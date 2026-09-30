J-Beauty, matcha sweets, Sanrio merch: Everything worth checking out at Takashimaya’s SJ60 fair

For those who love all things Japanese, this is the event to go to.

In partnership with Her World

It is no secret that Singaporeans have a deep love for all things Japanese, with this year marking the 60th year of friendship and cultural dialogue between the two countries.

SJ60 is an initiative that celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan. Throughout the year, pop-ups, festivals and cultural events will be held to commemorate the friendship between both countries.

As part of the wider festivities, Takashimaya Singapore is running its own SJ60 event, featuring a wide array of Japanese and Japanese-inspired brands. With so many things to see and do at the Takashimaya SJ60 event, we did the legwork and picked out the highlights.

In this article

What is the Takashimaya SJ60 event?

Summary: Highlights of the Takashimaya SJ60 event

Shop Japanese pop culture icons: Snoopy bags, Sanrio characters, Bandai toys

Uncover premium Japanese fashion and skincare

Upgrade your home and kitchen

Eat your way through sweet and savoury snacks

Attend live workshops and demonstrations

Enjoy dance performances and attend a meet-and-greet

More information on the Takashimaya SJ60 ‘Japan fair’

What is the Takashimaya SJ60 event?

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Built around the ishokuju concept of “clothing, food and living”, Takashimaya’s SJ60 flagship event features Japanese and Japanese-inspired brands across fashion, beauty, home and kitchen categories.

It is held at Takashimaya Square, B2 and runs from Sep 29 to Oct 11, 2026.

Summary: Highlights of the Takashimaya SJ60 event

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Here’s a quick overview of what you can expect. Read on for more details.

Shop a wide selection of categories: Purchase Japanese pop culture icons, collect limited edition SJ60 merchandise, browse Japanese premium fashion brands, skincare products and quality home and kitchen products.

Eat your way through SJ60: Try sweet desserts and savoury snacks; redeem free ice cream (limited to 60 redemptions daily, from 11.30am to 8.30pm).

Attend live workshops and demonstrations: KOBO Jewellery, Pearl Falco, and more.

Enjoy dance performances and attend a meet-and-greet: For one weekend only from 12-2pm on Oct 3-4, there will be special dance performances and a meet-and-greet with the Singapore women’s national football team and their head coach, Mihoko Ishida.

Shop Japanese pop culture icons: Snoopy bags, Sanrio characters, BANDAI toys

Sanrio x Singapore collaboration: Collectibles with a local twist

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Sanrio characters Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi get inducted into local culture with a special Sanrio × Singapore collaboration. There is a nod to Singlish phrases and even a kaya toast breakfast set in the collectible merch.

Can’t get enough of Sanrio characters? Pick out cute charms to customise a keychain or pencil box at the booth.

Ball & Chain: Snoopy bag

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

If you are a Snoopy fan who didn’t manage to get your hands on the quickly sold-out latest Peanuts-themed Starbucks collection, don’t despair. There’s still plenty of merch waiting for you to collect, like these bags and pouches from Ball & Chain.

BANDAI: Godzilla figurines and a special Tamagotchi SJ60 release

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Relive 90s nostalgia and simple childhood joys with Tamagotchi. Take home a new digital pet when you collect the special SJ60 Original Tamagotchi World Tour device.

Godzilla fans can expand their kaiju figure collection with more Godzilla collectibles, which will be released alongside Godzilla Minus Zero, the upcoming film release in Nov 2026.

Uncover premium Japanese fashion and skincare

(Left) Umabi, a vegan beauty brand that ‘upcycles’ food byproducts and imperfect harvests into high-performance skincare products. (Right) Lululun’s Singapore-exclusive Scent of Orchid sheet mask. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

If you’re a beauty and skincare enthusiast, head straight for the J-beauty products. A simplified skincare routine, a focus on gentle barrier repair and achieving mochi-soft bouncy, hydrated skin are the core of Japanese beauty principles.

Restock your cult classics or browse a fresh lineup of Japanese skincare brands (like upcycled skincare brand Umabi) and you might just discover your new favourite holy grail item.

For wallet-friendly skincare that punches above its price tag, there are Lululun’s Hydra Series sheet masks made for everyday use.

PHOTO: SNOVA, ASTALIFT

Meanwhile, ASTALIFT combines Fujifilm’s expertise in nanotechnology and ceramide research into its skincare. Their signature ASTALIFT Jelly Aquarysta has a lightweight, elastic jelly formula that replenishes moisture and supports the skin barrier.

