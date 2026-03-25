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Do you toss and turn in bed, struggling to fall asleep? If your answer is yes, here’s another question - do you happen to enjoy a good, soothing massage or a nice warm hug? If you’ve said yes to both, you might want to try weighted blankets.

Weighted blankets in Singapore are used by those interested in improving their sleep quality and mental health. Those who deal with insomnia, anxiety and restless nights can potentially drift off more quickly and sleep more deeply with a weighted blanket.

If you’re interested in learning more about the sleep accessory, here is a guide on how to pick the best weighted blanket for you. We’ve also included some deals we found on the best weighted blankets in Singapore if you’re interested in buying one.

In this article

What are weighted blankets?

What does a weighted blanket actually do?

What is the best position to sleep in with a weighted blanket?

How long should you use a weighted blanket?

Best weighted blankets in Singapore: Deals to shop now

What are weighted blankets?

A weighted blanket is a blanket designed to improve sleep quality by reducing anxiety and helping you fall asleep more quickly.

These therapeutic blankets are multi-layered; they are usually filled with glass beads or plastic pellets, with soft outer fabrics that can also be made of heavy, knitted material.

They can weigh anywhere between 2kg to 15kg. Typically, the bigger the blanket, the heavier the weight.

What does a weighted blanket actually do?

A weighted blanket exerts a slight pressure on the body, which calms the nervous system and encourages melatonin and serotonin production through deep pressure therapy.

Massage therapies, hugs from loved ones, and weighted blankets all fall under the same category of therapeutic relief called deep pressure therapy. If you think that this sounds like yet another New Age wellness fad, you’re very much wrong.

Deep pressure therapy has been clinically researched, its studies published in reputable journals globally. It is used as a legitimate treatment modality for several conditions in the likes of anxiety, hyperactivity, autism, athletic post-workout recovery and more.

The facial or massage that you go for and weighted blankets basically do the same thing: They all help your body go into a state of calm through gentle touch.

It quells the overwhelming wave of non-stop stimulation that are firing at us from our smartphones, laptops (and sometimes our overworking brains) our daily lives.

What is the best position to sleep in with a weighted blanket?

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ideally, you should sleep on your back when using a weighted blanket. This allows your entire body to be covered with an even pressure. Do note that the weighted blanket should not cover your face.

Side and stomach sleepers should ensure the blanket isn’t putting undue pressure on a singular part of their body, such as their lower back, shoulder or hips.

A general rule of thumb: Most weighted blanket makers recommend you choose a weighted blanket that makes up at most 10 per cent of your actual body weight.

How long should you use a weighted blanket?

For adults, some experts recommend weighted blankets to be used for up to 30 minutes; others say there is no harm using weighted blankets for the entire night.

If you are new to using a weighted blanket, try placing it on your body for shorter durations first. Once your body has adjusted to and are familiar with the sensations, you can use it for longer.

At any point, you should not feel restricted or uncomfortable when using the blanket. Children should be supervised by an adult when using a weighted blanket.

Best weighted blankets in Singapore: Deals to shop now

Weavve Weighted Blanket (Single, 3kg), $185.07

Original price: $199 (7 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: WEAVVE

Weavve is a Singaporean beddings brand that has a full range of weighted blankets. They have a ready-stock of weighted blankets in Singapore of various weights and bed sizes - single (3kg and 5kg), super single (5kg and 7kg), queen (7kg and 9kg) and king (9kg and 11kg).

The above featured is a single-sized 3kg weighted blanket for a single bed. Weavve’s weighted blankets are primarily made of polyester and lead-free glass beads.

You can be assured that Weavve’s weighted blankets can be washed and dried in a washing machine and dryer, is hypoallergenic and non-toxic. Best part? It comes with worldwide free delivery and a 100 day free return trial period.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Weavve

YnM Natural Bamboo Weighted Blanket, $138.55

Buy here

PHOTO: YNM

If you’re pretty sensitive to cold and are that person who shops at the ‘Super Warm’ duvet section, this one is for you - a cotton-based YnM Wei g hted Blanket. This featured one is 48x72inches (122x183cm, suitable for a single bed) and weigh 15lbs (about 6.8kg).

