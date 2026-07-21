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A guide to the best sheet masks, depending on your skin concerns.

Here is the thing about sheet masks: The format is simple, but the results vary wildly, and a lot of that comes down to what is actually in the pouch.

The masks that become regulars in your rotation are the ones formulated to do something specific, whether that is rebuilding a compromised barrier, drawing out a week’s worth of congestion, or delivering enough brightening actives to actually shift stubborn pigmentation.

Whether your skin is parched, congested, or just in need of a reset, the right sheet mask can do a lot of heavy lifting, without an appointment to your aesthetician. We sorted our picks by skin concern, so you can get straight to the good part.

In this article

Our top picks: Which sheet mask is the best?

Best sheet mask for dry skin

Best sheet mask for oily skin

Best sheet mask for sensitive skin

Best sheet mask for dull skin

Best sheet mask for sagging skin

Best sheet mask for clogged pores

Our top picks: Which sheet mask is the best?

Here’s a quick look at all the featured sheet masks. Read on to learn more about how these sheet masks can give your skin a boost.

Best sheet mask for dry skin

ANUA PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 Serum Mask, 10 pieces, $35

Buy here

PHOTO: SEPHORA

PDRN (or Polydeoxyribonucleotide, if you want the full mouthful) is the ingredient skin clinics have been reaching for to help with barrier repair and regeneration, and ANUA has bottled that same energy into this ultra-thin water gel mask.

It is loaded with low molecular PDRN, hyaluronic acid, and collagen that work to intensely hydrate dehydrated skin while improving elasticity and bounce. What makes the formula stand out is ANUA’s Smart Capsule technology, which encases active ingredients in liposomes so they can safely reach the lower layers of the skin, where they are most effective.

With 11 types of hyaluronic acid at varying molecular weights working across multiple skin depths, this is the kind of mask you reach for when your skin feels like it has entirely given up on retaining moisture.

Shop Now at Sephora

Augustinus Bader The Hydrogel Face Mask, 6 pieces, $243

Buy here

PHOTO: SEPHORA

At $40 a mask, you will want this one to earn its keep, and it does. Augustinus Bader extends the celebrated benefits of its cult under-eye patches to the full face here, with the same hydrogel material that creates a seal allowing active ingredients to penetrate deeply and effectively.

The star of the formula is the brand’s proprietary TFC8 technology, a blend of amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and peptides that transports key nutrients to cells for renewal, along with acetylated hyaluronic acid that absorbs deeper than conventional hyaluronic acid for superior moisture retention.

Niacinamide rounds things out for a subtle brightness boost, making this the pre-event secret weapon that delivers in 20 minutes flat.

Shop Now at Sephora

Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Hydrating Water Gel Mask, 10 pieces, $17.17

Original price: $38 (48 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

Round Lab built a loyal following around its 1025 Dokdo line, and the water gel mask is a solid reminder of why. The formula draws on mineral-rich deep sea water sourced from Ulleungdo Island, eight types of hyaluronic acid, and eight types of amino acids to lock in hydration and keep skin from drying out.

The gel texture is lighter than it sounds and absorbs without stickiness, which matters a lot in Singapore’s humidity. Panthenol, allantoin, dipotassium glycyrrhizate, and betaine also help the skin relax with their moisturising and soothing properties. At this price point, it is an easy weekly staple rather than an occasional treat.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Best sheet mask for oily skin

Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Mask, 5 pieces, $34.19

Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

Mud masks and sheet masks do not typically share a sentence, but Dr. Jart+ has made it work with this green-coated hybrid that manages to feel clinical without being fussy. The formula combines PHA and green mud to help remove buildup, blackheads, and excess oil, plus sea salt for gentle exfoliation.

PHA is worth calling out specifically: Its larger molecule size means it penetrates slowly, making it gentler than glycolic acid while still delivering a comparable smoothing result over time.

The mask comes in two pieces designed to fit both the upper and lower face properly, including the sides of the nose, which is the area most masks skip entirely. It peels off cleanly, no rinse required, and skin immediately feels like it has had a proper detox.

Shop Now at Shopee

Best sheet mask for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Masque B5, 5 pieces, $33.90

Original price: $45.20 (25 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

When your skin is in full reactive mode, whether from a new active, a facial, or just a particularly brutal week, this is the mask you want on standby.

Made with 100 per cent biodegradable cotton, the Cicaplast B5 Mask delivers panthenol and madecassoside, a centella asiatica extract known for its soothing and barrier-supporting properties, along with La Roche-Posay’s thermal spring water to help calm skin reactivity.

It is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and formulated specifically for post-procedure recovery, which makes it equally good for skin that just needs a break from everything. Fifteen minutes, and the tightness is gone.

Shop Now at Lazada

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Best sheet mask for dull skin

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Face Mask, 5 pieces, $75

Buy here

PHOTO: SEPHORA

Sulwahsoo’s First Care Activating Serum has been a cult staple for years, and this mask is essentially a concentrated delivery of the same formula. Each sheet is infused with approximately three weeks’ worth of the iconic serum’s key ingredients, providing a concentrated surge of hydration while improving the skin barrier for healthy, youthful-looking skin.