Consider branching out to niche luxury skincare products from BB Laboratories and Snova. Both brands have a focus on anti-ageing and placenta-based beauty solutions most suited for mature skin.

Browse fashion labels like Rain Forest. The brand makes small batches of garments from natural materials such as linen, cotton, and silk. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Among the fashion offerings available, LUMINE brings premium Japanese fashion labels to Takashimaya Square. The exclusive SJ60 collaboration features apparel from Okabun Orimono, Misuhei, Adachi-hyoguten, Kicoru, Shitsurindo, SUNSHINE+ CLOUD and Hiyoshi-ya.

Upgrade your home and kitchen

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Japanese kitchenware, drinkware and appliances have a reputation for being high quality and durable. The meticulous craftsmanship can be seen in the attention to detail, where thoughtful design meets daily practicality.

At SJ60, some of Japan’s top kitchen brands are featured, including Hario, Zojirushi, Wanokokoro, and Tiger.

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA, STUDIO S.

You can also bring a sense of serenity to your living space with a few well-curated pieces. For those who believe in fengshui or appreciate the wabi-sabi aesthetic, Tsuru’s Japanese artisanal ceramic water fountains are an elegant addition.

The hyper-realistic Art-Bonsai from Studio. S by Yoshie Saito offers all the refinement of traditional bonsai, zero maintenance required.

Eat your way through sweet and savoury snacks

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

When you’re done shopping and looking to refuel, there is a solid selection of food stalls to wander through. From Okayama’s handmade fishcakes by Kawakami Shokuhin to smoked shredded squid at Takaguchi, there is plenty to sample.

If you’re in the mood for something savoury (and decadent), treat yourself to an A5 Wagyu Skewer ($13 for one stick, $25 for two sticks) from TAISON WAGYU × NIKU MASTER. The beef has gorgeous marbling. When grilled, the rendered fat unleashes its luxurious, deep, buttery flavour and the meat melts on your tongue.

PHOTOS: MATCHA-AN, BASK.

At the SJ60 event, you’ll find traditional Japanese sweet treats and desserts like soft, chewy dango from Yakumo Dango.

Those with a sweet tooth will want to pick up a slice of cheesecake from BASK. Their Japanese-style, melty Basque burnt cheesecakes always hit the spot with their caramelised crusts and velvety, molten centres.

Be sure to stop by Matcha-An for matcha fondant chocolates, cheesecakes, puddings and baked sweets packed with strong, bold matcha flavour.

Redeem free ice cream PHOTO: SPH MEDIA Done eating your fill of sweet treats and somehow still have space for more? Get a free green tea and red bean ice cream (limited to first 60 redemptions daily, from 11.30am to 8.30pm). You might recognise the iconic red cart and umbrella, which belong to Uncle Chieng, who has sold traditional ice cream outside Takashimaya Shopping Centre for the past 32 years. While the man himself will not be there, the setup still serves up a fresh scoop of nostalgia.

Attend live workshops and demonstrations

Kobo Jewellery artisans are on hand to set gemstones into silver charms. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Kobo Jewellery: Customise your own silver charm bracelet or ume-musubi plum blossom knot at their booth from 12-8pm. There is an option to live-set melee gemstones to the charm. Ask the friendly staff for guidance and prices.

Pearl Falco: Discover the beauty of Japanese Akoya pearls and learn about their unique characteristics with an educational and interactive workshop at select time slots on 3 Oct (5-6pm) and 4 Oct (2-3pm).

Enjoy dance performances and attend a meet-and-greet

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

Keep your weekend lunch times clear for the highlight of the SJ60 Japan fair. On Oct 3 and 4, from 12-2pm, meet and greet the Singapore Women’s National Football team and their head coach, Mihoko Ishida. Under her guidance since April 2026, the team finished third at the 2026 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Cup in July 2026, securing qualification for the 2027 ASEAN Women’s Championship.

Additionally, there will be a fusion of local and Japanese performances. Kicking off the lineup are dance groups, Mikazuki Dance Group and Yosakoi Shisai. They will present energetic and vibrant routines that blend traditional Japanese folk dance movements with modern rock, hip-hop, samba and jazz.

More information on the Takashimaya SJ60 ‘Japan fair’

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Explore the full lineup of Japanese products, workshops and exclusive releases curated for the SJ60 Japan Fair during the thirteen-day celebration.

Date: Sep 29 to Oct 11, 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 9.30pm, daily

Location: Takashimaya Square, B2, Takashimaya Department Store

In partnership with Takashimaya