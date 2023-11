SINGAPORE – They may not have the same traction as their female counterparts, but male influencers in Singapore are getting a substantial bite of the social media advertising pie.

Take American footwear company Skechers. It spends between 40 and 60 per cent of an advertising and promotion campaign budget on digital platforms, including social media, says Ms Eileen Tan, 43, Skechers’ assistant regional director of marketing. About 40 per cent of the influencers it works with are male.