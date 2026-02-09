Joocyee Chinese makeup brand review

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From specific aesthetics and holy grails, the world of C-Beauty can be difficult to navigate. Especially if you are someone who is solidly on the medium-tan skin tone spectrum, like me.

It can be hard to find products from Chinese makeup brands that even show up on my skin. But if you’ve been on the C-Beauty side of TikTok, you would’ve heard of the brand Joocyee.

I tried some of their TikTok-viral products, here are my honest thoughts.

In this article

What is Joocyee?

Testing the Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick

Testing the Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick

What is Joocyee?

Joocyee is a Chinese makeup brand which was founded in 2019. Its popularity can be attributed to its high-performance makeup delivers a soft-focus glow and its chic, aesthetic packaging.

Their highlights are their jelly highlighters, cushion foundations and high-shine glazy lip products. In Oct 2024, Joocyee launched in Watsons . Aside Watsons , and the Joocyee website, you can get their products online at Shopee Mall and on Amazon .

Not long after, the Joocyee boutique store opened along Orchard Road in Jul 2025 , marking the first retail flagship store outside of China.

Testing the Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick

Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick in shades Moon Dust and Sun Bath swatched side-by-side. PHOTO: F ZINE / LUCY LAURON

First impressions of the Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick

Its packaging is sleek and modern with a reflective metal casing that is cool to the touch (foreshadowing its cool, strobe-like highlighter). Of the four shades currently available, I tried out H01 Moon Dust and H03 Sun Bath.

Storage tip: Do not throw away the second plastic cap that comes with the highlighter. Because of how much moisture is in the product, each product comes with two caps to lock moisture in and prevent the highlighter from drying up.

How the Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick performs

Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick in shade Sun Bath swatched without flash (above) and with flash (below) PHOTO: F ZINE / LUCY LAURON

Straight out of the box, the two shades look like they’d be different colours; Moon Dust a sheer, strobe-like base, and Sun Bath a pale coral.

When applied, though, the only difference I could see was the glitter dispersion. At first touch, it feels cool and moist; and yes, just like the TikTok videos, the highlighter did bend like jelly.

I’ve never tried a highlighter with this texture and I was worried that it would disturb my base. However, when applied over my foundation, it didn’t disturb it one bit. Even when I was gliding it down my nose - nothing.

That said, it dries really quickly, so blend it once you apply it. There’s probably a good reason for this though because once it dried down, it did not budge. At all.

Joocyee Jelly Highlighter Stick in Sunbath, $16.76

Original price: $19.72 (15 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: WATSONS

Shop Now at Shopee

Shop Now at Amazon

Testing the Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick

Joocyee’s Multi-Purpose Balm Stick in shade The Nude, along with its built-in puff PHOTO: F ZINE / LUCY LAURON

First impressions of the Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick

If the word ‘multi-purpose’ is confusing you - it’s essentially meant to be a pigment that you can use anywhere on your face - as eyeshadow, as lipstick, even for a blush and contour moment.

In my opinion, it’s a beauty essential if you’re a fan of the igari makeup look or suffer from blush blindness (like me).

Of the four colours available, I got two shades: G00 The Nude which is a dark coral shade, and G403 Half-Summer Apricot which looked like a warm-toned rose shade.

Right off the bat, I was pretty impressed with their packaging. On one end of the stick, you have the typical cream stick packaging. On the other, there is a built-in blending puff which makes it perfect for on-the-go touch ups.

How the Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick performs

Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick in shade The Nude swatched on my hand. PHOTO: F ZINE / LUCY LAURON

I was pleasantly surprised by its texture. Since it was meant to be a multi-purpose stick and it came in stick form, I was expecting more of a balm texture.

However, when applied, it became more like a liquid blush that was very blend-able and buildable. Once it dried down, it had a radiant and natural finish which I loved.

However, it lifted some of my foundation and some even transferred onto the product. For best results, I would recommend applying the product to the back of your hand, then applying it with a brush or a puff rather than directly onto your face.

Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick in G403 Half-Summer Apricot, $17.43

Original price: $24.90 (30 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: WATSONS

The shade, The Nude, is no longer available on the Joocyee website. But you can get the Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick in other shades such as Wheat Nude, Cold Jade, Tea Jelly and Half-Summer Apricot.

Shop Now at Watsons

Shop Now at Shopee

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication