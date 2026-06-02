Best bedsheets in Singapore: How to choose the right one for better sleep

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The best feeling in the world? Laying your head on your pillow after a long day, sinking into your bed and drifting off into much-needed beauty sleep.

But a good night’s rest often comes down to more than just your mattress. The bedsheets you sleep on can make a surprising difference to how comfortable, cool and well-rested you feel through the night.

Here’s what you need to know when choosing the best bedsheets in Singapore for you, so that you get a good night’s rest.

In this article

Types of bedsheets: How to choose the right material

What are the most comfortable bed sheets in Singapore?

Best bedsheets in Singapore for a good night’s rest

Types of bedsheets: How to choose the right material

When shopping for bedsheets, the material is one of the biggest factors to consider. The type you choose can influence your body temperature, skin friction, how fast you fall asleep, and your sleep comfort. Common bedsheet materials include:

Cotton

Bamboo

Linen

Lyocell

Silk

Microfibre

Cotton: Breathable, durable and naturally soft, cotton is one of the most versatile bedsheet materials for everyday use. It works well year-round, feels gentle on sensitive skin and tends to last longer than many synthetic fabrics. Organic cotton options are also ideal for those looking to minimise exposure to harsh chemicals.

Bamboo: Naturally cooling and moisture-wicking, bamboo sheets are especially suited for hot sleepers and Singapore’s humid weather. They’re also hypoallergenic, antibacterial and soft against sensitive skin, making them a popular choice for children or allergy-prone sleepers. As bamboo regenerates quickly and requires less water than cotton farming, it’s considered a more eco-friendly option too.

Linen: Made from flax fibres, linen is loved for its breathable, relaxed feel and naturally textured look. It absorbs moisture well, adapts to changing temperatures and becomes softer with every wash while maintaining its durability. Linen is also hypoallergenic and environmentally friendly due to the low-resource farming process used to grow flax.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Lyocell: Known for its silky-smooth texture and cooling properties, Lyocell, which is made from wood pulp, helps regulate body temperature and prevents heat from getting trapped while you sleep. The fabric is lightweight, breathable and gentle on sensitive skin, while also being produced through a more sustainable manufacturing process compared to many conventional fabrics.

Silk: Luxurious and ultra-smooth, silk sheets create a friction-free sleeping surface that’s gentler on the skin and hair. Naturally breathable and temperature-regulating, silk keeps you cool in warm weather while remaining comfortable year-round. It’s also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it ideal for sensitive, acne-prone or eczema-prone skin.

Microfibre: If you’re after a fuss-free and budget-friendly option, microfibre sheets are lightweight, durable and easy to maintain. Made from tightly woven synthetic fibres like polyester, they tend to be wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying and practical for busy households or guest rooms.

What are the most comfortable bed sheets in Singapore?

Silky and cooling fabrics such as lyocell and bamboo are ideal. Breathable materials like cotton also make for extremely comfortable bedsheets.

In Singapore’s humid climate especially, the wrong fabric can leave you tossing, turning and waking up overheated and sweaty. The right bedding, on the other hand, can completely transform your sleep experience.

That’s why you should go for breathable materials that help regulate body temperature, moisture-wicking fabrics keep night sweats at bay, and softer textures feel gentler against your skin and hair.

Best bedsheets in Singapore for a good night’s rest

Investing in quality bedsheets is one of those small lifestyle upgrades that can make everyday life feel noticeably better.

Those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin should pay extra attention to their bedsheets. Certain materials can even help minimise irritation and discomfort while you sleep.

Ultimately, the best bedding for you boils down to your personal sleep preference and bedroom climate. To help you make your selection, we’ve rounded up the best bedsheets in Singapore across a range of budgets that will make your slumber sweeter.

Robinsons Pure Organic Cotton Fitted Sheet Set Heritage Collection, $89.99

Original price: $209.99 (57 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: ROBINSONS

Made from GOTS-certified organic cotton

Smooth sateen weave for a soft, luxe feel

Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and free from harmful chemicals

Breathable and suited for warm, humid weather

Generous fitted sheet gusset height

Durable and long-lasting

Non-toxic, sensitive skin friendly

Machine washable for easy care

Crafted from GOTS-certified organic cotton, Robinsons’ Heritage Collection fitted sheet set delivers exceptional softness with breathable comfort for Singapore’s humid climate.

Its silky sateen weave feels elegant as well as smooth and comforting against the skin, while the chemical-free, Oeko-Tex-certified fabric makes it an especially good option for sensitive sleepers.

Shop Now at Robinsons

Oak and Sand Giza Egyptian Cotton Bedsheet Set (With Duvet Cover), Single, $260.10

Original price: $289 (10 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: OAK AND SAND

Crafted from premium Giza Egyptian cotton

Fine 140s cotton weave for a smooth, crisp texture

Naturally breathable and cooling for hot sleepers

Designed to resist pilling and fuzziness

Softens further with every wash

Washer- and dryer-friendly for easy maintenance

Made from top of the line Giza Egyptian cotton, Oak & Sand’s bedsheet set delivers the crisp, smooth feel akin to luxury hotel bedding.

The ultra-fine cotton fibres create a breathable, cool-touch finish that softens beautifully over time, while remaining durable enough for everyday use and regular machine drying.

