

Original price: $30.42 (34 per cent off)

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Melting Balm, 2oz, $15.02

Original price: $20 (25 per cent off)

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleanser, $30.47

Original price: $40 (24 per cent off)

Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen SPF 50, 2 Count, $18.83

Original price: $18.83 (33 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

This lightweight sunscreen disappears into your skin quickly, so you don’t have to walk around feeling like a greasy prata in Singapore’s heat.

It’s high protection, free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens and phthlates and offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. With this sunscreen, you basically no longer have an excuse not to wear sunscreen.

Shop Now at Amazon

Sukin Natural Balance Shampoo, 1L, $19.96

Original price: $39.90 (50 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Free from sulphates, silicones and other harsh chemicals, this shampo gently cleanses without stripping your scalp or drying out your strands. It’s an easy switch if you’re trying to move towards a more natural routine while keeping your hair looking healthy and smooth.

Complete set by getting the Sukin Natural Balance Conditioner too. The blend of baobab and sesame oils in both products helps restore moisture, leaving hair feeling hydrated, soft and naturally shiny after every wash.

Shop Now at Amazon

Best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2026: Mum and baby

Whether for yourself or for your new baby, check out these picks you can shop before the actual Prime Day 2026 deals drop.

Amazon deals for mum and baby: Quick picks

Momcozy Baby Oral Cleaner, $9.74

Original price: $12.99 (25 per cent off)

Tiny Humans, Big Emotions: How to Navigate Tantrums, Meltdowns, and Defiance to Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children, $13.57

Original price: $33.25 (59 per cent off)

Dr.meter Noise Cancelling Headphones for Kids Adults, 32dB, $11.99

Original price: $21.79 (45 per cent off)

Momcozy Baby Carrier, $51.99

Original price: $67.99 (24 per cent off)

Milton Solo Travel Steriliser, 1.25L, $8.02

Original price: $26 (69 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Designed for parents on the go, this compact steriliser lets you clean baby bottles and accessories in just 2 minutes in the microwave. The lay‑flat lid means it fits easily into most microwaves, while its safety vent technology boosts the temperature inside for more effective sterilising.

Since the contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours, it’s an easy grab‑and‑go option for travel, staycations, or late nights at the grandparents. Just remember to grab a pack of Milton Mini Sterilising Tablets to use with it.

Shop Now at Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Beekeeper Wearable Blanket, $17.89

Original price: $36 (50 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, this sleeveless swaddle is gentle on sensitive skin and helps keep baby comfy without turning them into a sweaty mess in our weather. The roomy design lets them kick and move while staying safely covered, and the bottom zip makes diaper changes less of a headache.

At 50 per cent off right now, it’s a solid pick whether you’re a mum shopping for your own baby or looking for a cute, practical gift.

Shop Now at Amazon

Best Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day 2026: Toys, books and games

Amazon deals for toys, books and games: Quick picks

Monopoly Knockout Family Party Game, $39

Original price: $49.90 (22 per cent off)

Hot Wheels Premium Collector Set, $27.77

Original price: $38.87 (29 per cent off)

Care Bears x Wicked Love-a-Lot Bear as Glinda, 22cm, $15.11

Original price: $19.30 (22 per cent off)

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Adventures Peppa’s Family House Playset, $24.10

Original price: $33 (27 per cent off)

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Bluey Edition Board Game, $19.14

Original price: $28.47 (33 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Keep your little ones entertained with this Bluey-themed gameboard where you either dance or ‘freeze’ by staying still, as you move your characters to the end goal of Bluey’s home. This easy-to-understand game requires no reading.

Shop Now at Amazon

Baby University Board Book Set, $34.37

Original price: $57 (40 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

All you kiasu mums will love this. Give your future genius a head start with this four-book Baby University set that turns big ideas like quantum physics and rocket science into colourful, bite-sized concepts even toddlers can enjoy.

Written by an expert and packed with bright, simple illustrations, it’s an easy, screen-free way to sneak STEM into storytime. At under $35, it’s a much cheaper way to invest in their education than another enrichment class.

Shop Now at Amazon

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

This story was adapted from The Singapore Women’s Weekly.