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In partnership with Her World

They say a happy gut means a healthy body and that couldn’t be more true. Your gut health influences your digestion, immune system and even moods. That’s where taking probiotic supplements can come in.

Consuming probiotics supplements can help maintain a healthy microbiome and improve your overall wellness. For women, certain probiotic supplements offer an added benefit: Supporting health in intimate areas.

If you’re looking to kickstart your gut health journey, here are some of the best probiotic blends to keep your system in top shape.

In this article

How do you tell if you need a probiotic?

Is it better to get probiotics through food or supplements?

Is it good for women to take probiotics every day?

What to look out for when buying probiotics for women

Best probiotics for women to buy in Singapore

Disclaimer: Make sure to consult with your doctor or an accredited dietitian before starting on any supplements to ensure they are safe and appropriate for you.

How do you tell if you need a probiotic?

Bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhoea could all be signs of an imbalanced gut microbiome. Beyond digestion, your gut is also closely linked to both your brain and immune system, meaning issues like skin irritation, low energy levels, weakened immunity and even mood changes can arise.

An imbalance in the gut microbiome can affect the vaginal microbiome too, which may lead to discomfort, odour or irritation.

If any of these conditions sound familiar, then probiotic supplements might be your new best friend. These live good bacteria and yeasts help keep your digestive system balanced and functioning at its best.

Probiotics help maintain a balanced vaginal pH, preventing yeast infections and reducing Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

Is it better to get probiotics through food or supplements?

Singapore’s public health approach of food-based dietary guidance encourages consuming the necessary nutrients through a balanced diet. Instead of taking supplements, you should ideally eat more yoghurt, kimchi, miso, tempeh, kefir and kombucha.

Furthermore, eating between 20 to 30g of fruits and vegetables - which are great sources of prebiotics - daily can make a significant difference between poor digestive health and having regular, healthy bowel movements.

Ultimately, you can take probiotic supplements to support your gut health, but know they are not a cure-all for digestive issues.

What to look out for when buying probiotics for women

If you do want to begin taking probiotics, here are some factors to look out for before making your purchase.

Reading the label for the type of probiotic strain, CFU count, ingredient list and shelf life stability is important. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Type of probiotic strain

There are different probiotic strains and they each have different functions. Read the genus, species and strain to understand what you are consuming. Here is a (non-exhaustive) list of probiotic strains to look out for, when looking to target specific health conditions:

Vaginal health: Lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus rhamnosus, lactobacillus acidophilus

Digestive support: Bifidobacterium lactis, lactobacillus plantarum

Your gut flora is also unique - what works for one person, may not work for another. For a more targeted recommendation, see a doctor or an accredited expert.

CFU count

The Colony Forming Unit (CFU) count refers to the number of active live bacteria present. For probiotics, you want a CFU count of 1 to 10 billion for general health maintenance and 10 to 50 billion for targeted support (higher doses should be consumed only under medical supervision).

But it doesn’t mean the higher the CFU count advertised in a bottle, the greater the health benefits. Quality matters - if the probiotic supplement contains less effective strains, it is unlikely to yield better results even if it has a higher CFU count.

Additionally, a high CFU count means nothing if the bacteria does not survive the digestive juices in the stomach and reach the gut.

Pick delayed-release or enteric-coated capsules. The coating protects the bacteria as it moves through the digestive tract so the bacteria can get to where it needs to go.

Other ingredients probiotic supplements

Extra beneficial ingredients such as cranberry extract and Vitamin C may be added to probiotic supplements. While these ingredients generally have positive side effects, ensure you do not go over the recommended daily doses, especially if you are already taking other dietary supplements.

Some probiotics are manufactured with fillers such as lactose, wheat and soy. Added sugars and artificial colourings may also be present. If you are allergic or have dietary restrictions, do look out for these ingredients.

When reading the ingredient label, check the expiry date and storage instructions too - this way, you can get the most out of your probiotic supplement.

Best probiotics for women to buy in Singapore

Swisse Ultiboost Vitamin C + Probiotic Chewable, $27.30

Original price: $33.30 (18 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SWISSE

Number of servings per bottle: 60 chewable tablets (2 tablets per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Bacillus coagulans

CFU count: 1 billion CFUs

A clever two-in-one solution to immunity and gut health, Swisse’s Ultiboost Vitamin C + Probiotic Chewable combines 1000mg of Vitamin C with 1 billion CFU of bacillus coagulans per daily dose of two tablets.

With a naturally sweetened, orange-flavoured chewable format, it helps support immune system health, relieve tiredness and maintain a healthy, happy gut.

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Nano Singapore Probiotic 40 Million CFU, $22.55

Original price: $47.90 (53 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: NANO SINGAPORE

Number of servings per bottle: 60 capsules (2 capsules per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Blend of lactobacillus acidophilus, bifidobacterium lactis, lactobacillus plantarum, lactobacillus paracasei

CFU count: Varying CFU counts for various strains, total 40 billion CFUs

For an effective, no-fuss prebiotic supplement, look no further than Nano Singapore’s probiotic. Powered by a high-strength formula, each capsule delivers 40 billion CFU of probiotics alongside prebiotics.

Overall, the supplement helps maintain a balanced gut microbiome, promote smoother digestion and support daily detox and cleansing.

Beyond digestive health, this blend may also contribute to improved immunity, skin concerns like eczema, and even overall hormonal balance - making it a comprehensive addition to your morning routine.

