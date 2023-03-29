The X-Files reboot? Show creator Chris Carter spoke to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler

The truth may still be out there for fans of FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder.

Five years after the final episode of The X-Files’ 11th season in 2018, the popular sci-fi franchise may soon be rebooted.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory,” said show creator Chris Carter in an interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation earlier this week to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

Coogler is a director of some Hollywood blockbusters, including Marvel’s Black Panther and Black Panther:Wakanda Forever.

The studio behind the original series of The X-Files, 20th Television, declined to comment, reported American entertainment magazine Hollywood Reporter.

Variety, an American entertainment newspaper, reported that Coogler would be developing the project under his five-year deal with Walt Disney Television, which 20th Television is a part of.

Representatives for Coolger did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The X-Files ran for nine seasons on Fox from 1993 to 2002. It was revived at the network for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018.

Americans David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred as Mulder and Scully respectively. Previously, Anderson reportedly said that she was done playing the character in the series.