The hero is Sulwhasoo’s Master Complex, a proprietary blend of ginseng and herbal ingredients including rehmannia, peony root, and lotus flower extract that activate the skin’s own renewal processes.

The sheet itself is 100 per cent naturally derived from the Paper Mulberry plant, with fibres that can hold moisture up to 10 times their weight. The result is that particular Sulwhasoo glow: Luminous without looking dewy in a slippery, freshly-oiled way.

Shop Now at Sephora

CosRx The Alpha-Arbutin Discoloration Care Hydrogel Mask, 3 pieces, $12.78

Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

If hyperpigmentation and uneven tone are your main complaints, this one tackles them from several angles at once. The formula combines alpha-arbutin to reduce the appearance of age spots and niacinamide to smooth skin texture, with adenosine and low molecular weight collagen for anti-ageing support, and glutathione and ferulic acid for scar and blemish fading.

It is designed to be worn for two to three hours (or overnight for better results), and the hydrogel sheet turns clear as the essence absorbs, which is a handy visual cue that it is doing its job.

Five types of hyaluronic acid and five types of ceramides are also in the mix, so skin does not just look brighter but feels noticeably more cushioned. Stock up, because the per-mask price is genuinely hard to argue with.

Shop Now at Shopee

ést.lab VitaLift A+ Brillage Mask, 5 pieces, $95

Buy here

PHOTO: ÉST.LAB

Homegrown skincare brand ést.lab has accumulated a solid trophy cabinet with this one and the formula is the reason it keeps getting picked up again.

It is powered by brightening agent Diglucosyl Gallic Acid to inhibit melanin production, alongside collagen-boosting plankton extract, EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor), and Argireline, a peptide used as a gentler alternative to botulinum toxin for minimising expression lines and supporting collagen production.

The nano bio-cellulose sheet fits closely to the contours of the face for maximum ingredient penetration, which means all those actives actually have a fighting chance of getting where they need to go. For a local brand, the formulation logic is genuinely impressive and get a few boxes if you see it in stock cause these things fly off the shelves fast.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at Shopee

Best sheet mask for sagging skin

Dr. Jart+ Hydro Firming Mask, 4 pieces, $46

Buy here

PHOTO: SEPHORA

Dr. Jart+ appears twice on this list because it keeps taking the brief well, and the Hydro Firming Mask is a strong case for collagen-focused masking done right. The star ingredient here is low molecular weight hydrolysed collagen, which penetrates the skin to help firm and reduce the look of fine lines, paired with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration and glow.

The hydrogel sheet turns from white to clear as the formula absorbs, usually within an hour, which makes it an easy one to layer on and forget about. Clinical testing showed the mask firms skin and smooths visible fine lines with continued use. Equally good worn for 20 minutes pre-event or left on longer for a more intensive treatment.

Shop Now at Sephora

Shop Now at Shopee

Torriden Cellmazing Pore Perfecting Sheet Mask, 10 pieces, $13.17

Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

The Cellmazing range from Torriden is built around a 5D Collagen Complex, five collagen types at different molecular weights, and the sheet mask brings that same logic to a mask format.

The high-elasticity sheet adheres closely to facial contours, holding rich essence to ensure deep absorption and long-lasting hydration while providing pore-firming care. Niacinamide and peptides join the collagen complex for texture and tone support, and the formula is vegan, fragrance-free, and clinically tested for sensitive skin.

At this price, it is the kind of mask you can use weekly without a second thought, and the results on skin elasticity over time are where it earns its keep.

Shop Now at Shopee

Best sheet mask for clogged pores

Jung Beauty CO2 Pore Deep Cleansing Mask For Face & Neck, 4 sets, $75

Buy here

PHOTO: KSISTERS

This one has a full explanation attached to it, because the format is genuinely unlike anything else on this list. It is a two-step system - a sodium bicarbonate bubble gel (dispensed via syringe) is applied to the skin first, then a citric acid-infused dry sheet mask is layered on top, triggering a CO2 microbubbling reaction that draws out excess sebum, dead skin cells, and impurities from deep within pores.

The science behind it is called the Bohr Effect, where increased microcirculation from the carbonic acid activity delivers oxygen-rich blood to the surface, improving clarity and supporting renewal. Yes, there will be tingling, and yes, it is normal.

Each box covers face and neck, which makes the per-use value quite decent for something that replicates a professional pore treatment at home. Add it to your monthly rotation and you will understand the fuss.

Shop Now at Ksisters

All prices and deals are accurate at time of publication

FAQs: Best sheek mask

How do I choose the right sheek mask?

You should choose a sheet mask depending on your skin’s needs. For example, those with sensitive skin should choose a sheet mask that is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic to soothe any skin irritation. In this article, the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Masque B5 is recommended for those with sensitive skin.

Are sheet masks really effective?

Yes, sheet masks are effective and great for those who want to quickly hydrate skin or calm irritation. But sheet masks have temporary effects only.

How often should I use a sheet mask?

Frequency of use should depend on your skin’s needs and the ingredients found in the sheet mask. For example, those with extremely dry skin can use sheet masks containing hyaluronic acid daily for much needed hydration.

But if you are using a sheet mask containing an active ingredient like Vitamin C, you might want to use it less frequently; at most, use such sheet masks twice a week.

This story was adapted from Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore.