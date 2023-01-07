This year, I will... climb a mountain after battling cancer at age 25

Ms Ong Xiao Qi returned to work as an automation engineer at Ninja Van in 2022, after battling cancer. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Stephanie Yeo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
12 min ago
SINGAPORE – In 2023, Ms Ong Xiao Qi plans to climb a mountain. Perhaps Mount Rinjani in Lombok, Indonesia, she muses.

The petite 26-year-old is living large after surmounting her own challenge since 2021 – battling cancer.

