Including advice on how to choose the best running shoes

Running has surged in popularity across Singapore in recent years, as observed by the increase in the number of races, people participating in marathons and run communities. Alongside this surge, is the interest in what the best running shoes are for the sport.

While posture and running technique are key to running efficiently and staying injury-free, footwear plays an equally important role.

With more Singaporeans lacing up and races filling calendars, we asked a podiatrist what truly matters when picking a pair and which popular models are worth considering in 2026.

In this article

Meet our expert: Podiatrist Lewis Nurney

How to choose the right running shoes

Max cushioning running shoes: Good or bad?

How often should you replace your running shoes?

Best running shoes in Singapore, as ranked by a podiatrist

Finding the best running shoes in 2026 can feel overwhelming, especially with the growing number of models promising speed, comfort and injury prevention.

To gain clarity on how to pick the most suitable running shoes, we spoke with Lewis Nurney , Head of Podiatry at UFIT Club Street.

How to choose the right running shoes

According to Lewis, about 80 per cent of the patients he sees are wearing the wrong shoe size. It is a reminder that before chasing trends or new technology, getting the basics right matters most.

The right pair should do more than fit comfortably. It should protect your feet from repeated impact, support your stride and suit the type of running you do.

Running in poorly fitted shoes can increase discomfort and injury risk. Beyond choosing the correct length and width, Lewis stresses the importance of matching footwear to its intended purpose.

“There are shoes for easy running, for walking, for hiking, for playing tennis. Choose shoes that are specific to your usage. When you have the right shoe that fits, you are already ahead.”

Max cushioning running shoes: Good or bad?

Max-cushioned running shoes, like the adidas Adizero EVO SL, often spark debate because of perceived stability trade-offs, but Lewis sees value in them for training.

“With running and sports, typically the more volume you can do without getting injured will benefit performance. Max cushioning shoes are said to unlock more volume, meaning you can clock more distance without feeling too tired or sore. So they can be very useful.”

Aside from the adidas model, examples of max cushioning models include the HOKA Bondi 9, Asics Nimbus and New Balance 1080v15.

How often should you replace your running shoes?

As a general guideline, Lewis recommends replacing running shoes after roughly 400 to 500km of mileage. Since many runners do not track this, about a year of use is a practical benchmark.

Singapore’s heat and humidity can accelerate wear, meaning shoes may break down faster than expected.

Signs your running shoes may be due to be replaced include:

Visible wear on the outsole

Reduced cushioning or support

Foam that appears creased or compressed

Uneven wear across the sole

Best running shoes in Singapore, as ranked by a podiatrist

Not sure which pair to pick for your next run? We asked Lewis to rank some of the most popular running shoes in Singapore, starting from his favourite pick.

Disclaimer: The following opinions primarily relate to women’s running shoes. Nevertheless, the features discussed are relevant to any runner. These models may be worn by men, provided the fit and size are appropriate for their foot structure.

HOKA Bondi 9, $257

Original price: $269 (4 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: HOKA

Rating for the HOKA Bondi 9: 10/10

“Excellent shoe, wide-fitting, max cushion, really stable. This is one of our favourites if you are a heavier runner or if you have bunions or big toe pain.”

ASICS Women Gel-Kayano 32 Wide, $259

Buy here

PHOTO: ASICS

Rating for the ASICS Women Gel-Kayano 32 Wide: 9/10

“It’s one of the staple shoes for any podiatrist. It has maximum stability, is wide-fitting, really stable. If you have a foot injury, this is probably the best shoe you can get. It’s a little heavy, but it’s really safe and comfortable.”

A men’s version of the Gel-Kayano 32 Wide running shoes is available. You can choose between different sizes; there is also an extra wide version for those who have broader feet.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5, $187.09

Original price: $401.64 (53 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SAUCONY

Rating for the Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: 9/10

“It’s a little bit of a lighter-weight shoe, more aggressive. It has a plastic plate rather than a carbon plate. It’s more beginner to intermediate friendly, very fast, excellent grip, wide-fitting and stable.”

New Balance Women 1080v15, $257

Buy here

PHOTO: NEW BALANCE

Rating for the New Balance 1080v15: 8/10

“Classic shoe, it’s been around for many years. It’s very safe, beginner-friendly, wide-fitting and comfortable. It’s not the fastest, but it’s going to be great if you’re doing your daily mileage and clocking up the volume.”

The featured New Balance Women 1080v15 has a pink and orange gradient on the other side of the shoe. The men’s version of the New Balance 1080v15 running shoes has a yellow, blue, green colourway.

Puma Deviate NITRO 4 Running Shoes Women, $239

Buy here

PHOTO: PUMA

Rating for the Puma Deviate NITRO 4 Running Shoes Women: 8/10

“Great shoes, very aggressive. Version 4 is actually wider than version three, and that’s based on feedback of the version three being too narrow for typical Asian feet.

So, great shoe, really balanced, has a relatively high heel as well, it’s a good one if you have tight calves.”

The featured shoe is the women’s version, there is also a Puma Deviate NITRO 4 Running Shoes Men version available for the same price.

On Cloudsurfer 2, $249

Buy here

PHOTO: ON

Rating for the On Cloudsurfer 2: 7/10

“Great shoes, very fashionable. What I would say is that they are not the most stable. So when we have patients in the clinic with On Clouds’ they tend to look great.

But they tend to be a little soft, and it’s the softness that makes them feel good - so it’s a great travel and walking shoe. However, if you have a super high arch or flat feet, the shoes can be too soft and eventually lead to more problems.”

The men’s version retails at the same price. The shoe also comes in ivory, black and lilac/ivory.

adidas Adizero EVO SL Shoes, $209

Buy here

PHOTO: ADIDAS

Rating for the adidas Adizero EVO SL Shoes: 6/10

“It looks great, it’s super fun, bouncy and lightweight - which makes it a really popular shoe. If you have a nice running technique and you have good stability, it’s going to feel amazing.

However, if you don’t have the perfect running form, it’s a little bit unforgiving, and we do see a lot of issues with stability.”

The shoe featured above is the women’s version. For men, check out the adidas Men’s Adizero EVO SL Shoes that retails at the same price.

lululemon Women’s Wildfeel Trail Running Shoes, US$168 (S$213)

Buy here

PHOTO: LULULEMON

Rating for the lululemon Women’s Wildfeel Trail Running Shoes: 6/10

“lululemon is relatively new to running shoes, and this is a trail-based option. However, I actually spent time with the lululemon trail athletes in Morocco last year and some of the shoes they’re developing look really, really great. So the grip’s nice, and they fit nicely.”

This shoe is not available in Singapore stores. While you can still buy it on the Lululemon US website, do note that it does not ship to Singapore.

FAQs: Best running shoes

What are the top 5 best running shoes?

According to the expert we spoke to, the top 5 best running shoes among the most popular running shoes are the HOKA Bondi 9, ASICS Gel-Kayano 32 Wide, Saucony Endorphin Speed 5, New Balance 1080v15, Puma Deviate NITRO 4 Running Shoes and the On Cloudsurfer 2.

What is the most sold running shoe?

The HOKA Bondi 9, which is also featured on our list, is amongst some of the most sold running shoes.

Which brand is best for running?

Look at shoes from renowned brands such as adidas, HOKA and Puma. Ultimately, the best running shoes for you will depend on your preference for cushioning and the fit and feel of the shoe.