Shop Now at Lazada

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Sunday Bedding French Linen Fitted Sheet, Single, $115

Buy here

PHOTO: SUNDAY BEDDING

Crafted from 100 per cent French linen

170gsm fabric weight for a cosy yet breathable feel

Air-washed finish for added softness

Naturally durable and softens over time

Suitable for sensitive skin and frequent washing

Relaxed, textured aesthetic with a casual luxe feel

Made from 100 per cent French flax, Sunday Bedding’s Fresh Linen Fitted Sheet is cosy and delivers that signature rumpled look linen lovers swear by.

The fabric is air-washed for a softer handfeel from the start, while remaining breathable, durable and gets increasingly softer with every wash.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Weavve Signature TENCEL™ Fitted Sheet, Single, $78.65

Original price: $109 (28 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: WEAVVE

Made from 100% Lenzing TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres

400 thread count with single-ply 80 yarn count threads

Soft sateen weave with a silky finish

Moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating

Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin

Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified

Deep-fit elasticated edging for mattresses up to 40cm thick

Sustainably sourced and eco-friendly

If you tend to sleep hot, Weavve’s Signature TENCEL™ Lyocell fitted sheet might be your new best friend. It naturally regulates temperature and wicks away moisture through the night.

Designed with cooling comfort in mind and made from 100 per cent Lenzing TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres with a silky sateen weave, it feels exceptionally smooth and breathable.

Shop Now at Lazada

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Bambaw Bamboo Fitted Sheet, Single, $80.07

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Made from 100 per cent bamboo fibres with no synthetic blends

Naturally cooling and moisture-absorbing

Silky-soft texture often compared to “vegan silk”

Hypoallergenic, antibacterial and dust-mite resistant

Suitable for sensitive skin and allergy-prone sleepers

FSC and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified

Machine washable and softens over time

If ultra cool and soft sheets are what you’re looking for, Bambaw’s Bamboo Fitted Sheets will be right up your alley. Made from 100 per cent Tanboocel bamboo fibres, it’s designed likewise for hot sleepers seeking a cooler night’s rest.

The extra soft fabric feels smooth against the skin while naturally wicking away moisture, making it especially ideal for Singapore’s humid weather and those prone to night sweats.

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Bedtribe Iced Bamboo Sheets Set (Basic), Queen, $149

Original price: $179 (17 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: BEDTRIBE

Made from 100% naturally elongated bamboo fibres

300 thread count silky weave

Naturally cooling and breathable

Hypoallergenic and resistant to odours

Soft texture comparable to high thread count cotton sheets

Durable long-fibre construction for reduced tearing

Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified

Eco-friendly and water-efficient material choice

Nothing beats sinking into icey-cool sheets in Singapore’s hot weather - which is why Bedtribe’s Iced Bamboo Sheets Set is a hot sleeper’s dream. Made from naturally breathable bamboo fibres, it delivers a cool-to-the-touch feel with a silky smooth finish.

Additionally, the sheets help regulate temperature and wick away heat, while remaining soft, lightweight and gentle on sensitive skin. It’s also an environmentally conscious option due to its water-efficient material.

Shop Now at Bedtribe

Epinova Silkysoft Microfibre Bedsheet, Queen, $26.91

Original price: $59.90 (55 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: EPINOVA

980 thread count tightly woven microfibre blend

Soft, lightweight and comfortable feel

Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin

Quick-dry and wrinkle-resistant for easy care

Deep 14-inch fitted sheet pocket with full-length elastic

For an affordable, low-maintenance option, Epinova’s Silkysoft Microfibre bedsheet set combines a smooth handfeel with practical everyday durability.

The tightly woven 980 thread count fabric feels lightweight yet soft against the skin, while quick-dry and wrinkle-resistant properties make it especially convenient for busy households.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Lilysilk’s 19 Momme Seamless Silk Fitted Sheet, $379

Buy here

PHOTO: LILYSILK

Made from 19 momme Grade A charmeuse silk

Smooth, glossy finish with a soft drape

Naturally breathable and hypoallergenic

Moisture-retaining and comfortable year-round

400 thread count construction

Extra deep 40cm fit with elasticated edges

GOTS-certified silk

Machine washable with EasyCare fabric option

For those looking to indulge in five-star hotel-level luxury, Lilysilk’s silk sheets are your answer. Their seamless fitted sheet is crafted from 19 momme charmeuse silk with a glossy, luxe, ultra-smooth finish.

Naturally breathable and hypoallergenic, the fabric feels cool and soft against the skin while adding a classy, polished touch to your bedroom.

Shop Now at Lilysilk

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best bedsheets

How do you know if bed sheets are good quality?

Good quality bedsheets feel well-made and durable, while being soft to the touch and breathable. Aside from material, you want to pay attention to how it is constructed. Quality sheets should have stitching that is clean and tight; there shouldn’t be any loose threads.

In general, the higher the thread count, the better the sheet quality. But this might not always hold true. Some brands may twist multiple thinner threads together to artificially increase the thread count. The result is a denser, less breathable bedsheet that may not be the best quality.

Is 100 per cent cotton better than Egyptian cotton?

Egyptian cotton bedsheets are softer, more durable and more brethable than 100 per cent cotton bedsheets due to Egyptian cotton using extra-long staple fibres. The result is a fabric that feels smoother and more luxurious.

What to avoid when buying bed sheets?

Avoid bedsheets that use cheaper synthetic materials like polyester and nylon. While microfibre bedsheets are soft initially, they are not the most breathable bedsheets.

This story was adapted from Her World.