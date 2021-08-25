Tips for new runners

Running seems easy enough - lace up your shoes and go. But it can be hard on your body, so new runners should take steps to prevent injury.

Experts suggest starting slowly, doing strengthening and conditioning exercises and ensuring each run begins with a warm-up to prepare the muscles for activity and ends with a cool-down.

Dr Lim Ang Tee, consultant, department of sport and exercise medicine at Changi General Hospital (CGH), says: "It does not matter whether you are starting to run in your 20s or 50s. The general principle will be the same. Start with a comfortable distance and slowly increase the distance or intensity, and not both at the same time."

He and other doctors say it is dangerous to ignore pain, especially when it is triggered by a run.

Dr Raymond Teo, senior exercise physiologist at CGH, notes that pushing through pain can lead to a severe injury that requires complete rest from all exercise.

"Often, it comes down to whether you take a little time off now or a lot of time off later."

Runners can reduce their risk of severe injury if they reduce the intensity of training at the first sign of an issue and get it checked out by a sports physician promptly.

Dr Belinda Ting, principal physiotherapist at Performance Sports & Rehab Specialists, says: "Always optimise your function to fit your activity."

She points out that running puts extra weight and strain on the body and can worsen existing injuries.

She suggests new runners consider having their biomechanics assessed - for example, have an expert check out their gait or walk and suggest exercises to correct muscle weaknesses or imbalances.

She adds that getting fitted for good shoes is important.

Agreeing, Dr Joshua Li, registrar, department of sport and exercise medicine at CGH, says wearing shoes that are not too tight or too loose can reduce the risk of ankle sprains.

He adds that performing warm-up exercises will help prepare the muscles around the ankle for activity by increasing flexibility, deep muscle temperature and blood flow to muscles.

"Slow jogging before starting the run can also serve as a warm-up. This can prevent injuries such as muscle and tendon strains. Static stretches are not recommended as warm-up exercises, but can be used for cooling down," he says.

Strength and conditioning exercises for the ankle and other joints can help prevent injury.

Dr Li recommends exercises such as calf/heel raises, walking on tiptoe or the heels to strengthen different muscles and balance training.

He adds: "Do not forget that rest is also an important aspect of training as the body repairs itself and adapts during periods of recovery. Our bones, joints, muscles and tendons adapt to training and become stronger as we load them progressively, decreasing the risk of overuse injuries."

Akshita Nanda