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Cook bigger meals and multiple ingredients at once with a dual air fryer

Air fryers have become a commonplace household appliance in most Singaporean kitchens. For those who use the kitchen appliance often, dual air fryers are the upgrade and are tired of waiting for the chicken to finish before starting the chips, dual air fryers are the happy solution.

Dual air fryers have two independent baskets you can cook in, significantly cutting down your food prep duration. Some models can cook foods at different temperatures and even finish at the exact same time.

From the high-tech Tefal air fryer models to the versatile best Philips air fryer innovations, here are the top dual-basket contenders.

In this article

What is the difference between an air fryer and a dual air fryer?

Who should buy a dual air fryer?

How to choose a dual air fryer

Best dual air fryers in Singapore to shop now

What is the difference between an air fryer and a dual air fryer?

Both appliances use the same rapid air technology to “fry” food with minimal oil, but the primary difference between a standard air fryer and a dual air fryer is the number of cooking baskets.

A dual air fryer has two different cooking drawers, which means it is able to make much more food in the same amount of time than one with a single basket. A typical dual air fryer has an eight-litre or larger cooking capacity, while most standard air fryers have a six-litre and below capacity.

Depending on the dual air fryer model, you may be able to separately adjust the temperature of each basket or sync them. This makes dual air fryers ideal for families who want to bulk prep meals or cook with different ingredients.

While there are many perks to a dual air fryer, the trade-off for a dual air fryer is that it tends to be bulky and take up more countertop space than single-basket air fryers.

Who should buy a dual air fryer?

If you already cook entire meals with different components using only an airfryer and prioritise versatility, a dual airfryer is ideal for you. Those who are short on countertop space can also consider a stacked dual airfryer.

Some air fryers allow you to adjust temperatures and set timers via a phone app. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

When cooking for a large family or meal prepping a whole week of food, you can choose to buy a dual air fryer or an extra large single-basket air fryer. Ultimately, it boils down to preference.

Having two baskets allow for more efficient cooking, as you can batch cook larger quantities of food and cook different ingredients separately.

It’s important to note that while a dual air fryer has an larger overall cooking capacity, the amount of cooking area per basket may be smaller than a single-basket air fryer.

For those who already have a well-loved single-basket air fryer, you could double up and get add a second unit if your kitchen’s electrical wiring can handle the load. Alternatively, upgrade to a dual air fryer if you want to cook even more dishes in the household appliance.

How to choose a dual air fryer

When choosing a dual air fryer, consider the following questions:

How much cooking capacity do you need?

Would you want to be able to cook each drawer at independent times and temperatures?

Do you need the two baskets to have a synced cooking function?

At what temperature range do you need the food to cook at?

What are the cooking presets available? For example, roasting, grilling, dehydrating, and baking are common cooking modes available.

Do you want a dual air fryer with stacked or side-by-side baskets? Would you rather one large basket with a removable divider?

Are viewing windows important to more closely monitor your food?

Like when you choose a regular air fryer, you should also ensure the appliance has safety functions like an auto-off switch if it gets too hot.

Check if it is dishwasher-safe, has a non-stick coating and comes from a reputable brand with a warranty attached.

Best dual air fryers in Singapore to shop now

From the high-tech Tefal air fryer models to the versatile best Mayer air fryer innovations, here are the top dual-basket contenders.

Ninja Foodi AF300 Dual Zone Airfryer, $456.47

Buy here

PHOTO: NINJA

Capacity: Two 3.8-litre baskets

Power: 2,470W

Cooking modes: Air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate

Temperature range: 40-240 deg C

Dimensions: 32x39x36cm

Weight: 8.26kg

Still leading the pack as the best air fryer Singapore households recommend for busy families, the AF300 features two 3.8L baskets. Its “Sync Finish” technology ensures that your main and side are both piping hot when the timer hits zero, eliminating the awkward wait time between dishes.

The strengths of this model lie in its incredible versatility, offering six functions including a “Max Crisp” mode that delivers the best air fryer french fries with professional-level crunch. It is exceptionally user-friendly, with a “Match Cook” button that instantly copies settings from one basket to the other.

However, potential buyers should be aware of its significant footprint, as it requires substantial counter space. Additionally, while the 7.6L total capacity is generous, it is split between two drawers, meaning it cannot accommodate very large single items like a massive whole turkey.

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Tefal EY905B Dual Easy Fry & Grill Airfryer, $202.90

Original price: $499 (59 per cent) Buy here

PHOTO: TEFAL

Capacity: A 5.2-litre basket and a 3.1-litre basket

Power: 2,700W

Cooking modes: Eight preset modes to air fry, grill, roast, bake and broil food

Temperature range: 40-200 deg C

Dimensions: 41.8x40.2x30.5cm

Weight: 7.8kg

This is the best Tefal air fryer for those who want flexibility without compromise. Unlike most dual models, it features one large 5.2L basket for a whole chicken and one smaller 3.1L basket for a single portion of fries, providing a total 8.3L capacity that adapts to your meal size.

The standout advantage of this Tefal model is the inclusion of a die-cast aluminium grill plate, allowing you to achieve authentic sear marks on steaks while air frying your sides simultaneously. The asymmetric drawer design is also energy-efficient, as you can use just the smaller drawer for quick snacks.

On the downside, because the baskets are different sizes, you cannot easily swap accessories or racks between them, which requires a bit more organization during meal prep. Some users also find the grill plate requires a dedicated soak to clean thoroughly after heavy use.

