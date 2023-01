SINGAPORE – When Raj, not his real name, was in prison for the fourth time, he decided he had enough of life behind bars.

“I saw a lot of old people inside, they were 60, 70, 80 years old. I told myself, if I don’t change, I will be like one of them. I told my friends in prison: ‘This is our mirror,’” the repeat drug offender in his 30s says in an interview with The Sunday Times at HEB-Ashram in Sembawang.