SINGAPORE – “I like shocking people,” says Alaric Tay, 43, of his debut opera outing in the Singapore Lyric Opera’s (SLO) Die Fledermaus, which opens at the Esplanade Theatre on Dec 16.

“The fact that I can’t sing and I say I am in an opera raises eyebrows,” says the actor, who is best known for playing a nasal-voiced news reporter in parody series The Noose (2007 to 2016).