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Biofinest Probiotic 50 Billion CFU Enzyme Supplement, $31.45

Original price: $69.90 (55 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: BIOFINEST

Number of servings per bottle: 60 vegetarian capsules (2 capsules per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Blend of 12 strains including lactobacillus acidophilus, lactobiacillus plantarum, lactobacillus rhamnosus, bifidobacterium lactis and more

CFU count: Varying CFU counts for various strains, total 50 billion CFUs

If your gut’s been feeling a little off and things aren’t moving as smoothly, Biofinest Probiotic 50 Billion CFU could be the reset you need.

Powered by a potent blend of 12 probiotic strains and digestive enzymes, it helps support a balanced gut microbiome, smoother digestion and stronger immunity. Suitable for both men and women, it’s a gentle, effective way to keep your gut and overall well-being in check daily.

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Foodology Coleology Cut Diet Probiotics, $33.57

Original price: $39.15 (14 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: FOODOLOGY

Number of servings per bottle: 20 capsules (2 capsules per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Blend of various strains including lactobacillus curvatus and lactobacillus plantarum

CFU count: Varying CFU counts for various strains, total 10.1 billion CFUs

You might have seen Foodology’s viral cutting jelly on Tiktok before for improved digestion - but their probiotics deserve all the hype too.

Supporting both gut health and weight management, Foodology’s coleology cut diet probiotics boasts a powerful 10.1 billion CFU probiotics to help boost bowel movement.



Enriched with plant cellulose and hibiscus extract, it’s designed to help regulate bowel movements, promote the growth of healthy bacteria, and support fat metabolism.

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Lacto-fit Probiotics Gold (Triple Set), $20.43

Original price: $45.90 (35 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: LACTO-FIT

Number of servings per bottle: 90 sticks (1 stick per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Blend of various strains including lactobacillus plantarum, bifidobacterium bifidum, bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis, lactobacillus fermentum, lactobacillus acidophilus,

CFU count: Varying CFU counts for various strains, total 2 billion CFUs

A best-selling and award-winning probiotic in Korea, Lacto-fit Probiotics Gold delivers a powerful blend of 2 billion probiotics, probiotic nutrients and metabolites in a convenient daily sachet.

Enriched with zinc for added immune support, it improves bowel movements and relief from constipation or diarrhoea, making it a family-friendly probiotic solution that combines efficacy, convenience and wellness in one.

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The Purest Co Feminine Care Pre+Probiotic Melts, $50.90

Buy here

PHOTO: THE PUREST CO

Number of servings per bottle: 30 satchets (1 satchet per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Blend of lactobacillus plantarum, pediococcus acidilactici, lactobacillus rhamnosus

CFU count: Varying CFU counts for various strains, total 5 billion CFUs

Discomfort, itching or odour in your intimate area is more common than you think and nothing to be embarrassed about. For a gentle, effective solution, look to The Purest Co’s feminine care pre+probiotic melts.

Designed to support vaginal flora balance, it’s infused with cranberry extract to help prevent recurring UTIs and roselle extract to protect against yeast infections. It all works to promote urinary tract health as well as boost your vaginal health and confidence.

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Lemme No. 2, Fiber & Probiotic Gummies, $44.73

Buy here

PHOTO: LEMME

Number of servings per bottle: 60 gummies (2 gummies per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Bacillus subtilis and bacillus coagulans

CFU count: 2 billion CFUs

Lemme No. 2 probiotic gummies is from Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement line. The brand was launched in 2022 after five years of research.

This particular probiotic supplement has a no-added-sugar formula. It combines non-GMO prebiotic fibre, two clinically studied probiotic strains and Vitamin D to support digestion, promote regularity and maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

Think of it as an easy, daily boost for overall digestive health delivered in a convenient, yummy strawberry gummy form. It is also vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free, with no artificial flavouring.

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Moom Health Synbiotic, $56.41

Original price: $56.41 (37 pre cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: MOOM HEALTH

Number of servings per bottle: 90 capsules (1 capsule per serving)

Probiotic strain(s): Blend of various strains, with main strains being lactobacillus plantarum, bifidobacterium lactis and lactobacillus acidophilus

CFU count: Varying CFU counts for various strains, total 50 billion CFUs

Designed to support your gut from the inside out, Moom Health’s synbiotic delivers a potent daily probiotic dose, alongside prebiotic fibres to keep things moving smoothly.

The formula is tailored to promote regular bowel movements, aid natural digestion and support gastric health, while also boosting both immunity and skin health. Take this pill alongside your morning supplements and your gut will thank you.

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All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best probiotics for women

What happens if I take probiotics every day?

Consistent probiotics consumption will generally improve your gut health, reduce digestive issues and support your immunity.

The beneficial bacteria in probiotics are generally considered safe for most people. But before taking any supplement, it is best to speak to a doctor or accredited dietitian first.

What not to mix with probiotics?

Generally, you should avoid consuming probiotic supplements when on antibiotics; if you must, take them at least a few hours apart. Avoid eating high-sugar foods, alcohol, hot beverages and highly-acidic foods too.

Who should not take a probiotic?

While taking a probiotic is safe for most individuals, those who are immuno-compromised (and are taking immunosuppressant drugs) should not take probiotics without first consulting a medical professional.

When should I stop taking probiotics?

When you first take probiotics, you may experience side effects such as gassiness and bloating. However, these temporary discomforts usually go away after a few days.

If you experience persistent negative side effects or do not notice any improvement after three months, consider seeing an expert and going off of probiotics.

This story was adapted from Her World.