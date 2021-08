SINGAPORE - Mr Bjorn Alvarez - or rather his online persona, @Drifter_D - is a familiar name in the Singaporean TikTok community, with more than 260,000 followers and over four million likes.

The 22-year-old national serviceman is famous for his comedy, vlogs and collection of more than 2,000 model motor vehicles - including miniature trucks, buses, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and other types of cars.