SINGAPORE – In land-scarce Singapore, where many young adults continue to live with their parents well into their 30s, businesses are emerging to capitalise on the desire for private and affordable spaces for social gatherings.

Advertisements for these spaces have sprung up on TikTok and Instagram, depicting sleek rooms with a modern aesthetic. Marketed for events such as date nights and birthday parties, the rooms often feature elements like couches, television sets, game consoles and snacks.