Reviewers from Singapore have noted that this cotton duvet traps warmth pretty well and may be more suitable for users who sleep in low-temperature air-conditioned rooms.



Other than that, the structure of this duvet is very much similar to all other weighted duvets on the market - seven layers of alternating cotton, fibre and glass beads for weight.

Shop Now at Amazon

Well Being Weighted Blanket, $73.62

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Prefer a weighted blanket in more modern colours to fit your interior decor? Here’s a12lbs (about 5.4kg) weighted blanket by Well Being that’s primarily made of polyester but comes with glass beads sewn into the quilted pockets.

Now, that means that you can’t wash it, so spot cleaning is recommended. This weighted blanket measures 48x72inches (or approximately 122x183cm, which makes it perfect for a single bed).

Shop Now at Amazon

Sunday Bedding Weighted Blanket, $243

Original price: $270 (10 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SUNDAY BEDDING

Looking for a blanket that is equal parts functional and aesthetically pleasing? Then look no further than Sunday Bedding’s Weighted Blanket.

Made from 100 per cent bamboo sateen and in gorgeous colours - Pine Green and Warm Sand - that Sunday Bedding is known for, this weighted blanket will sit pretty on your bed without a need for an extra duvet cover.

At 9kg, their blankets also come in a slightly heavier weight than average to mimic the sensation of being swaddled.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Koo Elite Weighted Blanket (3.4kg), $130

Buy here

PHOTO: SPOTLIGHT

You’ll be able to easily find a weight blanket from the home furnishing and crafts store, Spotlight. This particular KOO Elite Weighted Blanket comes in four weight options - 3.4kg, 6.8kg, 4.99kg and 9.07kg.

The above featured is the lightest 3.4kg option. You can buy the blanket in pink or charcoal (the 4.99kg weighted blanket in pink is sold out).



A regular IKEA cool type of duvet in Queen size weighs a nifty 2kg. So, if you’re pretty used to that weight on a daily basis, you might want to at least double that weight if you want a weighted blanket.

Shop Now at Spotlight

Cuddle Beddings Cool 2.0 Bamboo Fiber Weighted Blanket, $125.94

Original price: $205.80 (39 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

If you prefer to avoid polyester, try this Cool 2.0 Weighted Blanket from Cuddle Bedding. This weighted blanket is made of alternating layers of bamboo, microfibre, polyester-cotton and glass beads.

Their blanket sizes range from single (4kg, 5kg and 6kg), super single (5kg, 6kg, 7kg and 9kg), queen (7kg, 9kg and 11kg) and king (7kg, 9kg and 11kg).

Two sizes of children’s weighted blankets are also available - they are 2.3kg and 4kg, respectively.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best weighted blankets in Singapore

What is the downside of a weighted blanket?

A weighted blanket is filled with materials that trap heat and reduce breathability. If you sleep with only a fan turned on in Singapore’s hot and humid climate, you may feel discomfort and it is likely too warm for you to fall asleep easily.

Is it good to sleep with a weighted blanket at night?

Sleeping with a weighted blanket in Singapore, with the air-con turned on, can potentially help with relieving insomnia and anxiety and improving sleep quality.

When should you not use a weighted blanket?

Generally, toddlers should not sleep with a weighted blanket. If you have claustrophobia, a weighted blanket could be more anxiety-inducing than calming.

Older children and adults with respiratory and/or mobility issues should avoid using a weighted blanket. You should be able to lift the blanket and move it around easily. If you cannot do so, the blanket is likely too heavy.

How often should you wash a weighted blanket?

The frequency of how often you should wash your blanket depends on how frequently you use it and how much you sweat in your sleep. Washing your blanket often can reduce its lifespan - still it remains necessary to do so for hygiene purposes.

Consider placing a duvet cover over your weighted blanket for easier cleaning. Look out for cleaning instructions on your weighted blanket - some blankets can only be handwashed, while others can withstand a cold wash in the washing machine.

This story was adapted from Her World.