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Philips 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer (NA462/79), $340.05

Buy here

PHOTO: PHILIPS

Capacity: Two 5-litre baskets

Power: 2,750W

Cooking modes: 13 ways of cooking with 6 presets (frozen snacks, fries, meat, fish, chicken, veggies)

Temperature range: 80-180 deg C

Dimensions: 46.9x23.3x39.9cm

Weight: 8.98kg

If you’re short on counter space, a double stacked air fryer is the way to go. This Philips double stacked air fryer proves just that. It takes up about 45 per cent less space than other dual air fryers from the brand, which makes it great for those with smaller kitchens.

The independent top heaters in each basket allows food to cook faster and more evenly. You can synchronise both baskets to finish making food together. Just set the time and temperature or choose from one of the six ingredient presets.

The cooking windows allows you to monitor your food as it cooks, with shake reminders for the baskets so your food cooks even better.

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Ninja SL400 Double Stack XL Airfryer, $287.90

Original price: $349 (17 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: NINJA

Capacity: Two 4.75-litre baskets

Power: 2,470W

Cooking modes: Air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate

Temperature range: 40-240 deg C

Dimensions: 38.5x28x47cm

Weight: 10.3kg

If you crave the power of a dual air fryer but suffer from a lack of counter space, the SL400 is the best compact air fryer solution in the dual category.

By stacking the two 4.75L drawers vertically, it manages to offer a massive 9.5L capacity without dominating your kitchen. It can cook food for up to eight persons.

This vertical design is its greatest asset, being roughly 30 per cent slimmer than side-by-side models while still allowing for independent cooking. It even includes wire racks that allow you to cook on four levels simultaneously for massive meal prep.

The drawback to this design is its height; it is quite tall and may not fit under lower-hanging kitchen cabinets. Additionally, some users have noted that the top drawer tends to run slightly hotter than the bottom one, requiring a small learning curve for temperature management.

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Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer, $219

Buy here

PHOTO: XIAOMI

Capacity: Two 6-litre baskets

Power: 2,800W

Cooking modes: 14 preset modes

Temperature range: 40-230 deg C

Dimensions: 52x33.5x45.7cm

Weight: 10kg

This one is for the Xiaomi fans or those integrated into the Xiaomi home system. The main perk of this Xiaomi dual air fryer is you can connect to the Xiaomi Home app to remotely control this smart air fryer.

Schedule cooking at your desired time and have the appliance turn on Keep Warm mode for 30 minutes after. The air fryer also notifies you with light and sound when you should flip your food, so food is cooked evenly. There is also the option to synchronise the cooking time of both baskets.

This Xiaomi air fryer is arguably the best choice for Singapore families who prioritise sheer volume. It upgrades the dual-basket experience with two 6L drawers, giving you a massive 12L total capacity - enough to cook 10 chicken drumsticks in one basket while the other handles 1kg of French fries.

The two grills technically allows you to cook four dishes at once, with each basket being able to cook a main and side simultaneously. It is great for families who cook in large volumes.

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Instant Vortex Plus Dual Air Fryer, $508.50

Buy here

PHOTO: INSTAPOT

Capacity: Two 4-litre baskets

Power: 1,850W

Cooking modes: Eight preset modes to air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, roast, reheat, Sync Cook and SyncFinish

Temperature range: 35-205 deg C

Dimensions: 40x38x31cm

Weight: 7.25kg

The Instant Vortex Plus is a top contender for the best air fryer french fries due to its “EvenCrisp” airflow technology. This 8L model features two 4L baskets and a sleek, stainless steel finish that looks at home in a high-end kitchen.

The Vortex Plus stands out with its 6-in-1 functionality, including a dedicated dehydrate mode that is perfect for making healthy fruit chips. Its “SyncFinish” feature is remarkably intuitive, and the digital touchscreen is often cited as the most responsive in the category.

The downside is that the stainless steel exterior is a magnet for fingerprints and requires frequent wiping to stay pristine. Additionally, the lack of drawer windows makes it harder to check on your food while it’s cooking.

Some users also mention that the initial “new plastic” smell takes a few more empty “burn-in” cycles to disappear compared to other brands.

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Russell Taylors Double Stack Visible Window Air Fryer, $115.89

Original price: $350 (67 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: RUSSELL TAYLORS

Capacity: A 6.5-litre basket and a 3.5-litre basket

Power: 2,500W

Cooking modes: 10 preset modes

Temperature range: 80-200 deg C

Dimensions: 39x29x39cm

Weight: 9.1kg

For those who want the dual-zone lifestyle without the Ninja price tag, the Russell Taylors dual air fryer is arguably the best air fryer Singapore residents can find for pure value-to-volume.

With a 9L total capacity - split between two drawers of different sizes - it rivals the most expensive models in terms of capacity. The top heating technology cooks food evenly, as compared to older designs.

It is a fantastic entry-point for large households. There are also see-through windows in the drawers and the ability to sync both baskets’ cooking times.

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All prices and deals are accurate at time of publication

FAQS: Dual air fryers

Which is healthier, air fryer or oven?

Generally, airfrying your food is considered more healthy than if you prepared your food with an oven as it requires less oil to cook.

But the main health concern is acrylamide formation, a potential carcinogen that naturally forms when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures above 120 deg C. Acrylamide contributes to the browning and flavouring of food.

Which brand of airfryer is the best in Singapore?

You can get dual airfryers from Philips, Ninja and Tefal. If you’re wondering which airfryer to buy, we’ve featured models from these top brands on our list.

What are common mistakes when using air fryers?

Avoid overfilling the basket, placing wet food into the airfryer, not preheating the basket before cooking and avoiding oil completely when cooking your food.

This story was adapted from Home & Decor.