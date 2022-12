SINGAPORE – More companies across the world embraced a four-day work week in 2022, thanks to initiatives led by organisations and governments.

In what is seen as the world’s biggest four-day work week experiment, some 3,300 employees across more than 70 companies in the United Kingdom started a six-month pilot programme in June. It was based on a 100:80:100 model. Workers retain 100 per cent of their pay, work 80 per cent of their previous hours and commit to 100 per cent productivity.